Labor Day Tool Sales 2023: Shop Deals at Amazon, Lowe’s, and More



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Labor Day marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season. As we inch toward trading in our tank tops for chore coats and prepping for the cooler months, it may also be a great time to freshen up your toolkit. Labor Day weekend brings deep savings on power tools, hand tools, and more. You can save on brands like DeWalt, Ryobi, and Klein Tools.

Amazon has a slew of offerings on sale for toolkits and organizers, in addition to power tools, tool sets, and various hand tools from some of our go-brands. Lowe’s, Walmart, and Home Depot are also running big promos.

If you’re looking to save some bucks on some much-needed DIY devices, check out some of the best Labor Day 2023 tool sales below.

The Best Labor Day Sales on Toolkits and Organizers

MS4034 Drilling and Driving Set (34-Piece)

Shop Now MS4034 Drilling and Driving Set (34-Piece) amazon.com $14.98

Home Mechanics Tools Kit (102-Piece)

Shop Now Home Mechanics Tools Kit (102-Piece) amazon.com $99.98

Organizer Box With Dividers (10-Compartment)

Shop Now Organizer Box With Dividers (10-Compartment) amazon.com $24.98

Steel Tool Holder Tool Storage Cabinet

Shop Now Steel Tool Holder Tool Storage Cabinet lowes.com $674.99

Steel Garage Floor Cabinet

Shop Now Steel Garage Floor Cabinet homedepot.com $399.99

Storage Containers 64-Compartment Plastic Small Parts Organizer

Shop Now Storage Containers 64-Compartment Plastic Small Parts Organizer lowes.com $44.99

The Best Labor Day Sales on Power Tools

Cordless Rotary Tool (12.0 V)

Shop Now Cordless Rotary Tool (12.0 V) amazon.com $82.25

2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench

Shop Now 2564-20 M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Cordless Right Angle Impact Wrench amazon.com $184.00

GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool (Bare Tool)

Shop Now GCU18V-30N 18V Brushless Cut-Out Tool (Bare Tool) amazon.com $99.00

GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder

Shop Now GWS12V-30N 12V Max Brushless 3-Inch Angle Grinder amazon.com $122.00

20V Max 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set

Shop Now 20V Max 4-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set amazon.com $129.95

GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander

Shop Now GSS18V-40N 18V Brushless Sheet Orbital Finishing Sander amazon.com $129.00

One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-In. Impact Driver

Shop Now One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/4-In. Impact Driver amazon.com $46.89

20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit

Shop Now 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit amazon.com $139.00

18V 5.5-In. Circular Saw

Shop Now 18V 5.5-In. Circular Saw amazon.com $44.95

20V Max XR 3-Speed 1/4-In. Impact Driver (Brushless)

Shop Now 20V Max XR 3-Speed 1/4-In. Impact Driver (Brushless) amazon.com $95.98

2760-20 M18 1/4-In. Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver

Shop Now 2760-20 M18 1/4-In. Fuel Hex Hydraulic Driver amazon.com $114.99

GCM18V-12SDN14 18V 12-In. Dual-Bevel Slide Miter Saw Kit

Shop Now GCM18V-12SDN14 18V 12-In. Dual-Bevel Slide Miter Saw Kit amazon.com $649.00

The Best Labor Day Sales on Hand Tools

6.625-In. Chandelier Pliers

Shop Now 6.625-In. Chandelier Pliers lowes.com $14.98

Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters

Shop Now Wave Plus Multitool with Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters amazon.com $99.95

65200 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set

Shop Now 65200 5-Piece Mini Ratchet Set amazon.com $15.96

SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes)

Shop Now SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes) amazon.com $172.09

Standard and Metric Socket Set (1/4-In. & 3/8-In. Drive, 105-Piece)

Shop Now Standard and Metric Socket Set (1/4-In. & 3/8-In. Drive, 105-Piece) amazon.com $89.98

SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-In. Drive, 83-Piece)

Shop Now SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set (1/4-In. Drive, 83-Piece) amazon.com $79.98

DWMT45049 Mechanics Tool Set (49-Piece)

Shop Now DWMT45049 Mechanics Tool Set (49-Piece) amazon.com $54.99

Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (204-Piece)

Shop Now Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (204-Piece) amazon.com $199.99

42-Piece Acetate Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set

Shop Now 42-Piece Acetate Handle Assorted Screwdriver Set lowes.com $119.00

CMHT37565LW Pro Reach 25-Ft Tape Measure

Shop Now CMHT37565LW Pro Reach 25-Ft Tape Measure lowes.com $16.98

12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard and Short Combination Wrench 93-Piece Set

Shop Now 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard and Short Combination Wrench 93-Piece Set lowes.com $279.00

81-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set

Shop Now 81-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set lowes.com $69.98

Static Wrench 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard Combination Wrench 92-Piece Set

Shop Now Static Wrench 12-point Standard (SAE) and Metric Standard Combination Wrench 92-Piece Set lowes.com $279.00

