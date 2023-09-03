The 120+ best Labor Day sales 2023

Labor Day weekend is finally here! And with it comes some massive sales. So whether there's a big-ticket item on your mind or you just want to snag a few new goodies for a song, you can score some serious savings this holiday weekend. From TVs and kitchen appliances to fall fashion finds and new skincare gems, there's no shortage of opportunities to treat yourself (and save a bunch too). We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best Labor Day 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Best Labor Day sales right now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $356 $1,500 Save $1,144 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $143 $345 Save $202 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $28 $36 Save $8 See at Amazon

Coach Mini Cashin Tote $175 $250 Save $75 See at Coach

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day TV deals

If you've been holding out for a new set to tie your living room together, now's the time — Labor Day deals on TVs are out of this world, and just in time for football season. And fútbol. And, of course, hockey. Snap up a new set so you can see all of those ice-shaking fights (and maybe a few goals).

Amazon: Score stellar deals like a garage-ready TV for just $65, or snag a 65-inch beauty for just $600.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $600 $800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $7,000 on a brand-new TV (although we hope your budget is equally as big as the TV).

LG 48-inch OLED 4K Smart webOS TV $650 $1,300 Save $650 See at Best Buy

Sony 100-inch Bravia XR X92 Google TV $8,000 $15,000 Save $7,000 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Samsung is offering major deals on a wide range of top-end TVs, with savings of over $1,000.

Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K TV $430 $550 Save $120 See at Samsung

Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K TV $1,590 $2,800 Save $1,210 See at Samsung

Walmart: Walmart's Labor Day sales are anything but laborious, with a wide range of TVs to pick from that will fit any room of your home.

Vizio 40-inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV $178 $198 Save $20 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV $279 $429 Save $150 See at Walmart

Vizio 75-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $628 $1,066 Save $438 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means you'll start to hear Christmas carols before Halloween is over. If you want to save yourself from that fate, jump on these great Labor Day deals on headphones and earbuds — preferably some noise-cancelling ones!

Amazon: Whether you're looking for super-cheap (but still great) earbuds or you're ready to splurge on some Bose cans, Amazon has tons of great deals.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $40 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $38 $59 Save $21 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score a highly reviewed pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a whopping 80% off, among other deals!

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Veatool Wireless Earbuds $22 $70 Save $48 See at Walmart

Soundcore by Anker Life Note C Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 See at Walmart

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 See at Walmart

Beats Flex – All-Day Wireless Earphones – Yellow $39 $50 Save $11 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets and other tech

Everyone thinks of Black Friday and Prime Day as the best times of year to buy tech, but there are often incredible sales tucked away during Labor Day that get overlooked. Don't miss out on the chance to save big on everything from laptops to tablets in these great deals from Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon: Save over $1,000 on a wildly popular laptop or $50 off last generation's iPad — or buy both and be set for both on-the-go and at-home work.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $356 $1,500 Save $1,144 with coupon See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $510 $1,900 Save $1,390 with coupon See at Amazon

Walmart: If you're in the market for a gaming laptop this Labor Day, Walmart has you covered — with serious savings on laptops, smartphones, and more

HP Stream 14-inch Laptop $179 $229 Save $50 See at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 315 $209 $299 Save $90 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) $249 $350 Save $101 See at Walmart

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch Laptop $339 $379 Save $40 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

If you've been wanting to buy a new air fryer, replace your wheezy old blender or (finally) jump on the pressure cooker train, now's the time. All of the top retailers have cooked up delicious deals for Labor Day — yes, including Le Creuset! — with great prices on everything from appliances to kitchenware. Strike while they're hot, hot, hot!

Amazon: Gobble up discounts on Ninja, knife sets, coffeemakers and more.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker $130 $280 Save $150 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $143 $345 Save $202 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to $900 on select kitchen appliances.

GE Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator $1,498 $2,399 Save $901 See at Home Depot

HSN: Enjoy markdowns on everything from cookware and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Safe-T-Grip 9" and 11" Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pans with Lids $25 $42 Save $17 See at HSN

Le Creuset: Save up to 50% on the iconic brand's sought-after cookware, which even has Ina Garten's approval.

