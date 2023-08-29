Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

Britt Ross, Taylor Lane and Patrick Hearn
·10 min read
0
Dyson vacuum, Apple AirPods, Amazon Fire TV, Coach handbag, Keurig coffeemaker.
Save big this Labor Day. (Dyson, Apple, Amazon, Keurig, Coach)

Labor Day is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait a whole week to start saving big. Now is the perfect time to get your space, your wardrobe and, obviously, yourself ready for fall. Whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings well ahead of the long weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skin care gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Quick Overview
See 114 more

Best Labor Day TV deals

If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).

Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $220$350
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).

  • Sony 100-inch Bravia XR X92 Google TV

    $8,000$15,000
    Save $7,000
    See at Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.

Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.

  • Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV

    $178$198
    Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$429
    Save $131
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $628$1,066
    Save $438
    See at Walmart

Best Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means you'll start to hear Christmas carols before Halloween is over. If you want to save yourself from that fate, jump on these great Labor Day deals on headphones and earbuds — preferably some noise-cancelling ones!

Amazon: Whether you're looking for super-cheap (but still great) earbuds or you're ready to splurge on some Bose cans, Amazon has tons of great deals.

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

    $21$40
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $279$329
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Walmart: Score a highly reviewed pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a whopping 80% off, among other deals!

  • Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones – Yellow

    $39$50
    Save $11
    See at Walmart

Best Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets and other tech

Everyone thinks of Black Friday and Prime Day as the best times of year to buy tech, but there are often incredible sales tucked away during Labor Day that get overlooked. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on everything from laptops to tablets in these great deals from Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon: Save over $1,000 on a wildly popular laptop or $50 off last generation's iPad — or buy both and be set for both on-the-go and at-home work.

  • Jumper 14-inch Laptop

    $510$1,900
    Save $1,390 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Walmart: If you're in the market for a gaming laptop this Labor Day, Walmart has you covered — with serious savings on laptops, smartphones, and more

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the Instant Pot train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!

Amazon: Gobble up discounts on knife sets, Instant Pots, coffeemakers and more.

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

    $80$100
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $140$345
    Save $205
    See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances.

HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

  • Curtis Stone Dura-Pan Nonstick Cast Aluminum All Day Pan

    $60$83
    Save $23
    See at HSN

Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware.

Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets.

Our Place: Score up to 40% off on gorgeous cookware sitewide.

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.

Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.

Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart and more.

  • Cuisinart Classic 5.75-quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot with Straining Cover

    $37$50
    Save $13
    See at Target

Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $390$450
    Save $60