Adidas, New Balance, Keds: A podiatrist picks the comfiest shoes on sale for Labor Day

Lots of shoe retailers are putting their best foot forward this holiday weekend; now it's your turn to step up. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you're looking for a durable pair of sneakers to wear every day or are starting your search for a pair of booties to get you through fall, a new pair of quality shoes is always a worthy investment. Fortunately, there are a ton of shoes on sale for Labor Day, including plenty of comfy and versatile options. Whatever you're in the market for, you can score it for a song — and well before Black Friday.

Not sure where to begin? We tapped Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, who is Board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry, Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and in Diabetic Footwear. The good doctor had plenty of opinions about her faves — and what's worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Here are some of her picks:

Zappos Asics GEL-Venture 8 $60 $70 Save $10 $60 at Zappos These are great for working out, long trail walks and everyday too — especially if you work a job that demands you to be on your feet from 9 to 5 and beyond.

They provide plenty of traction — perfect for slippery restaurant or hospital floors — and are available in both regular and wide widths.

Dr. Zaydenberg shared that she's a fan of Venture 8's rocker sole, which helps offload pressure from different parts of the foot. It also helps with propulsion, plus the heel is great for those with plantar fasciitis.

Zappos Keds Alley PU Suede $51 $65 Save $14 $51 at Zappos Consider this an update on your classic Keds. This trendy mauve pair goes with everything — jeans, dresses, skirts, leggings — and is comfy to boot.

These handsome kicks have a lot going for them; the podiatrist's favorite part, however, is their composition.

"Leather, suede and canvas are natural materials, which is good for those with various skin conditions," she shared. The reason? They don't promote sweat.

PUMA Puma California Sneaker $40 $75 Save $35 $40 at Amazon This sporty sneaker is made entirely of buttery leather and the chunky style will win you points around town. You'll want to wear these with everything: leggings, jeans, even skirts and dresses.

Dr. Zaydenberg is most intrigued by the shoe's thick base. "The platform is good for people with insertional Achilles tendonitis," she explained. (Translation: inflammation at the back of your foot, where your Achilles tendon meets the heel bone.)

"Elevating your heel is relaxing the Achilles tendon, and it provides less tension in the area of concern," Dr. Zaydenberg adds.

Brooks Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe $110 $140 Save $30 $110 at Amazon Rarely on sale, these Amazon bestsellers have earned the praise of over 10,000 shoppers for their versatility, comfort and seemingly endless array of colors.

“They’re accommodative and stretchy," shared Dr. Zaydenberg. "The platform is great for those with arthritic deformities in the mid-foot area."

Spoiler: You'll have a hard time picking just one color.

They're good for those with painful foot deformities, shared Dr. Zaydenberg. That's thanks to their inflexible sole.

adidas Adidas Cloud Foam Pure Running Shoe $40 $70 Save $30 $40 at Amazon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sneakers have an army of fans — as in nearly 60,000. They come in 26 colors, and are the perfect everyday sneaker, thanks to their sock-like feel.

Dr. Zaydenberg is a fan of these for people with metatarsalgia (pain in the ball of the foot) and bunion deformities, thanks to their wider (read: more accomodative) toe box.

Nordstrom Rack Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneaker $50 $60 Save $10 $50 at Nordstrom Rack This slip-on sneaker is available in dove grey and black, and its sporty style is perfect for errands, around the house, and even low-intensity workouts.

An added benefit? They're great for wide feet, according to the podiatrist. The elastic laces stretch to accomodate wider feet, as well as those with a high instep.

