The best Labor Day grill sales: Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $25
Enjoy scorching-hot savings on gas, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills for a limited time.
Labor Day sales are officially here, known for some of the steepest savings of the year — especially on grills. We’re talking significant price cuts (several in the hundreds) on top-rated propane, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills from big names like Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more. Read on for some of the best Labor Day grill sales for 2023, and discover more great grills for effortless cooking and entertaining.
Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill$370$550Save $180
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill$218$280Save $62
Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Gas Grill$449$549Save $100
Weber Spirit E330 Lp Black Grill$729$875Save $146
Blackstone Adventure-Ready 28-Inch Griddle Cooking Station$197$227Save $30
Char-Broil Tru-Infrared Patio Bistro Electric Grill$163$250Save $87
George Foreman 12-Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill$80$120Save $40
Cuisinart CEG-980 Outdoor Electric Grill with VersaStand$139$200Save $61
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill$103$160Save $57
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table$100$160Save $60
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill$219$233Save $14
Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker$499$600Save $101
Pit Boss 55-Inch Wood Pellet Grill$580$760Save $180
Pit Boss 440 Series Wood Pellet Grill$350$450Save $100
Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Gas Grill$250$320Save $70
Blackstone 2-Burner Flat-top Propane Gas Grill$160$213Save $53
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill$25$40Save $15
Best propane gas grill Labor day sales
Char-Broil's top-rated Performance Series Five-Burner, now almost $200 off, combines the ease of liquid propane with all the bells and whistles that make a great barbecue. It's got an easy electric igniter switch, adjustable flame and built-in thermometer. Cook up to three dozen burgers and use the extra side burner for your favorite hot side.
The Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner has over 1,900 perfect reviews for its 360-square-inch cooking surface, 8,000-BTU side burner, and porcelain-coated grates that are a cinch to clean. Customers also note its mobility (a lightweight frame and wheels make for easy maneuvering) and durability (made of stainless steel). It's a shoe-in for smaller spaces and budgets (or, as one five-star fan put it, “don’t spend more than you need”). Now over $60 off.
This small-scale propane grill from Weber, endorsed by over 17,000 Wayfair customers, fits in tight spots but doesn't skimp on the barbie (like the Char-Broil Classic above, it boasts a 360-square-inch surface). Side shelves offer added prep space, porcelain enamel-coated cast-iron grates allow for full flavor and a convenient drip pan catches extra grease. And at $100 off, the price can't be beat.
For a bit more cooking space, Weber’s Spirit E330 model (now almost $150 off) is a solid bet, with a 529-square-inch surface (plus an extra rack for a few bonus burgers or veggies), a near-perfect Amazon rating and hundreds of rave reviews. Customers especially love its intuitive setup, even heat distribution (thanks to porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates) and side panels (perfect for prep!).
If you’re looking to invest in a flat-top grill, Blackstone’s are some of the best in the game. And this popular model, backed by over 1,500 reviews, offers 524 square inches of grilling space and two variable cooking zones for whipping up breakfast, lunch and dinner sans flame. A side shelf is handy for adding seasonings and sauces, while foldable legs and wheels open the possibilities for endless adventure. Now $30 off.
Best electric grill Labor day sales
This small but mighty (not to mention popular) electric grill from Char-Broil turns a basic patio into a mini burger bistro — just plug in and it's good to go. The surface has enough space for up to 12 patties, with even heat distribution to minimize flare-ups, and porcelain-coated cooking grates remain rust-free. Snag it for almost $100 off as part of Wayfair’s Labor Day sale.
For a little more space, consider this red-hot grill from George Foreman, among Amazon’s Choice and a top pick among customers for its convenient size, substantial grilling space (makes up to 12 servings) and healthy outlook (according to the brand, the sloped grilling surface helps eliminate up to 42% of fat for cooking lean). And the firecracker currently on sale for only 80 bucks, the lowest it’s been in the past 30 days.
This 1,500-watt-powered pick from Cuisinart, now on sale for 30% off, has a 145-square-inch, porcelain-enameled coated grill grate for cooking 8 steaks, 8 burgers, 6 to 10 chicken breasts or 4 pounds of fish at a time. And the grill sets up within seconds — just expand the foldable legs, open the briefcase-style lid and plug it in (no assembly required).
Best charcoal grill Labor day sales
This slick grill from Royal Gourmet, now 30% off, has serious stamina, with porcelain cooking grates, a heavy-duty lid and a crank handle for adjusting the charcoal pan. A generous cooking surface — 380 square inches of primary cooking space, plus 210 square inches of secondary space — is prime for bigger parties. And sturdy side shelves enable you to layer on the marinades!
A barrel-style charcoal grill commands a presence, and — with 443-square-inch porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates with and a 184-square-inch chrome-plated steel wire warming rack — this top-rated option from Royal Gourmet makes good use of the extra space. There’s also a lid-mount thermometer for temperature tracking and adjustable fire grates for controlled cooking. Did we mention it's down to only $100?
Weber’s Original Kettle Charcoal Grill has remained a patio and small-space cooking staple, beloved by over 5,000 reviewers for its compact, durable frame and sufficient cooking space (enough for up to 13 burgers). A convenient lid hook helps eliminate clutter, and a removable aluminum ash catcher makes maintenance a cinch (scoop it up on sale while you can).
Best wood pellet grill Labor day sales
This top pick from Traeger, now on sale for over $100 off, has garnered a cult-like following for packing a lot of heat (450 degrees Fahrenheit) into one very cool-looking dome. More than 1,300 Amazon reviewers give it five stars for its versatility (use it as a wood pellet grill or smoker) and durability (constructed of steel, with all-terrain wheels). And with a 572-square-inch cooking capacity, it yields enough food to feed a feast.
For another wood pellet-friendly grill with a hearty fan base, consider this sporty contraption from Pit Boss. Now close to $200 off, it features a sizable hopper and a dial-in digital control board that will allow you to grill, smoke, roast, bake, braise, barbecue, char-grill and sear your next supper with ease (a custom cleaning system and convenient drip tray also make clean-ups a breeze).
This version of the Pit Boss pellet grill, now $100 off, is another top pick for serious meat smokers and smaller spaces. It has some of the same features of the 55-inch (that you’ll be able to use well into the fall), complete with a high-temperature powder coat finish, dome thermometer and stainless-steel side shelf and tool hooks. There’s even a bottle opener for the occasional brew.
Best portable grill Labor Day sales
This pop-up from Coleman, now $70 off, is a road-tripping must-have, backed by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers for its easy setup (there’s a push-button ignition for matchless lighting), high heat (Up to 20,000 total BTUs), customization (three adjustable burners allow for more temperature control) and portability (durable, foldable legs and wheels are built to roam). Just clean it off and pack it up to head home.
If you’re looking for a portable flat top, this counter-friendly grill from Blackstone is a solid choice, with a near-perfect rating for its sleek look, substantial cooking surface (up to 15 burgers) and intuitive assembly. Scoop it up for cozy spaces and impromptu trips, currently on sale for over $50 off (last time we checked, there was also a 1-year warranty).
Last (and littlest), but certainly not least, this portable charcoal grill from Cuisinart was designed for endless mobility. It has more than 8,000 five-star ratings for its compact size (just over one foot wide), light weight (only two pounds) and sizable grilling surface (150 square inches). The best part? It's now on sale for 37% off, bringing the price tag to an ultra-affordable $25 (just in time for football tailgates).