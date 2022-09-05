The 15 best vacuum sales this Labor Day weekend — save up to 80%

All that sand and dust and pollen you've been shedding onto your carpet this summer? Time for a cleanup. (Photos: Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart)

Summer is coming to a close, but there’s still time to get after all the mess it (read: you) created as your kids and pets tracked dirt, mud, pollen and grime into your homes for the past three months. Thankfully, there's a cornucopia of incredible Labor Day vacuum sales happening right now to help you put things to right. They're seriously off the charts! To save you time, we scoured the interwebs to pull together the very best options — we're talking deals up to 40% off Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more. Whether you’re looking for a model that can stand up to pet hair or a robovac that lets you continue to kick back at the pool, we’ve got the goods.

Lightweight, cordless and bagless, this stick vacuum by Electrolux makes cleaning any floor in your home a breeze, from carpets to tile to hardwood. Weighing just 5.4 pounds, it’s easy to maneuver, handle and store, plus it converts in a snap to handheld vacuum for hard-to-reach spaces. A four-hour charge gives you 48 minutes of runtime, which is more than enough for most homes. It’s great for apartment and dorm life too and comes with a two-year warranty.

Reviewers rave about how easy it is to use and how long it lasts. The product has a 4.8-star average rating on Wayfair. This reviewer says “I love this handy tool for helping me keep my home clean and tidy. It is excellent for quick cleanups, so convenient and easy to use!”

Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum, Closeout Edition $373 $450 Save $77 $373 at Walmart This bundle will arm you with all the weaponry you'll need to win your war on dirt, dust and grime.

The Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum is cordless, lightweight and easy to maneuver around furniture and corners or in narrow passageways in your home. Keep in mind this vacuum is specially designed to work on hardwood floors and might not perform to your standards on carpeting or other types of flooring your home.

It is battery operated and comes with a charging port. It also converts to a handheld vacuum with the click of a button to reach difficult or tight spaces.

One reviewer pointed out that it’s great for hardwood floors because it’s delicate and won’t damage them: “Absolutely love it! Makes my 25-year-old hardwood floors shine like new. Cleans so great and doesn't scratch the hardwood like some other vacuums. The bottom width is only 8"; however, it makes it easier to maneuver in and out of spaces and along the baseboard easily.”

Cleaning your home is a breeze with this Wi-Fi–enabled smart vacuum by Shark. The Shark Ion Robot is voice-controlled and can sense dangers in your home like flights of steps or transitions between rooms. Over time it will learn the placement of furniture as well to avoid damaging any items you have in your home.

Just program it and let it do its job. The Ion Robot runs for 120 minutes between charges and features three different brushes for collecting debris from all types of flooring in your home. It works with your Google Assistant or Alexa to make life easy.

One reviewer called this vacuum life-changing and rated it 10/10: “When I moved into my new apartment, I made a promise to myself that I'd keep my floors free of cat fur, litter, and other debris by sweeping and vacuuming as often as possible. This helped me keep my promise without actually having to do extra work! It's so easy to set up, and you don't have to be tech-savvy at all. It's fairly quiet, and the side brushes allow the Shark to really get the dirt in the corners and baseboards. It can handle the excessive cat fur without any trouble at all, and it's super easy to empty.”

This iconic Dyson vac glides across carpets and hard floors with ease while trapping allergens and bacteria for good. The result? More breathable air and a super clean home.

Dreaming of Dyson? You've come to the right place! This high-performance, versatile vac boasts an instant-release high-reach wand and includes accessories for all kinds of floors, delicate surfaces and pet hair. Special cyclone technology captures dirt and microscopic dust.

This machine has more than 2,800 five-star Amazon reviews. "You’ll wonder how you ever lived without a Dyson!" said this one. "OMG, we nearly half filled the dust bin, mostly fine lint and fine dust particles in one one large room of month-old carpeting. The self-adjusting floor type leveler feature works great for carpet or wood laminate floors or tile. Great suction deep cleans; easy to maneuver and clean the room. This Dyson is great!"

You asked for a smarter robot vacuum and Roomba delivered. The iRobot Roomba j7+ has technology to avoid cords and pet waste while zipping around your home, avoiding furniture and sucking up dirt and grime. In fact, it comes with what they’re calling the POOP guarantee, the Pet Owner Official Promise to avoid pet waste. If it fails, you can get a free replacement.

This vacuum has 10-times the suction and even empties on its own and recharges at the port for fully hands-off operation. LIke all Roombas, you can program it to clean at certain times of day so you come home to a clean house and it syncs with Alexa.

One reviewer who gave the product five stars had this to say: “The J7+ has exceeded my expectations. I purchased this Vaccumn back in Oct 2021. It does a great job in my 1200 sqft home. It can clean the entire space in one charge, with barley any battery charge remaining. It doesn't get stuck and it tends to clean very thoroughly.”

Amazon Shark Navigator Lightweight Upright Vacuum $253 $280 Save $27 $253 at Amazon Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens inside your next vacuum (i.e., this one).

This versatile vac can be used as an upright for powerful floor cleaning and also as a handheld to clean bookcases, stairs, furniture and more.

This aptly-named vac covers the floor like a shark covers its ground. Its self-cleaning brush roll means powerful fur pickup with no hair wrap in sight. Use it upright for powerful floor and carpet cleaning — or for more portability, detach the pod to go into lift-away mode to easily clean all those nooks and crannies. A HEPA filter traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens. What more could you want in a vac?

"I love Shark vacuums," wrote this Shark-o-phile. "It seems they are always at the cutting edge of cleaning products. I got this for my 84-year-old Mom who has a larger-named brand vacuum but it’s now too cumbersome for her to use. Enter this beauty! I think she vacuumed the times the first week she started using this. This is a nice vacuum for seniors. It works like a champ. The filter is easy to clean and all in all this makes vacuuming and cleaning a little more tolerable!"

This 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vac from the folks at Whall is now $270 off with an on-page coupon. It's an exemplar of "less" being more, as in "cordless" and "brushless," the former making this model easily navigable in and out of corners, deep inside closets and lickety-split on stairways; the latter providing for quiet, smooth operation and allowing your to clean your floors without aggravating your family members who are trying to read or get their binge-watch on.

"Better than my Roomba," boasts this happy homemaker. "This stick vacuum should be renamed to the Swivel Master 3000.... It’s awesome! It moves around my dining table like a truffle pig in spring.... I love how you can just grab it quick and clean up the five million crumbs my kids leave behind after every meal. I can finally vacuum the stairs every other day with ease. It’s light, it’s easy, you only need medium speed to pick up most stuff."

This sleek, top-rated Roomba lets you chill on the couch while it cleans like magic.

You want smart? You got smart. This Roomba is brilliant. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris with the iRobot Home app. Multiple brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. The Roomba learns your cleaning habits to give you personalized schedules, while Google Assistant and Alexa let you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice. Genius!

Shoppers love this vac's many talents."This product is revolutionary! It goes under my furniture, climbs the threshold between rooms, does a fantastic job cleaning my many rugs. With the app, I can start it even when I'm not at home (or let it schedule in advance) to come back to a clean home. Cleaning is fast and straightforward, and it works continuously for about two hours without recharging. Highly recommended!"

More great vacuum deals

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Carpet, Hard Floor, Pet Hair $160 $800 Save $640

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum $120 $590 Save $470

Belife 6-in-1 Lightweight Handheld Vacuum $150 $229 Save $79

Roomba® j7+ & Braava jet® m6 Bundle $899 $1,299 Save $400

Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum $110

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $220 $237 Save $17

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $500 Save $100

