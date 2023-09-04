Labor Day Tool Sales 2023: Shop Deals at Amazon, Lowe’s, and More

Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. As we inch toward trading in our tank tops for chore coats and prepping for the cooler months, it may also be a great time to freshen up your toolkit. Labor Day weekend brings deep savings on power tools, hand tools, and more. You can save on brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, and Klein Tools.

Amazon has a slew of offerings on sale for toolkits and organizers, in addition to power tools, tool sets, and various hand tools from some of our go-brands. Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot are also running big promos.

If you’re looking to save some bucks on some much-needed DIY devices, check out some of the best Labor Day 2023 tool sales below.

The Best Labor Day Sales on Toolkits and Organizers

MS4034 Drilling and Driving Set (34-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015SR9I4I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992126%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>MS4034 Drilling and Driving Set (34-Piece) </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$14.98</p>

Home Mechanics Tools Kit (102-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RN2RMHY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992126%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Home Mechanics Tools Kit (102-Piece)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$99.98</p>

Organizer Box With Dividers (10-Compartment)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AUVX394?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992126%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Organizer Box With Dividers (10-Compartment)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.98</p>

Steel Tool Holder Tool Storage Cabinet

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5013979481&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Steel Tool Holder Tool Storage Cabinet</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$674.99</p>

Steel Garage Floor Cabinet

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FHusky-Ready-to-Assemble-24-Gauge-Steel-Freestanding-Garage-Cabinet-in-Black-48-in-W-x-72-in-H-x-18-in-D-G4802T-US%2F206338297&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Steel Garage Floor Cabinet</p><p>homedepot.com</p><p>$399.99</p>

Storage Containers 64-Compartment Plastic Small Parts Organizer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5001379343&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Storage Containers 64-Compartment Plastic Small Parts Organizer</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$44.99</p>

The Best Labor Day Sales on Power Tools

Cordless Rotary Tool (12.0 V)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004WBFERM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cordless Rotary Tool (12.0 V)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$82.25</p>

2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B3LVDFJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$184.00</p>

GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool (Bare Tool)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BLJ2HBNY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool (Bare Tool)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$99.00</p>

GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09LX43LC4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$122.00</p>

20V Max 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IR1SXVQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>20V Max 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$129.95</p>

GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BTKBSHTQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$129.00</p>

One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-In. Impact Driver

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SY66VTF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-In. Impact Driver</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$46.89</p>

20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00IJ0ALYS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$139.00</p>

18V 5.5-In. Circular Saw

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B1F877F3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>18V 5.5-In. Circular Saw</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$44.95</p>

20V Max XR 3-Speed 1/4-In. Impact Driver (Brushless)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQCWH5KF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>20V Max XR 3-Speed 1/4-In. Impact Driver (Brushless)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$95.98</p>

2760-20 M18 1/4-In. Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXS42FP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>2760-20 M18 1/4-In. Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$114.99</p>

GCM18V-12SDN14 18V 12-In. Dual-Bevel Slide Miter Saw Kit

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMGWSHLH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992127%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GCM18V-12SDN14 18V 12-In. Dual-Bevel Slide Miter Saw Kit</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$649.00</p>

The Best Labor Day Sales on Hand Tools

6.625-In. Chandelier Pliers

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5005786563&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>6.625-In. Chandelier Pliers</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$14.98</p>

Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079MJBP21?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$99.95</p>

65200 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D6YDQNH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>65200 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$15.96</p>

SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BHJE0J4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$172.09</p>

Standard and Metric Socket Set (1/4-In. & 3/8-In. Drive, 105-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KHHBGZ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Standard and Metric Socket Set (1/4-In. & 3/8-In. Drive, 105-Piece)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.98</p>

SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-In. Drive, 83-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QDPW14H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-In. Drive, 83-Piece)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$79.98</p>

DWMT45049 Mechanics Tool Set (49-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Y9K438L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DWMT45049 Mechanics Tool Set (49-Piece) </p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$54.99</p>

Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (204-Piece)

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GK8ULY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44992128%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (204-Piece)</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$199.99</p>

42-Piece Acetate Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5001877663&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>42-Piece Acetate Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$119.00</p>

CMHT37565LW Pro Reach 25-Ft Tape Measure

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F1002275068&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>CMHT37565LW Pro Reach 25-Ft Tape Measure</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$16.98</p>

12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard and Short Combination Wrench 93-Piece Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5013333367&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard and Short Combination Wrench 93-Piece Set</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$279.00</p>

81-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F1000391997&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>81-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$69.98</p>

Static Wrench 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard Combination Wrench 92-Piece Set

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lowes.com%2Fpd%2F--%2F5005565275&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Static Wrench 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard Combination Wrench 92-Piece Set</p><p>lowes.com</p><p>$279.00</p>