Le Creuset Signature Chef's Oven $300 $462 Save $162 See at Le Creuset

Made In: Save up to more than $600 on stainless steel and nonstick cookware sets from this direct-to-consumer brand known for high-quality yet affordable cookware.

Made In Stainless 6-piece Cookware Set $493 $616 Save $123 See at Made In

Our Place: Score up to 40% off sitewide on this gorgeous cookware that even has Selena Gomez obsessed.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $235 $315 Save $80 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit for up to 40% off just in time for fall.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $270 $470 Save $200 See at Solo Stove

Sur La Table: Score amazing deals on hundreds of kitchen accessories, cookware and more.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set $200 $735 Save $535 See at Sur La Table

Target: Save on brands like Keurig, Cuisinart and more.

Cuisinart Classic 5.75-quart Stainless Steel Pasta Pot with Straining Cover $37 $50 Save $13 See at Target

Walmart: Snag super savings on KitchenAid and Hamilton Beach, plus tons of others.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $388 $450 Save $62 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $70 $86 Save $16 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Aluminum Cookware Combo Set $109 $129 Save $20 See at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Single Serve Personal Smoothie Blender $17 $32 Save $15 See at Walmart

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus $97 $180 Save $83 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials.

Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker $89 $133 Save $44 See at Wayfair

Williams-Sonoma: Take up to 75% off select cookware, accessories, tableware and more.

All-Clad NS1 Nonstick Induction Covered Fry Pan, 12" $100 $130 Save $30 See at Williams-Sonoma

Best Labor Day vacuum deals

Is your old vacuum starting to suck ... and not in the way you want it to? The good news is, you can score a spiffy new one for a steal thanks to Labor Day deals on these top appliances. We're talking Bissell, Shark, iRobot — even Dyson. These prices won't stay this low forever, so vroom-vroom!

Amazon: Zap up stellar deals on everything from top-rated robo-vacs and handhelds to upright and stick vacuums.

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $190 $220 Save $30 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $220 on cordless vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $300 $520 Save $220 See at Dyson

Target: Snag deep discounts on brands like Hoover and Shark, with select vacuums starting at under $50.

Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner $100 $140 Save $40 See at Target

Walmart: Score an array of vacuums by Dyson, iRobot, Eufy and more for a steal.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $280 $500 Save $220 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i1+ Robot Vacuum $288 $469 Save $181 See at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $87 $450 Save $363 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Enjoy savings on models from Electrolux, Bissell and more, with many vacuums starting at under $50.

Electrolux Ergorapido Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum $179 $349 Save $170 See at Wayfair

Best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals

Does getting a restful night's sleep sound like the stuff of dreams? Having the right mattress can help, and you don't have to break the bank for a good one either. We've found deep discounts on the best of the best — Casper, Nectar, Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic — along with the coziest bedding deals to keep you snug as a bug in a rug this fall and winter. FYI: All prices listed are for queen-size models unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $28 $36 Save $8 See at Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress $699 $899 Save $200 See at Amazon

Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $306 $340 Save $34 See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses.

Avocado Latex Mattress $2,099 $2,999 Save $900 See at Avocado

Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

Bear Original Mattress $649 $998 Save $349 See at Bear

Brooklinen: Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.

Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter $303 $379 Save $76 See at Brooklinen

Buffy: Take up to 35% off sitewide.

Buffy Cloud Comforter $140 $175 Save $35 See at Buffy

Casper: Save up to 25% sitewide.

Casper Original Mattress $1,036 $1,295 Save $259 See at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress $699 $1,079 Save $380 See at Cocoon by Sealy

Helix: Enjoy 25% off sitewide using the code LDS25, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders.

Helix Midnight Luxe $1,780 $2,374 Save $593 with code Copied! Code: LDS25 Copied! Code: LDS25 See at Helix

Nectar: Take 33% off everything — prices start at just $359.

Nectar Premier Mattress $999 $1,499 Save $500 See at Nectar

Parachute: Save up to 70% on everything from bed and bath linens to robes and slippers.

Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set $185 $309 Save $124 See at Parachute

Purple: Get up to $900 off a mattress and smart base, with 20% off pillows and bedding.

Purple Mattress $1,199 $1,399 Save $200 See at Purple

Saatva: Take up to $600 off bestselling mattresses, bedding and furniture.

Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 See at Saatva

Serta: Save up to $1,300 on select mattresses with adjustable bases and pillows.

Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid $1,999 $2,499 Save $500 See at Serta

Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on smart beds and enjoy steep discounts on pillows, bedding and furniture.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed $2,999 $3,999 Save $1,000 See at Sleep Number

Tempur-Pedic: Take $700 off select adjustable mattress sets.

Tempur-Breeze Mattress $4,099 $4,599 Save $500 See at Tempur-Pedic

Tuft & Needle: Get the Mint Hybrid Mattress for $700 off, plus 40% off select furniture, bedding and more.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress $1,276 $1,595 Save $319 See at Tuft & Needle

Walmart: Get great prices on Linenspa mattresses, bestselling bedsheets, Serta pillows and more.

Linenspa Dreamer 10" Hybrid Mattress $209 $238 Save $29 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set $22 $61 Save $39 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $24 $42 Save $19 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score dreamy deals on top-rated mattresses, bedding and more.

Molblly Pocketed Spring Medium Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress $184 $237 Save $53 See at Wayfair

Zinus: Save 20% sitewide using code LABORDAY20.

Zinus Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $367 $459 Save $92 with code Copied! Code: LABORDAY20 Copied! Code: LABORDAY20 See at Zinus

Best Labor Day fashion deals

Haven't decked your wardrobe out with pre-fall-friendly options? Don't fret! Now's the best time to fill your cart with new basics, comfy loungewear and flowy dresses that transition from late summer to fall. Plus, you can even score new accessories like a roomy tote bag that complements any outfit. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Adidas: Gear up for labor with some new kicks and clothing, compliments of Adidas. This holiday weekend, save up to 55% on select picks — use the code SEPTEMBER to save.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $36 $75 Save $39 with code Copied! Code: SEPTEMBER Copied! Code: SEPTEMBER See at Adidas

Amazon: Save big on bestsellers, including cozy bottoms, socks and fall cardigans.

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit $23 $40 Save $17 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Shaper Bra $20 $48 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Coach: If you've had your eyes on a new bag, now's your chance to make a move. Coach's Labor Day markdowns include accessories, clothing and shoes, all up to 50% off!

Coach Mini Cashin Tote $175 $250 Save $75 See at Coach

Coach Outlet: The deals at the Coach Outlet are sizzlin' all year round, not just during the Labor Day holiday. Ready to fill your cart? Take advantage of major savings — up to 68% off. Plus, score an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.

Coach Klare Crossbody $225 $450 Save $225 See at Coach

Cole Haan: This holiday weekend, Cole Haan is offering 20% off purchases totaling $175+ when you use the code LABOR20 at checkout.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand Platform Wingtip Oxford $100 $170 Save $70 See at Cole Haan

Cozy Earth: Oprah has praised Cozy Earth's products in her "favorite things" lists year after year. Right now, you can treat yourself to a few new comfy things ahead of fall while saving up to 25% off on loungewear, bedding and more. Plus, you can earn free shipping on orders over $50.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajama Set $156 $195 Save $39 See at Cozy Earth

Everlane: For high-quality basics like jeans, button-downs and everyday dresses, Everlane has you covered. This holiday weekend, take up to 70% off on select sale items.

Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt $44 $88 Save $44 See at Everlane

Kate Spade: Snag flirty and fun printed bags and accessories from Kate Spade's summer sale. Each item is wildly discounted, so don't delay. And when you use the code LDAY40, you earn an extra 40% off sale styles — that's up to 60% off in savings!

Kate Spade Sam Icon Leather Small Tote $125 $298 Save $173 with code Copied! Code: LDAY40 Copied! Code: LDAY40 See at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise: Score up to 70% off sitewide, plus an extra 20% off select styles. There's no limit to how many bags you can stock your wardrobe with just in time for fall.

Kate Spade Harlow Tote $96 $399 Save $303 See at Kate Spade Surprise

Lands' End: Close out summer and save up to 60% off on select sale items, and up to 40% off on new fall styles. Just use the code HOLIDAY at checkout. Yep, that means you can pick up some classic styles, including the brand's popular tote bag — but you do have to spend at least $99 to qualify.

Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $24 $40 Save $16 with code Copied! Code: HOLIDAY Copied! Code: HOLIDAY See at Lands' End

Lululemon: Even though Lululemon's We Made Too Much event happens all year round, there's new items added for the holiday weekend — and when these go on sale, they tend to sell out quickly!

Lululemon Align Leggings $79 $98 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Macy's: Save up to 20% off on select sale and clearance items. You can also take advantage of an additional 10% to 15% on other special items the retailer has marked down — use the code LABOR at checkout.

Bar III Cargo Wide-Leg Pants $29 $60 Save $31 with code Copied! Code: LABOR Copied! Code: LABOR See at Macy's

Michael by Michael Kors Selma Button-Fly Cropped Jeans $66 $110 Save $44 See at Macy's

Madewell: Score up to 30% off pre-fall styles and 30% off sale picks with the code COOLDOWN.

The Medium Transport Tote $118 $168 Save $50 with code Copied! Code: COOLDOWN Copied! Code: COOLDOWN See at Madewelll

Nike: Nike's sale has up to 50% in savings, including the Free Run 5.0 that one reviewer raved "So comfortable!! I can not express it enough. I can walk all day in them.

Nike Free Run 5.0 $81 $100 Save $19 See at Nike

Nordstrom: Even though Nordstrom's highly anticipated anniversary sale has passed, there's no shortage of deals right now. Save up to 60% off across all categories.

Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings $64 $98 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

On Running: When a brand's tagline is "Run on Clouds," you know you're getting an upgrade to your usual running gear. This weekend, you can save up to 30% off on select items.

On Running Cloudvista $110 $132 Save $22 See at On Running

Tory Burch: Tory Burch is still offering savings on select sale items. Run and score a few bags that are still available!

Tory Burch Kira Chevron Shoulder Bag $349 $548 Save $199 See at Tory Burch

Vince Camuto: From now until 9/5, take 75% off sale styles and save an additional 40% off when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout.

Vince Camuto Krissamel Slide $36 $90 Save $54 with code Copied! Code: LABORDAY Copied! Code: LABORDAY See at Vince Camuto

Walmart: If you're ready for fall, we've got some good news! Walmart just dropped tons of new arrivals that will put you in a pumpkin and apple cider mood instantly. Better yet, save up to 40% off on fashion, which means you can grab shoes, summer dresses and more at a huge discount!

Free Assembly Cropped Wide High Rise Jeans $12 $34 Save $22 See at Walmart

Free Assembly Zip Front Top $14 $18 Save $4 See at Walmart

Peyakidsaa Women Floral Maxi Dress $18 $23 Save $5 See at Walmart

Zappos: Zappos is already bursting with affordable styles, but this holiday weekend save up to 50% off on sale items— including Crocs, New Balance, Steve Madden and more.

Crocs Classic Flip-Flop $25 $30 Save $5 See at Zappos

Best Labor Day beauty deals

Get your skin (and your makeup bag) ready for fall. Right now, score stellar brands for way less this weekend. We found deep discounts on skincare, haircare and makeup from Nordstrom, Sephora and more.

Amazon: Save big on serums, haircare and more from Amazon's top-rated beauty brands.

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream $16 $17 Save $1 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil SkinCare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% on Nordstrom's beauty sale, including picks from Sunday Riley, NuFace and more!

Sunday Riley Radiance Set $80 $114 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device & Serum Set $69 $99 Save $30 See at Nordstrom

Sephora: The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off on select makeup, haircare, skincare and more!

Clinique Hydrate & Glow SkinCare Set $42 $48 Save $6 See at Sephora

Ole Henriksen Acids Done Bright Smoothing SkinCare Set $26 $44 Save $18 See at Sephora

Skinstore: Use code LABOR for an extra 25% off select products.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate $62 $82 Save $21 with code Copied! Code: LABOR Copied! Code: LABOR See at Skinstore

Ulta: Lucky for us, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is here! That means each day, you can save up to 50% off on featured skincare, haircare, tools and more.

Clarins Total Eye Lift Firming & Smoothing Eye Cream $46 $92 Save $46 See at Ulta

Walmart: The retail giant is notorious for its irresistible markdowns, so get ready to fill your cart with skincare and makeup that's up to 40% off.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD $39 $65 Save $26 See at Walmart

RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask $32 $58 Save $26 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.