'A labor of love': 3 new playgrounds to enhance quality of life in Jackson to attract growth

The newly built playground in Paradise Park photographed in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Paradise Park is one of three parks in the city to recieve new playgrounds.

In a continued effort to target improvements at city parks in Jackson, Paradise, Conger, and Malesus Parks are the latest recipients of new playground equipment.

The new equipment was unveiled in a grand opening ceremony at Paradise Park on Monday.

For the last 18 months, Park Operations Manager Christi David says getting new playground sets has been a labor of love.

Director of Recreations & Parks Tony Black cuts a ribbon during the unveiling of the newly renovated Paradise Park playground in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Paradise Park is one of three parks in the city to recieve new playgrounds.

“As a kid, I have often joked that Malesus Park helped raise me,” David said.

“The playground there that we just tore out was a playground that I have vivid memories on and my hope is that our new playgrounds will allow our community and families and children to create those same vivid memories.”

The new playgrounds at Paradise, Conger and Malesus Parks are reflective of the city’s concerted effort to revitalize its parks, some of which are more than 25 years old.

Terry Smith, Director for the T.R. White Sportsplex for the last 17 years, described the previous Paradise Park equipment as a "rough, old, messed up playground." Because Paradise Park is routinely used for summer camps, Smith says he's excited for the campers to experience new equipment this year.

"There's a lot more to do with the playground now, where you were limited, now you have everything out here where they really can enjoy," he said.

Director of South Jackson Community Center PeeWee Williamson rides a slide inside the newly renovated Paradise Park playground in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Paradise Park is one of three parks in the city to recieve new playgrounds.

Other renovations to be expected across various city parks include replacing old equipment, adding walking trails and parking lots, and prioritizing access for those with disabilities per ADA-compliance.

In December 2023, the city was awarded a $1 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for renovations at the following parks:

Shirlene Mercer Park: walking trails to be resurfaced and the addition of restrooms

Windy City Road: a new playground and park including a pavilion, parking lot, restrooms, and walking trail

Wallace Road Park: the addition of a parking lot

Stella Duncan Park: the addition of restrooms

40 Match Point Drive: a new, state-of-the-art skate park

In a previous interview with the Jackson Sun, Conger explained the importance of ensuring our parks are up to par.

Jakcson Mayor Scott Conger speaks during the unveiling of the newly renovated Paradise Park playground in Jackson, Tenn., on Monday, April 15, 2024. Paradise Park is one of three parks in the city to recieve new playgrounds.

"As we look at going forward in the next several years of the demographic cliff and what we look at with Blue Oval [City] down the road, the industry coming in, we are competing for people," he said. "How do you compete for people? You provide opportunities for them to enjoy quality of life aspects."

At the Paradise Park ribbon-cutting, Conger alluded to more park improvements happening soon, touting that the new three new playgrounds are “just the beginning.”

“We have more on the way, and this is just the beginning of the investment we’re going to make in quality of life, making Jackson better for everyone, and equitable investment across our city.”

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun. To support local journalism, subscribe to the Daily Briefing here.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: New playgrounds in Jackson boost quality of life to attract growth