The Labor Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss—From Ulta Beauty to Bed Bath & Beyond



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a bittersweet relationship with Labor Day sales. Part of me hates when the holiday rolls around because it’s the unofficial end of summer (my favorite season), but the bargain shopper in me loves a good deal and Labor Day is full of them. This year, tons of retailers are offering bigger and better discounts than ever before.

Even better, many of these sales can only be found online! That means, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to score a great deal. We wouldn’t even blame you if you wanted to do some online shopping while you’re enjoying the long weekend with the fam. After all, Labor Day 2023 has so many killer deals on everything you could ever want and need, from electronics and skincare to home furnishings and cookware, for unbelievable prices — if you know where to look.

To help you strategize your Labor Day sales plan of attack, we’ve combed through all of the best deals that are available to shop right now (and included some previews of sales to come!) and compiled a list of the best ones to shop. Check out our editor picks for the best Labor Day 2023 sales to shop this weekend.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Mae Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Anthropologie’s Labor Day Sale is basically a sale on top of a sale. Right now, you can take an extra 40% off already discounted items. That includes these chic indoor/outdoor pillows, originally $58, for under $24 a piece.

Mae Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Price: $58 $24

Target

Target Embark Tumbler

From now until September 4, Target is holding a Summer Send-Off Sale, which includes low prices on BBQ essentials and up to 30% off kitchen and dining. One deal you may want to snap up is this 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler for just $7. According to shoppers, it’s a “great tumbler” that fits in the car cup holder, doesn’t leak while sipping, and keeps drinks cold for “hours and hours.” It’s a solid affordable option if you’re looking for tumbler that just gets the job done.

Embark 20-oz Stainless Steel Lidded Tumbler

Price: $10 $7

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Miller Knotted Sandal (Women)

Speaking of end-of-summer sales, Nordstrom is holding their big summer sale event with deals up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking to stock up on shorts and leggings or some new beauty products to switch up your routine for fall, Nordstrom’s Summer Sale has something for everyone. If you’re a fan of Tory Burch, you’re in luck. You can find deals on bags, belts, boots, and various styles of their iconic Miller sandals.

Tory Burch Miller Knotted Sandal

Price: $198 $139

Hexclad

Hexclad 6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set w/ Lids

Oprah, Hailey Bieber, and Gordon Ramsey have all given Hexclad’s premium hybrid cookware their stamps of approval. During their Labor Day Sale, you can score savings up to 46% off. Not only that, the brand is offering a free 10 or 12-inch hybrid wok for free with purchase.

Hexclad 6pc HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set

Price: $745 $399

Away

Away original luggage

Hollywood’s favorite premium luggage brand, Away, is having a major sale for Labor Day weekend with up to 35% off select styles. It’s a huge deal considering the brand rarely ever goes on sale. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their Original suitcases and the best-selling Carry-On with Pocket that shoppers call “the best travel partner.”

Away The Original Large

Price: $375 $318

Vegamour

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Vegamour, the clean beauty brand behind Nicole Kidman’s “favorite” products for hair growth and more, is holding their big Anniversary Sale throughout Labor Day weekend. During the sale, you can save 25% off sitewide or 30% off subscriptions. Now’s your chance to score their popular GRO Hair Serum at a discount to see what all the hype is about. If you need more convincing, check out our editor’s review here.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum

Price: $64 $48

Amazon

When it comes to deals, no one does it like Amazon. During Amazon’s Labor Day Sale, you can find all sorts of discounts on everything you might want and need from a pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips for just under $30 to major savings on drugstore beauty brands like Neutrogena, Biore, and Burt’s Bees. Amazon also secretly put several Stanley tumblers on sale, like the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Bottle with Straw that’s only $24 right now.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Bottle with Straw

Price: $32 $24

Dermelect

Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler

Dermelect, a brand that specializes in clean “age-defying” skincare products, is having their End-of-Summer Event where you can score 25% off sitewide. There are a ton of products to choose from, from ultra-hydrating moisturizers to neck-firming creams. If you want to get your nails in good shape ahead of the the holiday season, there’s even this top-rated ridge filler that acts as a concealer and treatment for visibly damaged nails. Best part? It’s only $13 for Labor day.

Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler

Price: $18 $13

Our Place

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

If you’ve been dying to get your hands on the celeb and social media-loved Always Pan, don’t miss Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale with sitewide savings up to 40% off. While there are so many products worthy of being added to your kitchen, you can’t miss out on the Always Pan 2.0, which is described as “deep enough to roast a chicken” and “shallow enough to flip an egg.” In fact, it’s an all-in-one that braises, sears, steams, strains, sautés, bakes, serves, and more.

Always Pan 2.0

Price: $150 $112

Coco & Eve

Image: Coco & Eve.

The internet-famous haircare brand is offering up to 50% off haircare kits right now. You can snag this kit filled with their famous hair masque, a tangle tamer, hair wrap and a drawstring bag.

Haircare Kit

Price: $45, Originally $90

Gap

Fall is officially around the corner, which means it’s time to pull out your jeans and sweatshirts again. But there’s a good chance you may want to refresh your stash, and Gap’s Labor Day sales will help you do that for a fraction of the cost. Right now, Gap has quite a few can’t-miss deals going on. There’s 50% off select jeans, sweatshirts, and tees, up to 70% off sale styles, and to top it off, 40% off the rest of your purchase.

Gap Vintage Soft Raglan Sweatshirt

Price: $50 $24

Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Surprise Leila Swingpack Crossbody

Looking to score some seriously good deals on designer bags? Kate Spade Surprise should be your go-to this Labor Day weekend. Right now, the site is offering up to 70% off, plus an extra 20% off everything. That means, you can score this sleek crossbody bag, originally $329, for just under $80. Talk about a steal! Even better, orders over $150 get a free canvas tote and it’s super cute.

Kate Spade Leila Swingpack Crossbody

Price: $329 $79

Dermaflash

Image: Dermaflash.

Kaley Cuoco and Taraji P. Henson agree — the secret to smooth skin is a little facial hair removal tool known as the Dermaflash. Both celebs use this tool ahead of red carpets and for Labor day, you can score one of these devices for 25% off with code GLOWON.

Dermaflash Luxe+

Price: $149, Originally $199

Ulta Beauty

Image: Smashbox.

The retailer’s coveted 21 Days of Beauty sale is happening right now to help you get your long weekend started right. New deals on favorite brands roll out each day and are gone the next, so make sure to check in every morning to see what goodies are up to 50 percent off (like this under-eye corrector from Smashbox x Becca!)

Under Eye Brightening Corrector

Price: $16, Originally $33

Buffy

In need of some new bedding? You’re in luck because Buffy will be offering up to 35% off throughout this weekend! There’s not even any need to input a code! Just choose your favorites (like this Breeze comforter) and head to checkout.

Image: Buffy.

Buffy Breeze Comforter

Price: $214, Originally $225

Sephora

Image: Too Faced.

One of our favorite beauty retailers, Sephora, is offering a whopping 50% off shopper-loved brands and deals change every day. For instance, this best-selling TULA vitamin C serum is $29 today only.

Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum

Price: $58 $29

