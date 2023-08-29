The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

Labor Day is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait a whole week to start saving big. Now is the perfect time to get your space, your wardrobe and, obviously, yourself ready for fall. Whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings well ahead of the long weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skin care gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Best Labor Day TV deals

If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).

Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).

LG 48-inch OLED 4K Smart webOS TV $650 $1,300 Save $650 See at Best Buy

Sony 100-inch Bravia XR X92 Google TV $8,000 $15,000 Save $7,000 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.

Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K TV $430 $550 Save $120 See at Samsung

Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K TV $1,590 $2,800 Save $1,210 See at Samsung

Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.

Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $178 $198 Save $20 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $429 Save $131 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means you'll start to hear Christmas carols before Halloween is over. If you want to save yourself from that fate, jump on these great Labor Day deals on headphones and earbuds — preferably some noise-cancelling ones!

Amazon: Whether you're looking for super-cheap (but still great) earbuds or you're ready to splurge on some Bose cans, Amazon has tons of great deals.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $12 $30 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $38 $59 Save $21 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score a highly reviewed pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a whopping 80% off, among other deals!

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Veatool Wireless Earbuds $22 $70 Save $48 See at Walmart

Soundcore by Anker Life Note C Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 See at Walmart

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 See at Walmart

Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones – Yellow $39 $50 Save $11 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets and other tech

Everyone thinks of Black Friday and Prime Day as the best times of year to buy tech, but there are often incredible sales tucked away during Labor Day that get overlooked. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on everything from laptops to tablets in these great deals from Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon: Save over $1,000 on a wildly popular laptop or $50 off last generation's iPad — or buy both and be set for both on-the-go and at-home work.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $749 $999 Save $250 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $396 $1,500 Save $1,104 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $510 $1,900 Save $1,390 with coupon See at Amazon

Walmart: If you're in the market for a gaming laptop this Labor Day, Walmart has you covered — with serious savings on laptops, smartphones, and more

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop $179 $229 Save $50 See at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 315 $209 $299 Save $90 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch Laptop $339 $379 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the Instant Pot train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!

Amazon: Gobble up discounts on knife sets, Instant Pots, coffeemakers and more.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 8-Quart $91 $170 Save $79 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances.

GE Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator $1,498 $2,399 Save $901 See at Home Depot

HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick Cast Aluminum All Day Pan $60 $83 Save $23 See at HSN

Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware.

Le Creuset Traditional Round Dutch Oven, 4.5-Quart $234 $390 Save $156 See at Le Creuset

Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets.

Made In Stainless 6-piece Cookware Set $499 $616 Save $117 See at Made In

Our Place: Score up to 40% off on gorgeous cookware sitewide.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $235 $315 Save $80 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $270 $470 Save $200 See at Solo Stove

Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200 $735 Save $535 See at Sur La Table

Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart and more.

Cuisinart Classic 5.75-quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot with Straining Cover $37 $50 Save $13 See at Target

Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.