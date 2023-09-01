The 13 best mattress sales to shop during Labor Day weekend

Tons of top-rated mattresses are majorly marked down this weekend! (Photo: Wayfair)

Maybe it's because the season of chilly mornings, hunkered-down hibernation and snuggly naps is on the horizon, but right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of options are majorly marked down, thanks to multiple retailers' epic Labor Day sales, including a top-rated Molblly 10-inch Queen for just $190 (down from $263). Beloved direct-to-consumer brands are offering mega-discounts, too — you can get $200 off Purple's top-selling queen mattress and $500 off Temper-Pedic's cooling options. But you have to be decisive: With prices this low, it's doubtful these steals will stay in stock much longer, and we doubt we will see mattress sales this good until Black Friday. So be sure to get one into your cart ASAP.

All prices are for queen size, unless otherwise specified.

Best Labor Day mattress sales

Molblly Molblly 10'' Queen Mattress $196 $300 Save $104 If that price isn't enough to convince you, know that this multi-layer mattress boasts premium memory foam for comfort and pressure relief and is infused with cooling gel to keep you from overheating at night. Even better, it has a removable cover that is machine-washable. $196 at Walmart

Additional retailers for Nectar 12-Inch Queen Mattress: $899 $699 at Amazon



Zinus Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $396 $595 Save $199 This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle and support your body while relieving pressure points for better sleep. It boasts a knit cover that is both breathable and soft against the skin. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to keep the mattress feeling clean and fresh. $396 at Amazon

Wayfair Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress $380 $1,199 Save $819 More than 3,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? This holiday weekend you can score a twin size for over 70% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points. $380 at Wayfair

Casper Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress $1,187 $1,495 Save $308 The one and only: Casper's name-making model is a longtime fan favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase ventilation and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, it's 20% off! $1,187 at Amazon

Purple Purple Mattress $1,199 $1,399 Save $200 This crowd-pleasing brand's GelFlex Grid cradles your body to provide ample support while you sleep. A hypoallergenic option, this mattress is made in the USA with nontoxic materials and, while supplies last, it’s currently $200 off. $1,199 at Purple

TempurPedic Tempur-Breeze $4,099 $4,599 Save $500 TempurPedic's patented SmartClimate cover and Pure Cool Materials make this number cool to the touch and will keep you feeling five degrees cooler while you sleep than a regular mattress would. Sleep like (and on) a queen for half a grand off its usual price. $4,099 at TempurPedic

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 This award-winner features a responsive dual-coil design, pressure-relieving pillowtop and breathable organic cotton cover that'll conspire to put you out but good. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from: plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Speaking of going out but good: It comes with a lifetime warranty, so this could be your new bed and your death bed! $1,695 at Saatva

Bear Bear Star Hybrid $1,126 $1,732 Save $606 Great for hot sleepers who need to take the pressure off, this one combines copper memory foam and coils, so all sleeper types can get the support they need. Bear offers a three-month free trial, and when you buy this model you'll also get free cloud pillows, a free sheet set and a free mattress protector! $1,126 at Bear

Sealy Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid $2,099 $2,399 Save $300 How's this for a deal? Not only will you get $300 off, but you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card when you snag one of these this weekend. It offers both cooling memory foam layers and encased coils to provide pressure-relieving support and comfort. And its cover uses Posturepedic's patented Surface-Guard Technology which protects the mattress from common allergens and bacteria. $2,099 at Sealy

Stearns & Foster Stearns & Foster The Lux Hybrid $2,699 $3,299 Save $600 Want to elevate your mattress game in more ways than one? The Lux Hybrid is a whopping 14 inches high. While you're up there, cooling memory foam and coils will keep you comfily chill. And if you buy it before Monday you'll get a $300 Visa gift card in addition to the discounted price. $2,699 at Stearns & Foster

Best Labor Day mattress topper deals

If you want to make these top-rated mattresses more comfortable (if that's even possible), may we suggest a plush topper? They, too, are majorly marked down.

Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad $32 $100 Save $68 See at Walmart

Sinweek Extra Thick Mattress Topper $54 $70 Save $16 See at Walmart

Lucid 3 Inch Mattress Topper, Twin $60 $70 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cymula Mattress Topper $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Sinweek 2-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $77 $110 Save $33 See at Amazon

Best Labor Day mattress protector deals

While purchasing one of these mattresses is no doubt a worthy splurge, you'll likely want to keep your investment in tip-top shape for as long as possible. Here's how.

Hanherry 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Nestl 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $24 $34 Save $10 See at Walmart

All-in-One Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector $21 $60 Save $39 See at Walmart

Gopoony 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Kmall Cooling Waterproof Mattress Protector $21 $33 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Labor Day bed frame deals

We almost forgot: You're going to need something to put your mattress on! Check out these Labor Day frame deals.

Haageep Metal Platform Bed Frame $79 $120 Save $41 See at Amazon

Zinus Mia 38" Metal Platform Bed Frame with Headboard $116 $139 Save $23 See at Walmart