The 70+ best Labor Day furniture sales of 2023
Upgrade and organize your space with major deals on beds, dressers, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Labor Day sales are upon us — and the furniture deals are seriously off the charts. So now's the time to refresh your home for fall and winter, and take advantage of the deepest, rarest discounts we’ve come across in awhile. We're talking up to 80% off bestselling pieces from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Article, West Elm, CB2 and beyond! Whether you want to create a restful retreat (dressers start at $76), elevated dining area ($33 gets you a set of stools), cozy living room (a new accent chair, perhaps?), inspired office (we have a desk for the job) or breezy patio (lounge with ease!), we have everything you need. Read on to discover the best Labor Day furniture deals of 2023.
Best Labor Day furniture sales right now
Best Labor Day bedroom furniture sales
Beds
First up: this whimsical iron bed, which is currently up to 55% off and brings an air of romance to any room. It also happens to have a near-perfect rating from Wayfair customers for its pretty finishes (five total) and durable, easy-to-assemble frame.
For a more pronounced backdrop, consider this top-rated, industrial-style bed from Novogratz — it's up to 70% off right now. A durable metal platform ensures support, and the decorative posts along the head- and foot-board create an edgy focal point. Available in four finishes.
Over 3,000 reviewers endorse this platform bed, praising its easy setup (some say it took them 15 minutes or less) and minimalistic, Scandinavian-esque design. Variegations in the grain of the wood make each piece one of a kind. Save up to 35% for Labor Day.
Craving a mid-century modern vibe? Consider the Cleo bed from Joybird. Inspired by the 1960s, you'll get a rich oak frame and woven rattan headboard for a resting space with retro appeal.
Dressers
We — and hundreds of reviewers — love this dresser for its sleek lines, deep drawers and spacious top (with more than enough room for decor and picture frames). A coated surface makes for easy cleaning, while gold handles and legs add a polished touch. Scoop it up in white or black, and save up to 40%.
For a bolder look, consider this double dresser (it's up to 30% off), which flaunts sufficient storage and solid steel hardware. It’s Greenguard Gold-certified (meaning free of harmful chemicals) and has safety stops on the drawers for added security — it's also compatible with a changing topper for little ones. Comes in six finishes,
Add a woodsy feel with this nine-drawer dresser, down to an amazing $76 for Labor Day. It has a durable steel frame for support, removable fabric drawers for lightweight maneuvering and adjustable legs for extra stability amidst uneven floors. The smaller top drawers are especially helpful for intimates, swimsuits and other small items.
This striking dresser looks way more expensive than it is. Streamlined and sleek, it can double as a TV stand or entryway console throughout the home. Scoop it up in white, walnut or rich caramel (shown).
Nightstands
This simple yet stylish nightstand — currently at its lowest price in the last 30 days — boasts a charging station, so you'll never run out of battery power. Pair it with the Mercer 41 dresser above for a mid-century modern aesthetic. Choose from black (shown), white and pale wood.
More than 9,000 Amazon reviewers give this nightstand their vote of approval for its rustic finish and streamlined frame. Like the WLive dresser above, it features a waterproof, wooden board surface, deep, fabric drawer inserts, and adjustable feet for more ground control.
These adorable end tables — a ridiculous $17 each for Labor Day — are beloved by over 3,600 Amazon reviewers for their warm wood finish and versatile shape, which nestles around sofas and beds for reading, typing and more. Scoop up a pair in one of four finishes to round out your living room.
A solid wood nightstand for less than $100? You read that right. This beautiful design, up to 60% off right now, is a favorite among Wayfair customers for its durable build and minimalistic details. Choose from one of five finishes (caramel shown) and pair it with other mid-century modern styles on this list to complete the room.
Best Labor Day living room furniture sales
Sofas and sectionals
This cozy, contemporary sofa has garnered a cult-like following in the furniture world (and is a favorite among Yahoo editors) for its wide width (88 inches), deep seat and clean lines. Grab it for $400 off as part of Article's big Labor Day sale. And don't sleep on the corresponding sectional (or do!), available in the same three shades (ivory, shown, gray and navy); it's $600 off.
Like a deeper sofa? This 97-inch beauty, up to 30% off right now, is relaxed elegance at its finest, beloved for its big seats and plush back cushions. Choose Gray Chenille to add contrast to lighter spaces or Beige Chenille to help open up the room (it's also giving us SoCal vibes).
Need more space to stretch? Joybird’s Holt Sectional is our top pick for a sophisticated yet slightly (make that perfectly) slouchy sofa with room to move. It has a near-perfect rating for its comfort, durability, extensive colors and pet-friendly fabric range. Purchase it on sale for upwards of $2,000 off in a warm neutral or standout shade.
The West Elm Andes Ottoman Sectional is another bestseller that offers endless customization options. And we love how the space underneath lends an airy feel. Choose your size, shape, depth, color, fabric — and even leg finish — for a sofa that’s all your own, and enjoy up to 50% off select styles for a limited time.
Coffee and side tables
Backed by over 4,000 five-star reviews, this coffee table from popular brand Sauder is among customer favorites (and Amazon’s Choice) for its open structure and durable frame. Choose from a light or dark wood finish, both currently 60% off, and consider a matching side table to make it a set.
This multi-tasking, high-ranking design serves as a coffee table, workstation and storage bench in one, complete with a removable shelf for even more customization. Available in four finishes (Retro Brown, shown, is 30% off), the table is especially great for smaller spaces and impromptu creatives.
