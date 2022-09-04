The 84 best Labor Day tech sales: Apple, Beats, Samsung, Sony, Xbox and more!

Get plugged in to the best of the best tech deals this holiday weekend. (Photos: Amazon, Walmart)

Yeah, we know; Labor Day can be the harbinger of some not-so-fun stuff, principally back-to-school and back-to-work. But, hey, that's all the more reason to get yourself an electronic treat, something that'll make you smile when the temps start to drop and the autumn rains make their appearance. Let the date on the calendar be damned: The tech sales this hoiday weekend are scorching hot, and the discounts ocean-deep! Whether you've had your eye on a new big-screen TV, a cushy pair of premium headphones or a starter set of smart-home devices, you're looking at a three-day window of savings opportunities. From small (how 'bout some smart plugs?) to large (the TV that will really make your living room a home theater), we've rounded up the best Labor Day tech sales below.

Best TV sales

Seeing as it's Labor Day weekend and all, how 'bout we start things off with a model that truly puts in the work? This powerhouse Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now over 35% off — just $300, down from its usual price of $450! That price, for a set this size, is simply stunning.

It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled with smart home support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung’s Bixby. Video-streaming capability is also baked into this cake. Translation: You won’t have to buy a separate device to watch Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+ and much, much more. You're ready to start binge-watching as soon as you turn it on.

"I’m impressed with the quality of this TV, especially for the price," said one of its 3,800-plus five-star reviewers. Picture and sound are both great, and I love the FireTV integration. It has enough ports to connect everything else I need, and setup and use are easy. Love it!"

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa $320 $410 Save $90

VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $197 $230 Save $33

Hisense 50-inch Class ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $354 $530 Save $176

Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV HDR $298 $338 Save $40

Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV $748 $1,000 Save $252

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $350 $470 Save $120

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV $200 $220 Save $20

Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $220 $320 Save $100

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $110 $180 Save $70

TCL 65" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV – 65S455 $430 $800 Save $370

RCA 32-Inch 720p HD LED Flat Screen TV $150 $180 Save $30

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $300 $430 Save $130

Best home audio sales

Apple Apple AirPods $99 $159 Save $60 $99 at Amazon Not only do AirPods sync with iPhones, they boast world-class audio quality with unparalleled clarity and rich sound. You’ll get over 24 hours total listening time, which is plenty for walks, trips to the gym, and flights.

Q: Don't you think it's about time you treated yourself to a pair of AirPods? A: It's time you treated yourself to a pair of AirPods! Especially now when you can get 'em for the unbeatable low price of $120 (down from $159).

If you’re looking for earbuds with seamless integration with your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or even Apple Watch (they’re also compatible with most Android smartphones via Bluetooth, but without automatic pairing), these are the crème de la crème. All that’s left to figure out is your playlist.

"These are perfect for everyday use!" one shopper shared. "I always have my AirPods in when doing daily activities and I love the double tap feature to skip a song."

Hush Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone $55 $100 Save $45

Apple AirPods Max, Sky Blue $429 $549 Save $120

Philips Flexible Earhook Headphones $15 $20 Save $5

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Red $135 $200 Save $65

Meidong Active Noise Cancelling Headphones $30 $45 Save $15

iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Foldable Headset $18 $30 Save $12

Sony ZX110 Over-Ear Dynamic Stereo Headphones $18 $25 Save $7

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $250 Save $70

Audio-Technica Professional Studio Monitor Headphones $49 $69 Save $20

Philips Audio Philips HiFi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones $75 $80 Save $5

JBL Tune 510BT $30 $50 Save $20

Best smartphone and tablet sales

Had it with clunky, too-big laptops and your phone's tiny, eye-strain-inducing screen? For the perfect in-between gadget for e-reading, web surfing and video streaming: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB Android Tablet.

"Beautiful tablet," trumpeted this five-star fan. "I finally decided to replace my awesome Asus Nexus 2013 and this looked the best option. Not too many small tablets about as I guess most people prefer the bigger, clunkier ones. Anyway, no complaints."

"No technical reviews here," said an impressed Everywoman. "Just a person who does a moderate amount or use on her tablet. The graphics and pictures are great. It runs fast and the battery is pretty good. I think switching from a 10.1 to an 8 has helped my 'tech neck.'"

2022 Apple iPad Air — 10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB $559 $599 Save $40

TCL 10.1” Tablet 32GB), Android, Super Matte Gray $149 $170 Save $21

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4" 128GB $480 $850 Save $370

Feonal Tablet 10.1 inch Android 11 Tablet with 64GB Storage (Silver) $126 $190 Save $64

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet, 11” $576 $700 Save $124

Motorola One 5G Ace,128GB, Hazy Silver $210 $400 Save $190

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB WiFi Android Tablet w/S Pen Included $229 $350 Save $121

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, 13.0" Touch Tablet, 8GB, 128GB, Android 11 $600 $680 Save $80

Best video game sales

Ubisoft 'Just Dance 2022' for Nintendo Switch $15 $50 Save $35 $15 at Amazon Once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games).

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series, on sale for $20 (from $50) — a sweet 60% off. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor.

Says a dancing fan: "I absolutely love this game! It was one of the first I bought for my Switch. All the guests who come over love it too. You'd think things would get stale considering that they have released a new version of this game every year for over a decade. But the developers have taken advantage of increasing technology to create increasingly interesting visuals for their dances and make the dances themselves more complex over time."

