Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 13 best mattress sales to shop during Labor Day weekend

Rebecca Carhart
·1 min read
7
mattress in bedroom
Tons of top-rated mattresses are majorly marked down this weekend! (Photo: Wayfair)

Maybe it's because the season of chilly mornings, hunkered-down hibernation and snuggly naps is on the horizon, but right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of options are majorly marked down, thanks to multiple retailers' epic Labor Day sales, including a top-rated Molblly 10-inch Queen for just $190 (down from $263). Beloved direct-to-consumer brands are offering mega-discounts, too — you can get $200 off Purple's top-selling queen mattress and $500 off Temper-Pedic's cooling options. But you have to be decisive: With prices this low, it's doubtful these steals will stay in stock much longer, and we doubt we will see mattress sales this good until Black Friday. So be sure to get one into your cart ASAP.

Quick Overview

  • Molblly 10'' Queen Mattress

    $196$300
    Save $104
    See at Walmart

  • Nectar 12-Inch Mattress

    $699$1,099
    Save $400
    See at Nectar

  • Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

    $396$595
    Save $199
    See at Amazon

  • Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress

    $380$1,199
    Save $819
    See at Wayfair

  • Mlily Ego Black 12-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $299$1,099
    Save $800
    See at Walmart

  • Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Chime Plush Hybrid Mattress

    $294$676
    Save $382
    See at Walmart

  • Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

    $1,187$1,495
    Save $308
    See at Amazon

  • Purple Mattress

    $1,199$1,399
    Save $200
    See at Purple

  • Tempur-Breeze

    $4,099$4,599
    Save $500
    See at TempurPedic

  • Saatva Classic Mattress

    $1,695$1,995
    Save $300
    See at Saatva

  • Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

    $390$1,199
    Save $809
    See at Wayfair

  • Bear Star Hybrid

    $1,126$1,732
    Save $606
    See at Bear

  • ComforPedic From Beautyrest 14'' Medium Charcoal Infused Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $740$2,679
    Save $1,939
    See at Wayfair

  • Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid

    $2,099$2,399
    Save $300
    See at Sealy

  • Stearns & Foster The Lux Hybrid

    $2,699$3,299
    Save $600
    See at Stearns & Foster

  • Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad

    $32$100
    Save $68
    See at Walmart

  • Sinweek Extra Thick Mattress Topper

    $54$70
    Save $16
    See at Walmart

  • Lucid 3 Inch Mattress Topper, Twin

    $60$70
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Cymula Mattress Topper

    $28$70
    Save $42 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Sinweek 2-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    $77$110
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Hanherry 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $20$34
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nestl 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $24$34
    Save $10
    See at Walmart

  • All-in-One Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector

    $21$60
    Save $39
    See at Walmart

  • Gopoony 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $26$40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kmall Cooling Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $21$33
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Haageep Metal Platform Bed Frame

    $79$120
    Save $41
    See at Amazon

  • Zinus Mia 38" Metal Platform Bed Frame with Headboard

    $116$139
    Save $23
    See at Walmart
See 22 more

All prices are for queen size, unless otherwise specified.

Best Labor Day mattress sales

Molblly

Molblly 10'' Queen Mattress

$196$300Save $104

If that price isn't enough to convince you, know that this multi-layer mattress boasts premium memory foam for comfort and pressure relief and is infused with cooling gel to keep you from overheating at night. Even better, it has a removable cover that is machine-washable. 

$196 at Walmart
Nectar

Nectar 12-Inch Mattress

$699$1,099Save $400

Nectar's signature mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. And oh yeah: You can enjoy a 365-day home trial.

$699 at Nectar
Zinus

Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress

$396$595Save $199

This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle and support your body while relieving pressure points for better sleep. It boasts a knit cover that is both breathable and soft against the skin. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to keep the mattress feeling clean and fresh.

$396 at Amazon
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress

$380$1,199Save $819

More than 3,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? This holiday weekend you can score a twin size for over 70% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points.

$380 at Wayfair
MLILY

Mlily Ego Black 12-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$299$1,099Save $800

That's right; $800 off! This queen-size model has special cooling technology to prevent overheating and a ventilated copper gel memory foam layer promotes air circulation. Made from all non-toxic materials, it's CertiPUR-US- and OEKO-TEX-certified. 

$299 at Walmart
Signature Design by Ashley

Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Chime Plush Hybrid Mattress

$294$676Save $382

The Ashley Chime mattress uses a mix of inner springs and memory foam for your comfort (hence the "hybrid" designation). It also includes two inches of high-density quilt foam up top for a plush feel. Sleep easy knowing your scored this for more than half off.

$294 at Walmart
Casper

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

$1,187$1,495Save $308

The one and only: Casper's name-making model is a longtime fan favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase ventilation and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, it's 20% off!

$1,187 at Amazon
Purple

Purple Mattress

$1,199$1,399Save $200

This crowd-pleasing brand's GelFlex Grid cradles your body to provide ample support while you sleep. A hypoallergenic option, this mattress is made in the USA with nontoxic materials and, while supplies last, it’s currently $200 off.

$1,199 at Purple
TempurPedic

Tempur-Breeze

$4,099$4,599Save $500

TempurPedic's patented SmartClimate cover and Pure Cool Materials make this number cool to the touch and will keep you feeling five degrees cooler while you sleep than a regular mattress would. Sleep like (and on) a queen for half a grand off its usual price.

$4,099 at TempurPedic
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress

$1,695$1,995Save $300

This award-winner features a responsive dual-coil design, pressure-relieving pillowtop and breathable organic cotton cover that'll conspire to put you out but good. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from: plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Speaking of going out but good: It comes with a lifetime warranty, so this could be your new bed and your death bed!

$1,695 at Saatva
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

$390$1,199Save $809

This boxed option uses multiple foam layers to relieve pressure points, contour to your body and keep you cool throughout the night. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.

$390 at Wayfair
Bear

Bear Star Hybrid

$1,126$1,732Save $606

Great for hot sleepers who need to take the pressure off, this one combines copper memory foam and coils, so all sleeper types can get the support they need. Bear offers a three-month free trial, and when you buy this model you'll also get free cloud pillows, a free sheet set and a free mattress protector!

$1,126 at Bear
Wayfair

ComforPedic From Beautyrest 14'' Medium Charcoal Infused Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$740$2,679Save $1,939

Worried about disturbing your partner while they sleep? This hybrid from the household name that is Beautyrest features an activated carbon memory foam that delivers body-conforming resilience. And at 70% off, this is one deal too good to miss.

$740 at Wayfair
Sealy

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid

$2,099$2,399Save $300

How's this for a deal? Not only will you get $300 off, but you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card when you snag one of these this weekend. It offers both cooling memory foam layers and encased coils to provide pressure-relieving support and comfort. And its cover uses Posturepedic's patented Surface-Guard Technology which protects the mattress from common allergens and bacteria.

$2,099 at Sealy
Stearns & Foster

Stearns & Foster The Lux Hybrid

$2,699$3,299Save $600

Want to elevate your mattress game in more ways than one? The Lux Hybrid is a whopping 14 inches high. While you're up there, cooling memory foam and coils will keep you comfily chill. And if you buy it before Monday you'll get a $300 Visa gift card in addition to the discounted price. 

$2,699 at Stearns & Foster

Best Labor Day mattress topper deals

If you want to make these top-rated mattresses more comfortable (if that's even possible), may we suggest a plush topper? They, too, are majorly marked down.

  • Sinweek 2-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    $77$110
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

Best Labor Day mattress protector deals

While purchasing one of these mattresses is no doubt a worthy splurge, you'll likely want to keep your investment in tip-top shape for as long as possible. Here's how.

  • Hanherry 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $20$34
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • All-in-One Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector

    $21$60
    Save $39
    See at Walmart

  • Gopoony 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $26$40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Kmall Cooling Waterproof Mattress Protector

    $21$33
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best Labor Day bed frame deals

We almost forgot: You're going to need something to put your mattress on! Check out these Labor Day frame deals.

  • Zinus Mia 38" Metal Platform Bed Frame with Headboard

    $116$139
    Save $23
    See at Walmart

Recommended Stories