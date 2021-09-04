The best Labor Day TV sales across the web — save big on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This year's Labor Day TV sales are a feast for the eyes...and oh so easy on your wallet. (Photos: Amazon)

What's that, you say? It's time to up your home-entertainment game? You've got great timing: The Labor Day TV sales are sizzling! There are big, big discounts on models of all sizes and capabilities.

Whether you're champing at the bit for that new award-bait HBO series or the 2021 World Series, we've got a set to fit your wants, needs and budget. All the heavy hitters are represented — Sony, Samsung, LG, Toshiba and more — at lowest-ever prices. So read on, turn over a new leaf (har) and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve.

Oh, and Happy Labor Day!

19 to 49 inches

Tell all your cronies: Don't be a phony or a jabroni — get your hands on this genuine Sony. (Photo: Walmart)

Nobody's disputing that, when it comes to home-video enjoyment, size matters, but not as much as quality. So, while you can (and will, below) see plenty of deals for sets ranging upward of 75 inches, you won't get a cleaner, crisper experience at these screen dimensions than you will from Sony, the gold standard for TV clarity for as long as most of us have been alive. The brand's bringing it in spades with this 49" 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, and Walmart's chopped over $150 off its original price.

The secret is in Sony's trademark HDR processor X1. It's the muscle behind this machine, bringing its 3840 × 2160 resolution picture to life and, together with its Triluminos display, giving you color gradation and vividness like you've never seen. And, of course, this set is plenty smart, working seamlessly with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple HomeKit.

No wonder this Bravia model has been a huge hit with shoppers. "I bought this TV, as I have always had great luck with Sony products and wanted an upgrade for my room," reported one. "Sony didn't disappoint! Great picture, great response and ease of setup made this perfect for my first smart TV purchase."

Story continues

$598 $750 at Walmart

More 19- to 49-inch sales:

50 to 55 inches

Scoring this big, brawny TCL set for less than 400 bucks = some TLC for your credit card balance. (Photo: Walmart)

Here's what we call a twofer, at least compared to the Sony above: It's both bigger and less expensive! 55 inches and less than 400 bucks. Can't beat that with a bat! In case you're a tech naif, the "4K" in this TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV means that its picture quality has four times the resolution of Full HD (not so "full" after all, is it?).

It's a boom for the streaming set, allowing you to create a personalized home screen via which you can access hundreds of streaming channels and over half a million movies and TV episodes! Oh, you can navigate its voice-control function among your favorite sites and apps without even using a remote. Still got one foot in the pre-Netflix world? This set has a built-in digital tuner, which means you'll have access to all your local broadcast channels. Take that, cable company!

"This TCL Roku TV is amazing," said one very satisfied customer. "It has the brightest color without any glare. It was very easy to set up with the remote and guided me through it step by step.... The picture is sharp and the colors are bright. It allows Chromecast set up as well as Apple Airplay and has all the latest apps from HBO Max to Apple TV.... This is the best TV that I have seen, for an incredible price."

$398 $449 at walmart

More 50- to 55-inch sales:

65 inches and up

This fall's sports, movies and TV offerings are bound to be massive — maybe you should finally have a TV set to match. Just sayin'... (Photo: Amazon)

Here's one for those of you who crave a prestige brand and supersized screen. This 75" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV has got the Sony name and a screen size that's bigger than most of us! It's also got Dolby Vision HDR (that's "high dynamic range," FYI), compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, and a 120HZ refresh rate. What does that mean? It means no compromise in clarity during blink-and-you-missed it moments during live sports, video games and action movies. That is refreshing!

So, yeah, this set's still on the high end, price-wise. But, first of all, well, you get what you pay for, and this kind of state-of-the-art quality doesn't come cheap. Second: It's $400 off its regular price of $2,000 — that's a 20 percent discount. Considering that the Sony name means you can count on a decade or more's worth of top-of-the-line viewing, you'll be enjoying this set for somewhere in the vicinity of two cents a day! That's some Scrooge-level frugality.

"All I gotta say is this thing is beyond imagination," reported one shopper. "So far so perfect! I'll definitely recommend it." Us too.

$1,598 $2,000 at Amazon

More 65"-and-up sales:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.