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S - Black $30 $38 Save $8

Big Potato 'The Chameleon' award-winning board game $16 $20 Save $4

ACTIVISION 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' (PS5) $44 $70 Save $25

Square Enix 'Outriders Day 1 Edition,' Square Enix, PlayStation 4 $13 $60 Save $47

Spin Master 'Jumanji' Deluxe Game $35 $50 Save $15

Elden Ring PlayStation 5 $50 $60 Save $10

Take 2 Interactive 'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition' - PlayStation 4 $19 $60 Save $41

Funko 'Disney Haunted Mansion - Call of the Spirits' $15 $25 Save $10

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition $15 $60 Save $45

Electronic Arts 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' Electronic Arts, Xbox One $18 $60 Save $42

Activision 'Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Activision' PlayStation 4 $26 $40 Save $14

Monfince Monfince Universal 3 in 1 Nintendo AC Power Adapter Cord $15 $24 Save $9

Prettyui Prettyui 2Pcs Arm Band Wristband Strap for Nintendo Switch $10 $19 Save $10

SEGA 'Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles' - PlayStation 4 $40 $60 Save $20

Square Enix 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' - Xbox Series X/Xbox One $20 $60 Save $40

Xbox 'Halo Infinite: Standard Edition' – Xbox Series X & Xbox One $40 $60 Save $20

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment 'Elden Ring' - Xbox Series X $50 $60 Save $10

Best smart-home sales

Google Google Google Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $116 $229 Save $113 $116 at Walmart Any time of the day or night, keep track of who's knocking at (or, more important, planning to unlawfully enter) your door. HDR video ensures you have a clear view...and a clear head.

For this Labor Day sale, Walmart is giving you a chance to score the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for just $116 (was $230). Want a smart home? Now’s the time! If you have a phone in your pocket and a Wi-Fi network at home, you’re well on your way to building a smart home.

"Great price point, quick delivery and EZ-PZ installation!" said one raving reviewer. "The app walks you right through the steps after you "Add Product" — it was SO easy!!... So happy we did this and now wondering why it took so long."

WISEBOT Smart Plug Power Strip, USB Surge Protector $23 $33 Save $10

Google Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home $100 $130 Save $30

Google Google Nest Wifi - Home Wi-Fi System - Wi-Fi Extender - Mesh Router - 2 Pack $165 $299 Save $134

Google Google Nest Learning Thermostat - 3rd Generation $188 $249 Save $61

Crosstour Crosstour WiFi Digital Picture Frame, 10.1'' IPS Touch Screen $78 $170 Save $92

Honeywell Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat $151 $200 Save $49

Defender Defender 4k Ultra Wired Security Camera System $250 $450 Save $200

GHome Smart Mini Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket (4 Pack) $21 $25 Save $4

meross Smart Light Bulb $11 $18 Save $7

Xodo Xodo Smart WiFi 1080P Video Doorbell Wireless Security Camera $80 $150 Save $70

Merkury Innovations Merkury Innovations Smart Auto-Tracking Security Camera, WiFi $30 $35 Save $5

EURANS Eurans Full Touchscreen Smartwatch, Fitness Tracker $30 $36 Save $6

Blink Home Security Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module $60 $85 Save $25

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $160 $200 Save $40

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Charcoal $80 $100 Save $20

eero Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack) $559 $699 Save $140

Philips Philips Smart LED 60-Watt A19 General Purpose Light Bulb $10 $13 Save $3

Best home-office sales

Gateway Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook $199 $500 Save $301 $199 at Walmart Sometimes simple is good, especially in a package this state-of-the-art: Its 4GB RAM memory and 128 solid-state hard drive are more than enough for the casual streamer, surfer or word processor; its Intel Core i3 and Windows 11 OS make sure it all runs smoothly.

All you tech heads and geek squad-ers can look away; this one's for the rest of us — specifically, those of us who 1) would like a no-nonsense, meat-and-potatoes second computer to take on the road, 2) a graduating tween or a retiring granny whose computing and online needs are basic or 3) would like to leave a unit on the kitchen counter for the fam to consult on the run. "This one" is this Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook, now marked down to less than half its usual price — $199!

"Love this computer," said one pleased pragmatist. "I needed an inexpensive computer that I could use extensively for my online business. I have an expensive desk top but needed a supplemental that was mobile. I'm over the moon happy with its performance. I've had the notebook for a few months now and feel I have really put it through all the "motions". It's lightweight, fast and the color is beautiful."

Human Touch Human Touch Reflex Calf Massager w/ Heat $280 $349 Save $69

Renpho Shiatsu Shoulder Massager $30 $50 Save $20

Exerscribe Vybe Premium Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes $139 $232 Save $93

TOLOCO Toloco Handheld Deep Tissue Massager $70 $220 Save $150

SAMSUNG Samsung 23.5” CF396 Curved Computer Monitor $160 $190 Save $30

Asus Asus Chromebook C223 11.6" HD Chromebook Laptop $134 $250 Save $116

Zimtown Zimtown Nature Bamboo Folding Laptop Table/Bed Desk $29 $35 Save $6

Kootion Kootion 5W 48 LED Clamp Desk Lamp $14 $24 Save $10

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3" Touch-Screen - 128GB Solid State Drive $466 $512 Save $46

Canon Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Photo Printer $69 $80 Save $11

Aurora GB Aurora GB Professional Grade 12-Sheet Paper and CD/Credit Card Shredder $149 $200 Save $51

Mainstays Mainstays Metal Student Computer Desk, Gray $39 $50 Save $11

Flash Furniture Flash Furniture Laminate L-Shape Computer Desk, Beechwood $322 $414 Save $92

