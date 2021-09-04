Get a jump on Labor Day deals! Save up to 50 percent on Dyson, New Balance and more at QVC

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hey early birds! Catch Labor Day pre-sales on everything from grill pans to air purifiers!

When you're hunting for Labor Day weekend deals, QVC is the place to go — especially if you’re looking to invest in items that are thoroughly tried and true.

QVC has it all — whether you’re craving a new pair of shoes, kitchen essentials or an awesome electric toothbrush. Chances are, it’s majorly marked down.

Go early and save big on everything from comfy New Balance sneakers to a cult-fave Dyson air purifier — the prices are seriously incredible. (Hint: This Vitamix is nearly $100 off).

Kick off the holiday weekend early and scroll down to shop the best Labor Day sales at QVC before they sell out.

Pro tips: Keep an eye out for the interest-free payment options when you click the "Shop It" links below, and watch the QVC videos to learn more about the items on offer. If you're new to QVC, they'll sweeten the deals even more — just use code OFFER to get $10 off your first purchase.

Happy shopping!

Save nearly 40 percent: Pop Sonic Pro 20 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

Enjoy two minutes in toothbrush heaven with Pop Sonic. (Photo: QVC)

Here's something to smile about! The powerful yet gentle Pop Sonic Pro 2.0 toothbrush is now just $37. That's 45 percent off the already-low QVC price. The sonic toothbrush, which delivers up to 45,000 vibrations per minute, has four modes to let you customize the intensity of your cleaning. The charge lasts up to three months before it needs to be plugged in. The Pop Sonic 2.0 is available in white, pink and blue and includes two full-size brush heads with gentle bristles.

"Pop Sonic 2.0 exceeded all my expectations of what an electric toothbrush should do," said one thrilled shopper. "It's a technologically advanced model with four speeds: gentle, daily, whiten and polish...It effectively removes plaque while providing daily cleaning and makes your teeth feel smoother...I chose the pink color because I'm a girlie-girl. Best electric toothbrush I've ever owned! Highly recommend!"

Shop it: Pop Sonic Pro 20 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush, $37 (was $60), qvc.com

Save nearly 50 percent: New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Lace-Up Sneakers

Game on! We've got sporty chic (and comfort) on lock with these New Balance sneaks. (Photo: QVC)

Your old sneakers have seen better days. Treat yourself to some fresh kicks with support and style. New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Lace-Up Sneakers, now on sale for 46 percent off, deliver the best of both. The breathable knit mesh exterior gently hugs your foot and a fresh foam insert gives even more comfort. We love the handy pull-tab heel too.

Shoppers are raving about how pretty and comfy these kicks are. One shopper shared: "I am so glad I purchased these cuties! Today I wore them all day while running errands and it felt like I was walking on air. Having wide feet, it's always hard for me to find cute shoes that fit."

Shop it: New Balance Fresh Foam Sport Lace-Up Sneakers, $42 (was $78), qvc.com

Air to the throne! Dyson's air purifiers are fit for a queen — and this one is $200 off. (Photo: QVC)

Treat yourself (and your health) like royalty! Dyson Pure Cool Link 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Tower Fan quietly and effectively eliminates 99.97 percent of the allergens and pollutants you breathe every day, and it doubles as a fan that cools and circulates that clean air. QVC has slashed the price and added an extra filter (saving you $200 in all). This purifier is similar to the one used by the Queen herself! (Indeed, a little cousin of this model was spied in the Queen's home,)

One shopper who suffers from seasonal allergies has been able to wean off of other treatments since the Dyson Pure Cool came into their life. Says the fan of the fan: “With this air purifier in my bedroom, I've eliminated the steroidal nasal spray and the expensive nose strips."

Shop it: Dyson Pure Cool Link 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Tower Fan, $370 (was $570, if purchased separately), qvc.com

Save $101: Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

Beautify your face, feet, elbows and more with the Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabration Device. (Photo: QVC)

Deep-clean and polish your skin like the rich and famous without breaking the bank — or even leaving your house. The three-speed Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, a 2021 Customer Choice nominee, works to even out skin tone, rid of roughness and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. All skin types are welcome. The kit comes stocked with the microdermabrasion tool (now featured in pink and blue), two diamond-encrusted exfoliation tips (one for face, one for body), filters, tweezers, travel pouch and an AC adapter.

"Dr. Lancer is a skincare genius and this at-home microdermabrasion is amazing," said one rave reviewer. "Used the body tool on my feet and they are so soft now. Face looks so shiny and smooth. Love it."

Shop it: Lancer Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, $99 (was $200), qvc.com

From soup to nuts: the Vitamix Explorian does it all! (Photo: QVC)

Typically, you'd need to plunk down some serious cash for the kind of pro-quality blender that can completely pulverize the starchiest vegetables, the seediest berries and the toughest of nuts. But right now, the top-shelf Vitamix Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender is nearly $100 off. This powerhouse has 10 variable speeds that let you prepare anything from a lightly combined salsa to a creamy purée with restaurant-level precision.

The Explorian does the work of 16 other appliances, including juicer, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, fondue maker, hot soup and sauce maker. Plus, it includes a 48-oz wet container, a 32-oz dry container, a tamper and the "Whole Grains" and "First Blends" cookbooks. Choose from three delicious colors: Very Berry, Lemon Creme and Willow Blue.