Nesting tables are key for cozy quarters and last-minute guests. These pieces from Costway have a high approval rating for their rustic-looking tabletops and sleek metal frames. They're on sale for a wild 65% off, bringing them to less than $34 each.
Like a little more flexibility? Consider this savvy set from West Elm, which includes three stackable tables and is over 50% off. The mango wood is sustainably sourced and kiln-dried for durability; the steel base is finished with polished bronze. Use them for parties, nightstands, side tables — the list goes on!
For a splurge, we can’t stop staring at Joybird's geometric coffee tables; they remind us of guitar picks and usher in a touch of rock 'n' roll. Available in Oak, shown, or Walnut, make them yours with up to $400 off a set of two (then watch as all the complements come rolling through).
TV stands and media consoles
This striking cabinet from Sauder doubles as a TV stand and a decorative display. Keep tech essentials tucked away inside and use the open shelves to showcase picture frames, decor and more (it also moonlights as a buffet).
When it comes to smaller consoles, we love this wood and metal design, currently on sale for $134 and pretty much guaranteed to make the room. The variegated grains add visual interest, while a side cabinet offers extra storage for TV equipment and controllers.
This solid wood console from Mercury Row is a mid-century modern marvel, complete with three shelves and three drawers for storing decor, books and all those old DVDs. And at less than $300 a apiece (choose from White, Walnut or Caramel, shown), the price tag can't be beat. (See also: the Wade Logan 'Nylah' for a hint of Mahogany).
For a lighter option, we can’t get enough of this top-rated media console from Modway, beloved for its beautiful oakwood, wide surface space and sliding, slatted double doors. Score it for up to 60% off during Wayfair’s Labor Day sale. Also available: charcoal and walnut/white.
Best Labor Day dining room sales
Dining room tables
This simple yet sweet dining table is made of durable, responsibly sourced wood and features etching along the legs for extra charm. It would prove a welcome addition to any modern farmhouse (we also like this Grain Wood Furniture dining table from Wayfair’s Labor Day sale for a similar style).
If you prefer bolder designs, you can’t go wrong with this striking silhouette. Nearly 50% off, the generous tabletop is crafted of natural wood and sure to command a certain presence wherever it’s placed.
Bring on the glamour with this bestselling dining table from West Elm, currently on sale for over 40% off. It’s topped with sleek marble (choose from Black or White) and paired with a gold base for added panache.
More money to spend? The Article Rutten, made of durable oak veneer and a sweet $300 off, is among our top picks for its natural beauty and durability. Rounded corners soften its edges and make for a family-friendly frame. (See also: Article Ballo Dining Table for a high-contrast vibe.)
Dining room and accent chairs
Slat back and spindle chairs are dining classics that continue to increase in popularity. And this bestselling set, available in Black, Walnut and White, is made of solid wood to stand the test of time. Wayfair also offers metal slate back versions for indoor/outdoor spaces.
Of course, it would be impossible to talk popular dining designs without mention of the handwoven, Y-back chair, which has become a permanent fixture in homes (and Instagram photos) for its comfy seat and unique design. Mistana’s collection offers a variety of versions — from all natural to monochromatic black — and Wayfair's got it on sale for up to 50% off.
Exude sophistication with the Lento accent chair from Article, a handsome companion to your dining room, living room or study space. It features leather back and chair cushions and walnut-stained wood for a comfy seat and sturdy base (we also like this chair from Mercury Row for a vegan leather option).
Dial up the drama with this gorgeous side chair, popular for its striking details, cushy back and soft velvet. Scoop it up in a spectrum of colors — from soft Pink to deep Teal (shown)— for your dining room, living room or boudoir.
Dining room sets
It’s hard to find a well-made walnut dining table for under $500, and this one — down to just $398 — comes with four matching chairs to further sweeten the deal (limit 5 per order, while supplies last).
If lighter finishes are more your scene, this top-rated table from Wade Logan is a mid-century modern dream. It’s backed by a near-perfect rating, $120 off and comes with four matching chairs (for a slightly higher price point, this George Oliver set is another popular pick).
Prefer a bench? Consider this cool 3-piece dining set, which comes highly recommended for its ability to bring everyone together. It's available in four finishes: Brown, Light Brown, Rustic Brown (shown) and White. You can also choose the base color to get the look just right.
Like a round table? Check out this uber-modern set, which comes with four chairs for a wild $240. It's a shoe-in for small dining rooms, kitchen spaces and even play rooms (and in case you’re wondering, there is a rectangle version also on sale). Choose from White/Oak (shown) and Black/Oak.
Best Labor Day kitchen furniture sales
Kitchen tables and stools
We love this option from Zinus. Not only does it look expensive, but it's competitively priced (score $45 off right now) and a cinch to set up. It's just the ticket for a kitchen or crafting nook.
If you’re in need of a more straightforward kitchen set, this budget-friendly pick from Costway, down 50%, is a good bet. The tabletop is spacious enough for breakfast (with room for fixings), the durable cross-frame seats offer added support and the bold wood/metal frame can be wiped down with ease.
Reach new heights with this industrial-style table and stool ensemble. Rustic wood and dark steel combine for a warm yet contemporary aesthetic, and two stools slide under the table to save space (the table goes on triple duty as a serving buffet and makeshift desk).