The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

Labor Day is finally here! And with it comes some massive sales. So whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings this holiday weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skin-care gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Best Labor Day sales right now

Sgin Windows 11 Laptops, 15.6 Inch $360 $1,400 Save $1,040 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Coach Mini Cashin Tote $175 $250 Save $75 See at Coach

Best Labor Day TV deals

If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).

Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).

LG 48-inch OLED 4K Smart webOS TV $650 $1,300 Save $650 See at Best Buy

Sony 100-inch Bravia XR X92 Google TV $8,000 $15,000 Save $7,000 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.

Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K TV $430 $550 Save $120 See at Samsung

Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K TV $1,590 $2,800 Save $1,210 See at Samsung

Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $298 $429 Save $131 See at Walmart

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $376 $1,294 Save $918 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the pressure cooker train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!

Amazon: Gobble up discounts on Ninja, knife sets, coffeemakers and more.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $280 Save $150 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $78 $100 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances, plus score savings on power tools, smart devices and more.

HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Safe-T-Grip 9" and 11" Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pans with Lids $25 $42 Save $17 See at HSN

Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware, which even has Ina Garten's approval.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven $300 $462 Save $162 See at Le Creuset

Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets from this direct-to-consumer brand known for high-quality yet affordable cookware.

Made In Stainless 6-piece Cookware Set $493 $616 Save $123 See at Made In

Our Place: Score up to 40% off sitewide on this gorgeous cookware that even has Selena Gomez obsessed.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $235 $315 Save $80 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $270 $470 Save $200 See at Solo Stove

Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200 $735 Save $535 See at Sur La Table

Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart, Brita and more.

Brita Water Filter 10-Cup Tahoe Water Pitcher Dispenser $30 $39 Save $9 See at Target

Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $380 $450 Save $70 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $70 $86 Save $16 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Aluminum Cookware Combo Set $109 $129 Save $20 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Single Serve Personal Smoothie Blender $17 $32 Save $15 See at Walmart

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus $97 $180 Save $83 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials.

Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker $89 $133 Save $44 See at Wayfair

Williams-Sonoma: Take up to 75% off select cookware, accessories, tableware and more, including a cast iron pan from Ina Garten's go-to brand, Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Classic Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan $100 $175 Save $75 See at Williams Sonoma

All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Covered Fry Pan, 12" $100 $130 Save $30 See at Williams-Sonoma

Best Labor Day vacuum deals

Is your old vacuum starting to suck ... and not in the way you want it to? The good news is, you can score a spiffy new one for a steal thanks to Labor Day deals on these top appliances. We're talking Bissell, Shark, iRobot — even Dyson. These prices won't stay this low forever, so vroom-vroom!

Amazon: Zap up stellar deals on everything from top-rated robo-vacs and handhelds to upright and stick vacuums.

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $170 $220 Save $50 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $220 on cordless vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $300 $520 Save $220 See at Dyson

Target: Snag deep discounts on brands like Hoover and Shark, with select vacuums starting at under $50.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $500 $850 Save $350 See at Target

Walmart: Score an array of vacuums by Dyson, iRobot, Eufy and more for a steal.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $280 $500 Save $220 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $87 $450 Save $363 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Enjoy savings on models from Electrolux, Bissell and more, with many vacuums starting at under $50.

Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum $179 $349 Save $170 See at Wayfair

Best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals

Does getting a restful night's sleep sound like the stuff of dreams? Having the right mattress can help, and you don't have to break the bank for a good one either. We've found deep discounts on the best of the best — Casper, Nectar, Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic — along with the coziest bedding deals to keep you snug as a bug in a rug this fall and winter. FYI: All prices listed are for queen-size models unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $28 $36 Save $8 See at Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress $699 $899 Save $200 See at Amazon

Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $280 $340 Save $60 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses.

Avocado Latex Mattress $2,099 $2,999 Save $900 See at Avocado

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Bear Original Mattress $649 $998 Save $349 See at Bear

Brooklinen: Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter $303 $379 Save $76 See at Brooklinen

Buffy: Take up to 35% off sitewide.

Buffy Cloud Comforter $140 $175 Save $35 See at Buffy

Casper: Save up to 25% sitewide.

Casper Original Mattress $1,036 $1,295 Save $259 See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress $699 $1,079 Save $380 See at Cocoon by Sealy

Helix: Enjoy 25% off sitewide using the code LDS25, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.

Helix Midnight Luxe $1,780 $2,374 Save $593 with code Copied! Code: LDS25 Copied! Code: LDS25 See at Helix

Nectar: Take 33% off everything — prices start at just $359.

Nectar Premier Mattress $999 $1,499 Save $500 See at Nectar

Parachute: Save up to 70% on everything from bed and bath linens to robes and slippers.

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set $185 $309 Save $124 See at Parachute

Purple: Get up to $900 off a mattress and smart base, with 20% off pillows and bedding.

Purple Mattress $1,199 $1,399 Save $200 See at Purple

Saatva: Take up to $600 off bestselling mattresses, bedding and furniture.

Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 See at Saatva

Serta: Save up to $1,300 on select mattresses with adjustable bases and pillows.

Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid $1,499 $1,999 Save $500 See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on smart beds and enjoy steep discounts on pillows, bedding and furniture.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed $2,999 $3,999 Save $1,000 See at Sleep Number

Tempur-Pedic: Take $700 off select adjustable mattress sets.

Tempur-Breeze Mattress $4,099 $4,599 Save $500 See at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle: Get the Mint Hybrid Mattress for $700 off, plus 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress $876 $1,095 Save $219 See at Tuft & Needle

Walmart: Get great prices on Linenspa mattresses, bestselling bedsheets, Serta pillows and more.

Linenspa Dreamer 10" Hybrid Mattress $209 $238 Save $29 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set $22 $61 Save $39 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $19 $42 Save $23 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score dreamy deals on top-rated mattresses, bedding and more.

Molblly Pocketed Spring Medium Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress $184 $237 Save $53 See at Wayfair

Zinus: Save 20% sitewide using code LABORDAY20.

Zinus Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $367 $459 Save $92 with code Copied! Code: LABORDAY20 Copied! Code: LABORDAY20 See at Zinus

Best Labor Day fashion deals

Haven't decked your wardrobe out with pre-fall-friendly options? Don't fret! Now's the best time to fill your cart with new basics, comfy loungewear and flowy dresses that transition from late summer to fall. Plus, you can even score new accessories like a roomy tote bag that complements any outfit. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Adidas: Gear up for labor with some new kicks and clothing, compliments of Adidas. This holiday weekend, save up to 55% on select picks — use the code SEPTEMBER to save.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $36 $75 Save $39 with code Copied! Code: SEPTEMBER Copied! Code: SEPTEMBER See at Adidas

Amazon: Save big on bestsellers, including cozy bottoms, socks and fall cardigans.

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit $21 $40 Save $19 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Shaper Bra $20 $48 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Coach: If you've had your eyes on a new bag, now's your chance to make a move. Coach's Labor Day markdowns include accessories, clothing and shoes, all up to 50% off!

Coach Mini Cashin Tote $175 $250 Save $75 See at Coach

Coach Outlet: The deals at the Coach Outlet are sizzlin' all year round, not just during the Labor Day holiday. Ready to fill your cart? Take advantage of major savings — up to 68% off. Plus, score an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.