“On first blend, I knew I had a new love in my life,” one fan wrote. “This Vitamix literally does it all. When you turn up the dial to higher speeds you begin to sense the real power this thing has. And it doesn't get louder, just stronger! Smoothies come out smooth.”

Shop it: Vitamix 16-in-1 Explorian 48-oz Variable Speed Blender w/ Dry Container, $400 (was $492), qvc.com

Save 30 percent: Earth Origins Zenya Lace-Up Casual Sneakers

Tread lightly in these old-school Earth shoes. (Photo: QVC)

An ultracomfy sneaker with a vintage vibe from an eco-friendly brand? Yes, please! With its soft, supple leather upper and energizing foam, the Earth Origins Zenya supports your foot all the way around, and it looks slick with jeans, joggers, and jumpsuits alike. The black is cool, but check out the sweet blush version too.

One shopper said: "Talk about comfort, well you've got it in these sneakers and the fit was perfect! I was shocked...I highly recommend these for anyone that wants real comfort and style, Ladies."

Earth is a brand you can feel good about too. They made this shoe using nontoxic, water-based glues, leathers sourced from LWG Gold-Rated Tanneries and a portion of profits go toward planting trees.

Shop it: Earth Origins Zenya Casual Lace-Up Sneakers, $50 (was $72), qvc.com

Save over 50 percent: Cook's Essentials Hard Anodized 12-inch Round Deep Grill Pan

Get a whopper of a discount on this top-rated grill pan — it's over half off. (Photo: QVC)

Grill up juicy burgers and veggies right inside your kitchen with Cook's Essentials Hard Anodized 12-inch Round Deep Grill Pan. This large yet lightweight nonstick has heavy-gauge construction and can withstand high heat. It's oven-safe (deep-dish pizza, anyone?) and dishwasher-safe. So come and get it, for half the retail price.

"I love this grill pan and I use it for everything," gushed a reviewer. "I think chicken tastes better on here than on an actual grill! And my veggies have never tasted better. I'm super picky about how food is prepared and I seriously recommend this pan. And it really does wipe off easy-peasy — no scrubbing at all!"

Shop it: Cook's Essentials Hard Anodized 12-inch Round Deep Grill Pan, $24 (was $50), qvc.com

Save over 40 percent: HoMedics Perfect Steam Professional Mini Steamer and Iron

No more excuses for wrinkled clothes. This mini steamer is travel-ready. (Photo: QVC)

When it comes to looking sharp, the little things make the difference — like the Perfect Steam Professional Mini Steamer & Iron. This compact, all-in-one garment steamer and iron gets your clothes looking crisp and wrinkle-free at home and on-the-go. Available in black, white and a sassy coral with a travel-ready case!

"This is the cutest and EZ-iest steamer/iron ever!" said one fan. "And so much safer than other small-ish similar products I've tried. And so fast to heat up...I may never use my big iron again! Just cute and smart way to do big and little jobs! I may now enjoy the ever-present task of ironing!"

Shop it: Perfect Steam Professional Mini Steamer & Iron, $45 (was $78.50), qvc.com



Save $20: Cuisinart Cordless Stainless Steel Electric Knife with Carving Fork

Any way you slice it, this $65 Cuisinart Electric Knife is a great deal. (Photo: QVC)

You can never start prepping for Thanksgiving early enough. Order this handy Cuisinart Cordless Stainless Steel Electric Knife with Carving Fork ahead and you'll be ready to slice up that turkey quicker and better than a pro, cramp-free. The serrated blade is also great for bread and other meats, and it comes with a straight blade that you can switch in for hard cheeses and veggies. And it all packs away with ease in a storage case. Another thing to be thankful for: the safety features! No whammies!

"Bought to replace an older (40) year old Hamilton Beach electric knife," said one grateful user. "Sooo much more powerful! Cuts homemade bread very nicely (serrated knife) the straight knife does well on cutting blocks of cheese. It can be a bit difficult to use the Unlock and the On switch at the same time. However when experiencing the power of the knife and the fingercutting possibilities, I respect this safety maneuver!"

Shop it: Cuisinart Cordless Stainless Steel Electric Knife with Carving Fork, $65 (was $85), qvc.com

Save over 60 percent: Isaac Mizrahi Live! Patchwork Printed Ponte Knit Faux Wrap Dress

Look slim, trim and wear it on a whim! This cutie by Isaac Mizrahi Live! is a steal. (Photo: QVC)

Finally, a pretty and comfy wrap dress that won't accidentally unwrap. The Isaac Mizrahi Live! Patchwork Printed Ponte Knit Faux Wrap Dress features 3/4-length sleeves and a semi-fitted cut with a hemline that hits just right. This wash-and-wear beauty not only works wonders for your figure, but at $30, it's easy on your wallet. Available in red, blue and neutral (a mix of black, white and beige) in sizes XXS to 3X.

"Fantastic dress!" exclaimed one reviewer. "The cut, weight and drape are perfect...The picture does not do it justice. It is feminine and very flattering, appropriate for many occasions. I am thankful for the deeper V-neckline — this detail, in my opinion, is what makes the dress modern and young."

Shop it: Isaac Mizrahi Live! Patchwork Printed Ponte Knit Faux Wrap Dress, $30 (was $77), qvc.com

