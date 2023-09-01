Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Labor Day TV sales: Save more than $1,000 on brands like Sony, LG and more

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
·1 min read
0
These Labor Day TV deals are worthy of your attention. (Photo: Amazon)
These Labor Day TV deals are worthy of your attention. (Photo: Amazon)

With Labor Day falling just before the start of autumn sports season, a lot of people (ourselves included) have their eyes on a new TV for the sake of watching all of the best games. After all, as Joey Tribbiani famously said, TVs exist for one major reason: "To point all of your furniture at." And now is one of the best times to shop, with Labor Day TV sales knocking as much as $1,000 off top brands like Vizio, Amazon and more.

Quick Overview

  • Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 24-inch 1080p Smart TV

    $130$160
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV

    $90$100
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • onn. 24” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Westinghouse 24-inch HD Small TV with Built-in DVD and V-Chip

    $130$150
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV

    $108$200
    Save $92
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 32-inch smart TV

    $130$200
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 40-inch Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $148$178
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

    $160$200
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • LG 43-inch 4K webOS Smart TV

    $258$338
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$300
    Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV

    $190$250
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $330$450
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $220$350
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $270$430
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame

    $1,298$1,498
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • onn. 55” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR

    $248$298
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Google Smart LED TV

    $268$298
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

  • LG 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

    $358$448
    Save $90
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV

    $298$429
    Save $131
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $628$1,066
    Save $438
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

    $1,598$2,298
    Save $700
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $900$1,100
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 75-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

    $2,149$3,000
    Save $851
    See at Walmart

  • Sony OLED 83 inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV

    $4,998$5,500
    Save $502
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra LED Smart Google TV

    $1,298$1,500
    Save $202
    See at Amazon
See 23 more

Best 24- to 32-inch Labor Day TV deals

INSIGNIA

Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV

$65$120Save $55

This little TV is the ideal size for use in a garage or bedroom. It has Alexa built in, along with the Voice Remote that makes navigating menus as simple as asking the assistant a question.

$65 at Amazon
VIZIO

Vizio 24-inch 1080p Smart TV

$130$160Save $30

This TV is a lot like a genie in a bottle — small, but powerful. It's a wish come true. 

$130 at Amazon
Toshiba

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV

$90$100Save $10

This 720p TV is a budget-friendly buy that has all the Amazon Fire functions baked right in. 

$90 at Amazon

  • onn. 24” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV

    $88$138
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Westinghouse 24-inch HD Small TV with Built-in DVD and V-Chip

    $130$150
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV

    $108$200
    Save $92
    See at Walmart

Best 33- to 49-inch Labor Day TV deals

Hisense

Hisense 40-inch Class 1080p FHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

$148$178Save $30

If you aren't a fan of the Amazon Fire interface, Roku is another option. This TV is a fantastic value even at full price — and even more so when it's $30 off. 

$148 at Walmart
INSIGNIA

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV

$160$200Save $40

Thanks to its Alexa functions, you can use your voice to launch apps, search for content and much more. 

$160 at Amazon
LG

LG 43-inch 4K webOS Smart TV

$258$338Save $80

A lot of smaller TVs are limited to 1080p, but this 4K beauty is a great value, especially for gamers. 

$258 at Walmart

  • Sceptre 40-inch Class FHD (1080P) LED TV

    $148$300
    Save $152
    See at Walmart

  • TCL 40-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV

    $190$250
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $330$450
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

Best 50- to 64-inch Labor Day TV deals

INSIGNIA

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$220$350Save $130

4K display? Check. Built-in Alexa functionality? Check. All of your favorite streaming services at your fingertips? Check. This TV is a fantastic value and an absolute delight to look at.

$220 at Amazon
Toshiba

Toshiba 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$270$430Save $160

4K TVs tend to come at a higher premium, but this 35% off screen gives you 55 inches of glorious resolution for just $280. 

$270 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame

$1,298$1,498Save $200

What do you do with your TV when it's not in use? In the case of this Samsung, you can turn it into a work of art — literally. The Frame looks less like a TV and more like a picture frame, and you can choose what you want it to display.

$1,298 at Amazon

  • onn. 55” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV HDR

    $248$298
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Google Smart LED TV

    $268$298
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

Best 65+ inch Labor Day TV deals

Amazon

Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

$600$800Save $200

The Amazon Fire Omni lineup is the cream of the crop of Fire TVs, featuring 4K resolution with Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming zones and HDR10+ Adaptive content. When you want the best picture possible, this is what you go with. 

$600 at Amazon
VIZIO

Vizio 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

$628$1,066Save $438

Saving over $400 on a 75-inch display is a fantastic deal, especially when it comes with Vizio's built-in smart interface.

$628 at Walmart
SAMSUNG

Samsung 85-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

$1,598$2,298Save $700

This TV is a gamer's dream. Not only does it have a 4K resolution, but it also features NVIDIA GeForce Now for built-in gaming streaming. It also has a 60Hz refresh rate and 3 HDMI ports for connecting consoles. 

$1,598 at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $900$1,100
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 75-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

    $2,149$3,000
    Save $851
    See at Walmart

  • Sony OLED 83 inch BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV

    $4,998$5,500
    Save $502
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra LED Smart Google TV

    $1,298$1,500
    Save $202
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories