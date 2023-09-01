The 13 best mattress sales to shop during Labor Day weekend
Maybe it's because the season of chilly mornings, hunkered-down hibernation and snuggly naps is on the horizon, but right now is one of the best times to buy a mattress. Tons of options are majorly marked down, thanks to multiple retailers' epic Labor Day sales, including a top-rated Molblly 10-inch Queen for just $190 (down from $263). Beloved direct-to-consumer brands are offering mega-discounts, too — you can get $200 off Purple's top-selling queen mattress and $500 off Temper-Pedic's cooling options. But you have to be decisive: With prices this low, it's doubtful these steals will stay in stock much longer, and we doubt we will see mattress sales this good until Black Friday. So be sure to get one into your cart ASAP.
Molblly 10'' Queen Mattress$196$300Save $104
Nectar 12-Inch Mattress$699$1,099Save $400
Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress$396$595Save $199
Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress$380$1,199Save $819
Mlily Ego Black 12-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress$299$1,099Save $800
Signature Design by Ashley 12-Inch Chime Plush Hybrid Mattress$294$676Save $382
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress$1,187$1,495Save $308
Purple Mattress$1,199$1,399Save $200
Tempur-Breeze$4,099$4,599Save $500
Saatva Classic Mattress$1,695$1,995Save $300
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress$390$1,199Save $809
Bear Star Hybrid$1,126$1,732Save $606
ComforPedic From Beautyrest 14'' Medium Charcoal Infused Gel Memory Foam Mattress$740$2,679Save $1,939
Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid$2,099$2,399Save $300
Stearns & Foster The Lux Hybrid$2,699$3,299Save $600
All prices are for queen size, unless otherwise specified.
Best Labor Day mattress sales
If that price isn't enough to convince you, know that this multi-layer mattress boasts premium memory foam for comfort and pressure relief and is infused with cooling gel to keep you from overheating at night. Even better, it has a removable cover that is machine-washable.
Nectar's signature mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. And oh yeah: You can enjoy a 365-day home trial.
Additional retailers for Nectar 12-Inch Queen Mattress:
This mattress has a lot to offer. It’s made of three supportive foam layers that keep you pain-free while you slumber. It's specially designed to cradle and support your body while relieving pressure points for better sleep. It boasts a knit cover that is both breathable and soft against the skin. Plus, it’s infused with green tea to keep the mattress feeling clean and fresh.
More than 3,000 Wayfair shoppers are fans of this Sealy model. Want to know what all the fuss is about? This holiday weekend you can score a twin size for over 70% off. It features Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you slumber. With a medium-firm feel and added lumbar support, it's great for relieving pressure points.
That's right; $800 off! This queen-size model has special cooling technology to prevent overheating and a ventilated copper gel memory foam layer promotes air circulation. Made from all non-toxic materials, it's CertiPUR-US- and OEKO-TEX-certified.
The Ashley Chime mattress uses a mix of inner springs and memory foam for your comfort (hence the "hybrid" designation). It also includes two inches of high-density quilt foam up top for a plush feel. Sleep easy knowing your scored this for more than half off.
The one and only: Casper's name-making model is a longtime fan favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase ventilation and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, it's 20% off!
This crowd-pleasing brand's GelFlex Grid cradles your body to provide ample support while you sleep. A hypoallergenic option, this mattress is made in the USA with nontoxic materials and, while supplies last, it’s currently $200 off.
TempurPedic's patented SmartClimate cover and Pure Cool Materials make this number cool to the touch and will keep you feeling five degrees cooler while you sleep than a regular mattress would. Sleep like (and on) a queen for half a grand off its usual price.
This award-winner features a responsive dual-coil design, pressure-relieving pillowtop and breathable organic cotton cover that'll conspire to put you out but good. Its patented Lumbar Zone technology helps keep your spine aligned as you sleep and there are three comfort levels to choose from: plush soft, luxury firm and firm. Speaking of going out but good: It comes with a lifetime warranty, so this could be your new bed and your death bed!
This boxed option uses multiple foam layers to relieve pressure points, contour to your body and keep you cool throughout the night. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Great for hot sleepers who need to take the pressure off, this one combines copper memory foam and coils, so all sleeper types can get the support they need. Bear offers a three-month free trial, and when you buy this model you'll also get free cloud pillows, a free sheet set and a free mattress protector!
Worried about disturbing your partner while they sleep? This hybrid from the household name that is Beautyrest features an activated carbon memory foam that delivers body-conforming resilience. And at 70% off, this is one deal too good to miss.
How's this for a deal? Not only will you get $300 off, but you'll also get a $200 Visa gift card when you snag one of these this weekend. It offers both cooling memory foam layers and encased coils to provide pressure-relieving support and comfort. And its cover uses Posturepedic's patented Surface-Guard Technology which protects the mattress from common allergens and bacteria.
Want to elevate your mattress game in more ways than one? The Lux Hybrid is a whopping 14 inches high. While you're up there, cooling memory foam and coils will keep you comfily chill. And if you buy it before Monday you'll get a $300 Visa gift card in addition to the discounted price.
