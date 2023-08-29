The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023
Labor Day is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait a whole week to start saving big. Now is the perfect time to get your space, your wardrobe and, obviously, yourself ready for fall. Whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings well ahead of the long weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skin care gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!
Cuisinart Classic 5.75-quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot with Straining Cover$37$50Save $13
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$390$450Save $60
Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor$70$86Save $16
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Aluminum Cookware Combo Set$109$129Save $20
Hamilton Beach Single Serve Personal Smoothie Blender$17$32Save $15
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus$97$190Save $93
Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker$89$133Save $44
All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Covered Fry Pan, 12"$100$130Save $30
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$110$350Save $240 with coupon
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$150$250Save $100 with coupon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$181$220Save $39
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum$330$520Save $190
Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner$100$140Save $40
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum$280$500Save $220
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum$129$250Save $121
iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum$288$469Save $181
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$87$450Save $363
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$89$123Save $34
Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum$179$349Save $170
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2$28$36Save $8
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress$699$899Save $200
Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress$306$340Save $34
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set$35$57Save $22
Avocado Latex Mattress$2,099$2,999Save $900
Bear Original Mattress$649$998Save $349
Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter$322$379Save $57
Casper Original Mattress$1,036$1,295Save $259
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress$699$1,079Save $380
Helix Midnight Luxe$1,780$2,374Save $593 with code
Nectar Premier Mattress$999$1,499Save $500
Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set$185$309Save $124
Purple Mattress$1,199$1,399Save $200
Saatva Classic Mattress$1,695$1,995Save $300
Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid$1,999$2,499Save $500
Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed$2,999$3,999Save $1,000
Tempur-Breeze Mattress$4,099$4,599Save $500
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress$1,276$1,595Save $319
Linenspa Dreamer 10" Hybrid Mattress$209$238Save $29
Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set$30$46Save $16
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$24$42Save $18
Molblly Pocketed Spring Medium Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress$184$237Save $53
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes$30$75Save $45
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$11$16Save $5
Brabic Bodysuit$21$40Save $19 with coupon
Shapermint Wireless Shaper Bra$20$48Save $28 with coupon
Coach Mini Cashin Tote$175$250Save $75
Coach Klare Crossbody$225$450Save $225
Cole Haan OriginalGrand Platform Wingtip Oxford$100$170Save $70
Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set$156$195Save $39
Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt$44$88Save $44
Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote$125$298Save $173 with code
Kate Spade Harlow Tote$120$399Save $279
Lands' End Medium Canvas Tote Bag$31$35Save $4 with code
Lululemon Align Leggings$79$98Save $19
Bar III Cargo Wide-Leg Pants$36$60Save $24
Michael by Michael Kors Selma Button-Fly Cropped Jeans$66$110Save $44
Madewelll Northside Vintage Tee$13$19Save $6 with code
Nike Free Run 5.0$81$100Save $19
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings$43$79Save $36
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Shoulder Bag$349$548Save $199
Vince Camuto Krissamel Slide$65$90Save $25
Free Assembly Cropped Wide High Rise Jeans$12$34Save $22
Free Assembly Zip Front Top$14$18Save $4
Peyakidsaa Women Floral Maxi Dress$18$23Save $5
Crocs Classic Flip-Flop$25$30Save $5
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$12$15Save $3
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$40$60Save $20
Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream$16$17Save $1 with coupon
Bio-Oil Skin Care Body Oil$10$14Save $4
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser$60$100Save $40
NuFace IX Smooth + Tighten Mini Facial Toning Set$97$139Save $42
Clinique Hydrate & Glow Skin Care Set$42$48Save $6
Ole Henriksen Acids Done Bright Smoothing Skin Care Set$26$44Save $18
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate$62$82Save $21 with code
Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream$53$105Save $53
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD$41$65Save $24
RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules$20$25Save $5
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask$35$58Save $23
Best Labor Day TV deals
If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).
Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.
Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).
Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.
Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.
Best Labor Day headphone and earbud deals
It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means you'll start to hear Christmas carols before Halloween is over. If you want to save yourself from that fate, jump on these great Labor Day deals on headphones and earbuds — preferably some noise-cancelling ones!
Amazon: Whether you're looking for super-cheap (but still great) earbuds or you're ready to splurge on some Bose cans, Amazon has tons of great deals.
Walmart: Score a highly reviewed pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a whopping 80% off, among other deals!
Best Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets and other tech
Everyone thinks of Black Friday and Prime Day as the best times of year to buy tech, but there are often incredible sales tucked away during Labor Day that get overlooked. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on everything from laptops to tablets in these great deals from Walmart and Amazon.
Amazon: Save over $1,000 on a wildly popular laptop or $50 off last generation's iPad — or buy both and be set for both on-the-go and at-home work.
Walmart: If you're in the market for a gaming laptop this Labor Day, Walmart has you covered — with serious savings on laptops, smartphones, and more
Best Labor Day kitchen deals
If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the Instant Pot train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!
Amazon: Gobble up discounts on knife sets, Instant Pots, coffeemakers and more.
Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances.
HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware.
Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets.
Our Place: Score up to 40% off on gorgeous cookware sitewide.
Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.
Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.
Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart and more.
Cuisinart Classic 5.75-quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot with Straining Cover$37$50Save $13
Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$390$450Save $60