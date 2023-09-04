Labor Day Tool Sales 2023: Shop Deals at Amazon, Lowe’s, and More
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. As we inch toward trading in our tank tops for chore coats and prepping for the cooler months, it may also be a great time to freshen up your toolkit. Labor Day weekend brings deep savings on power tools, hand tools, and more. You can save on brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, and Klein Tools.
Amazon has a slew of offerings on sale for toolkits and organizers, in addition to power tools, tool sets, and various hand tools from some of our go-brands. Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot are also running big promos.
If you’re looking to save some bucks on some much-needed DIY devices, check out some of the best Labor Day 2023 tool sales below.
The Best Labor Day Sales on Toolkits and Organizers
MS4034 Drilling and Driving Set (34-Piece)
Home Mechanics Tools Kit (102-Piece)
Organizer Box With Dividers (10-Compartment)
Steel Tool Holder Tool Storage Cabinet
Steel Garage Floor Cabinet
Storage Containers 64-Compartment Plastic Small Parts Organizer
The Best Labor Day Sales on Power Tools
Cordless Rotary Tool (12.0 V)
2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench
GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool (Bare Tool)
GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder
20V Max 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set
GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander
One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-In. Impact Driver
20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit
18V 5.5-In. Circular Saw
20V Max XR 3-Speed 1/4-In. Impact Driver (Brushless)
2760-20 M18 1/4-In. Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver
GCM18V-12SDN14 18V 12-In. Dual-Bevel Slide Miter Saw Kit
The Best Labor Day Sales on Hand Tools
6.625-In. Chandelier Pliers
Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters
65200 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set
SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes)
Standard and Metric Socket Set (1/4-In. & 3/8-In. Drive, 105-Piece)
SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-In. Drive, 83-Piece)
DWMT45049 Mechanics Tool Set (49-Piece)
Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (204-Piece)
42-Piece Acetate Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set
CMHT37565LW Pro Reach 25-Ft Tape Measure
12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard and Short Combination Wrench 93-Piece Set
81-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
Static Wrench 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard Combination Wrench 92-Piece Set
