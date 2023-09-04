Why you can trust us
The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

Labor Day is finally here! And with it comes some massive sales. So whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings this holiday weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skin-care gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Best Labor Day sales right now

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Sgin Windows 11 Laptops, 15.6 Inch

    $360$1,400
    Save $1,040 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $140$345
    Save $205
    See at Amazon

  • Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

Best Labor Day TV deals

If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).

Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $220$350
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).

  • Sony 100-inch Bravia XR X92 Google TV

    $8,000$15,000
    Save $7,000
    See at Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.

Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.

  • Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV

    $298$429
    Save $131
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $376$1,294
    Save $918
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $628$1,066
    Save $438
    See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the pressure cooker train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!

Amazon: Gobble up discounts on Ninja, knife sets, coffeemakers and more.

  • Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

    $130$280
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

    $78$100
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $140$345
    Save $205
    See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances, plus score savings on power tools, smart devices and more.

HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

  • Safe-T-Grip 9" and 11" Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pans with Lids

    $25$42
    Save $17
    See at HSN

Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware, which even has Ina Garten's approval.

Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets from this direct-to-consumer brand known for high-quality yet affordable cookware.

Our Place: Score up to 40% off sitewide on this gorgeous cookware that even has Selena Gomez obsessed.

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.

Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.

Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart, Brita and more.

  • Brita Water Filter 10-Cup Tahoe Water Pitcher Dispenser

    $30$39
    Save $9
    See at Target

Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $380$450
    Save $70
    See at Walmart

  • The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Aluminum Cookware Combo Set

    $109$129
    Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • Hamilton Beach Single Serve Personal Smoothie Blender

    $17$32
    Save $15
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials.

  • Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker

    $89$133
    Save $44
    See at Wayfair

Williams-Sonoma: Take up to 75% off select cookware, accessories, tableware and more, including a cast iron pan from Ina Garten's go-to brand, Le Creuset.

Best Labor Day vacuum deals

Is your old vacuum starting to suck ... and not in the way you want it to? The good news is, you can score a spiffy new one for a steal thanks to Labor Day deals on these top appliances. We're talking Bissell, Shark, iRobot — even Dyson. These prices won't stay this low forever, so vroom-vroom!

Amazon: Zap up stellar deals on everything from top-rated robo-vacs and handhelds to upright and stick vacuums.

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $120$350
    Save $230 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $170$220
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $220 on cordless vacuums.

Target: Snag deep discounts on brands like Hoover and Shark, with select vacuums starting at under $50.

  • iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

    $500$850
    Save $350
    See at Target

Walmart: Score an array of vacuums by Dyson, iRobot, Eufy and more for a steal.

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $89$123
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Enjoy savings on models from Electrolux, Bissell and more, with many vacuums starting at under $50.

  • Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum

    $179$349
    Save $170
    See at Wayfair

Best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals

Does getting a restful night's sleep sound like the stuff of dreams? Having the right mattress can help, and you don't have to break the bank for a good one either. We've found deep discounts on the best of the best — Casper, Nectar, Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic — along with the coziest bedding deals to keep you snug as a bug in a rug this fall and winter. FYI: All prices listed are for queen-size models unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

  • Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $699$899
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

    $280$340
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses.

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Brooklinen: Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Buffy: Take up to 35% off sitewide.

Casper: Save up to 25% sitewide.

Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Helix: Enjoy 25% off sitewide using the code LDS25, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.

  • Helix Midnight Luxe

    $1,780$2,374
    Save $593 with code
    See at Helix

Nectar: Take 33% off everything — prices start at just $359.

Parachute: Save up to 70% on everything from bed and bath linens to robes and slippers.

Purple: Get up to $900 off a mattress and smart base, with 20% off pillows and bedding.

Saatva: Take up to $600 off bestselling mattresses, bedding and furniture.

Serta: Save up to $1,300 on select mattresses with adjustable bases and pillows.

  • Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid

    $1,499$1,999
    Save $500
    See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on smart beds and enjoy steep discounts on pillows, bedding and furniture.

Tempur-Pedic: Take $700 off select adjustable mattress sets.

Tuft & Needle: Get the Mint Hybrid Mattress for $700 off, plus 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

Walmart: Get great prices on Linenspa mattresses, bestselling bedsheets, Serta pillows and more.

  • Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set

    $22$61
    Save $39
    See at Walmart

  • Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2

    $19$42
    Save $23
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score dreamy deals on top-rated mattresses, bedding and more.

  • Molblly Pocketed Spring Medium Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

    $184$237
    Save $53
    See at Wayfair

Zinus: Save 20% sitewide using code LABORDAY20.

  • Zinus Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $367$459
    Save $92 with code
    See at Zinus

Best Labor Day fashion deals

Haven't decked your wardrobe out with pre-fall-friendly options? Don't fret! Now's the best time to fill your cart with new basics, comfy loungewear and flowy dresses that transition from late summer to fall. Plus, you can even score new accessories like a roomy tote bag that complements any outfit. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Adidas: Gear up for labor with some new kicks and clothing, compliments of Adidas. This holiday weekend, save up to 55% on select picks — use the code SEPTEMBER to save.

  • Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

    $36$75
    Save $39 with code
    See at Adidas

Amazon: Save big on bestsellers, including cozy bottoms, socks and fall cardigans.

  • Shapermint Wireless Shaper Bra

    $20$48
    Save $28 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Coach: If you've had your eyes on a new bag, now's your chance to make a move. Coach's Labor Day markdowns include accessories, clothing and shoes, all up to 50% off!

Coach Outlet: The deals at the Coach Outlet are sizzlin' all year round, not just during the Labor Day holiday. Ready to fill your cart? Take advantage of major savings — up to 68% off. Plus, score an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.