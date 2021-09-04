I'm a podiatrist — and these are the deals I'm shopping from Amazon's Labor Day shoe sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save your coins (and your feet) this Labor Day. (Photo: Amazon)

Labor Day weekend certainly has no shortage of sales, but before you splurge on big-ticket items like a new TV or soundbar, make sure you take a look at an oft-neglected category: Footwear. Fall is here, after all, and your summer sandals just won't do.

Even if you're not ready for boots just yet, it'll feel great to enter the season with a new pair of sneakers or versatile flats. It's also an excellent opportunity to tend to those foot problems that might have been bothering you all summer, and are trickier to accommodate with sandals.

Yahoo Life spoke with New York-based podiatrist Polina Zaydenberg for her very favorite Amazon picks, all on mega sale for Labor Day — take a gander below.

Save nearly 35 percent: Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes

Stylish and affordable! (Photo: Amazon)

Dr. Zaydenberg loves these stylish kicks — and she's in good company. They have over 13,500 five-star reviews to back them up!

We're pretty sure the Akks are about to become your new favorite footwear. Lightweight, with just the right mix of give and support, they’re a pleasure to slip into. "The toe box is bendable, and looks accommodative, especially for people who have wide feet, bunions and hammertoes," explains Dr. Zaydenberg. "The shank looks supportive too.”

The cushy memory foam insole absorbs impact, while the flexible rubber sole feels like a dream. The soft mesh upper is happily breathable — no overly toasty toes here. And each shoe weighs only 0.8 pounds!

These winners are available in 31 different colors, many of which are marked down to just $40 for Labor Day.

$40 $60 at Amazon

Save over 50 percent: Puma Women's California Sneaker

Retro in a good way, with over 7,500 five-star reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

This sporty sneaker — which is over 50 percent off for Labor Day in a bunch of colors and sizes, FYI — is made entirely of buttery leather. The chunky style will win you points around town too. You'll want to wear these with everything: leggings, jeans, even skirts and dresses.

Dr. Zaydenberg is most intrigued by the shoe's thick base. "The platform is good for people with insertional Achilles tendonitis," Dr. Zaydenberg explained.

In English: You're experiencing inflammation where your Achilles tendon inserts into the heel bone.

"Elevating your heel is relaxing the Achilles tendon, and it provides less tension in the area of concern," Dr. Zaydenberg adds. Choose from 15 colors!

$35 $75 at Amazon

Save nearly 50 percent: Clarks Women's Sneaker

These slip right on. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to walk on clouds? These sneakers are the closest you'll get to that heavenly feeling. They have a thick, supportive platform and handy bungee cords — a feature that earned them a spot on Dr. Zaydenberg's most wanted list.

"The bungee cord accommodates wider feet," she explained. "It's also great for those with a larger instep."

$44 $85 at Amazon

Save 30 percent: Tommy Hilfiger Women's Twlaces Sneaker

Red, white and awesome. (Photo: Amazon)

These comfy Tommy Hilfiger kicks have a thick rubber sole that not only looks cool: It also helps absorb shock with each step. Grab them for just $48 for Labor Day.

“They’re supportive, accommodative, and the rubber sole is shock-absorbing," Dr. Zaydenberg shared. It’s a good fit for people with metatarsalgia and plantar fasciitis.”

Metatarsalgia, or inflammation at the ball of your foot, and plantar fasciitis (inflamed tissue at the bottom of the foot) can often be the most painful in the AM— so wear these on your morning walks!

$48 $69 at Amazon

60 percent off: Clarks Women's Ashland Bubble Loafer

Teachers and nurses love these. (Photo: Amazon)

This is a Labor Day shoe sale not to miss! Clarks are known for their supreme comfort and support, and these classic leather loafers are no exception. They're packed with extra cushioning, from the heel cup to the breathable footbed. They have a small platform heel (hence the "bubble" in the name) and are perfect for, well, whatever is keeping you on your toes that day. Speaking of toes: Yours are sure to be happy tucked into these babies.

Says Dr. Zaydenberg: "They’re excellent for people with peripheral vascular disease and different toe deformities."

$33 $85 at Amazon

