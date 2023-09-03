Why you can trust us
Labor Day clothing sales 2023: The 30+ best deals, from Adidas to Zappos

Rebecca Carhart
·4 min read
sweaters, tops and dress
Refresh your fall wardrobe, and save a fortune! (Photo: Retailers)

Labor Day weekend has finally arrived. That means it's your chance to snag some epic discounts from top retailers — Levi's, Nordstrom, Coach and Lululemon to name a few. And we don't want you getting lost in the fray, which is why we put together a handy guide on all the top clothing and accessory sales.

Quick Overview
Adidas

Hurry! Clothing, shoes and accessories from the beloved athletic brand are up to 55% off this weekend.

Our top deal pick:

Amazon

You'll find a huge selection of bestsellers for winter and beyond, including blouses, sneakers, jackets, leggings and more currently on sale. Settle in for some serious scrolling.

Our top deal pick:

Anthropologie

You can score an extra 40% off of hundreds of already discounted customer-favorite pieces today.

Our top deal pick:

Athleta

New styles are up to 60% off — sports bras, leggings, hoodies and more await!

Our top deal pick:

Coach

You'll find nearly 200 items up to 50% off — and you'll get free shipping and returns on your purchase.

Our top deal pick:

Coach Outlet

Tops, dresses, shorts, pants and more — the outlet is brimming with treasures. You'll find some of the brand's already discounted pieces on sale for an extra 20% off.

Our top deal pick:

Columbia

The outdoor gear retailer is offering 25% off almost everything on their website right now!

Our top deal pick:

Eddie Bauer

During the brand's Labor Day sale, outdoor gear and clothes are up to 50% off.

Our top deal pick:

Express

You can save up to 40% off popular clothing items this weekend. Prices start at just $10!

Our top deal pick:

Girlfriend Collective

The inclusive athleisure brand is offering 20% off the entire website. We're talking leggings, cropped sweatshirts, puffer coats and more.

Our top deal pick:

J.Crew

Dream of cooler months and save an extra 60% off on sale styles with the code SHOPNOW.

Our top deal pick:

  • J.Crew Sequin V-neck cardigan sweater

    $48$148
    Save $100 with code
    See at J.Crew

Kate Spade

Time for a wardrobe upgrade! The chic design brand is offering discounts on its signature styles. Score an extra 40% off with code LDAY40.

Our top deal pick:

  • Kate Spade Poplin Dakota Dress

    $199$368
    Save $169 with code
    See at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise

Many of the already marked-down Kate Spade items are even cheaper today!

Our top deal pick:

Levi's

Go wild scooping up your favorite jeans, shorts and tees. Levi's has deals up to 30% off site-wide.

Our top deal pick:

Lululemon

The mega-popular athleisure brand just added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section (which we personally love!). Look for leggings, jackets, joggers and more, starting at just $9.

Our top deal pick:

Macy's

Over 6,800 clothing, handbags and jewelry pieces are all yours at huge discounts right now!

Our top deal pick:

Madewell

Browse the sale section for sandals, bags, jeans, denim jackets and much more. Score an extra 30% off on select styles with code COOLDOWN.

Our top deal pick:

  • Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket: Brass Hardware Edition

    $368$525
    Save $158 with code
    See at Madewell

Michael Kors

Treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories with up to 25% off markdowns.

Our top deal pick:

Nike

The athletic brand just marked down a ton of new items as much as 50%, including sneakers, sports bras, hoodies, jumpsuits, swimwear and more. It's all right there in the sale section.

Our top deal pick:

  • Nike Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra

    $23$35
    Save $12
    See at Nike

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is hosting a massive sale, with up to 60% off apparel, accessories, home, beauty and more.

Our top deal pick:

Nordstrom Rack

Mind-blowing deals are happening at Nordstrom Rack right now. Take this one: $59 shorts for $17. Sign us up!

Our top deal pick:

Old Navy

It's a great time to refresh on basics: The brand is offering up to 60% off site wide.

Our top deal pick:

REI

Shop outerwear, shoes, clothing and more for up to 40% off.

Our top deal pick:

  • REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket

    $125$179
    Save $54
    See at REI

Shopbop

This weekend, you can score designer duds for up 70% off.

Our top deal pick:

Spanx

Tons of Spanx's best-selling clothing, shapewear and activewear is on super sale today, including Oprah's favorite black pants.

Our top deal pick:

  • Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny

    $38$128
    Save $90
    See at Spanx

Target

Score up to 30% off clothing, accessories and shoes at Target.

Our top deal pick:

  • Allegra K Women's Ruffled Short Sleeve Floral Mock Neck

    $32$43
    Save $11
    See at Target

Walmart

Walmart's Labor Day sale is your time to stock up on everything you need for up to, with deals starting as low as $10.

Our top deal pick:

  • Free Assembly Women's V-Neck Peplum Top with Long Sleeves

    $8$26
    Save $18
    See at Walmart

Zappos

There's more than just shoes on sale at Zappos! You can score more than 13,000 clothing items for way less too.

Our top deal pick:

