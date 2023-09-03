Labor Day clothing sales 2023: The 30+ best deals, from Adidas to Zappos

Labor Day weekend has finally arrived. That means it's your chance to snag some epic discounts from top retailers — Levi's, Nordstrom, Coach and Lululemon to name a few. And we don't want you getting lost in the fray, which is why we put together a handy guide on all the top clothing and accessory sales.

Hurry! Clothing, shoes and accessories from the beloved athletic brand are up to 55% off this weekend.

Our top deal pick:

Adidas Textured Full-Zip Jacket $46 $65 Save $19 See at Adidas

You'll find a huge selection of bestsellers for winter and beyond, including blouses, sneakers, jackets, leggings and more currently on sale. Settle in for some serious scrolling.

Our top deal pick:

Anrabess Oversized Sweater $36 $63 Save $27 See at Amazon

You can score an extra 40% off of hundreds of already discounted customer-favorite pieces today.

Our top deal pick:

Maeve Tie-Waist Culottes $90 $148 Save $58 See at Anthropologie

New styles are up to 60% off — sports bras, leggings, hoodies and more await!

Our top deal pick:

Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant $55 $79 Save $24 See at Athleta

You'll find nearly 200 items up to 50% off — and you'll get free shipping and returns on your purchase.

Our top deal pick:

Lori Shoulder Bag $315 $450 Save $135 See at Coach

Tops, dresses, shorts, pants and more — the outlet is brimming with treasures. You'll find some of the brand's already discounted pieces on sale for an extra 20% off.

Our top deal pick:

Mollie Bucket Bag 22 $143 $398 Save $255 See at Coach Outlet

The outdoor gear retailer is offering 25% off almost everything on their website right now!

Our top deal pick:

Columbia Sun Trek Hooded Pullover $33 $55 Save $22 See at Columbia

During the brand's Labor Day sale, outdoor gear and clothes are up to 50% off.

Our top deal pick:

Eddie Bauer Sightscape Horizon Convertible Roll-Up Pants $38 $75 Save $38 See at Eddie Bauer

You can save up to 40% off popular clothing items this weekend. Prices start at just $10!

Our top deal pick:

Express Satin Cowl Neck Gramercy Bodysuit $35 $58 Save $23 See at Express

The inclusive athleisure brand is offering 20% off the entire website. We're talking leggings, cropped sweatshirts, puffer coats and more.

Our top deal pick:

Girlfriend Collective Black Dylan Tank Bra $37 $46 Save $9 See at Girlfriend Collective

Dream of cooler months and save an extra 60% off on sale styles with the code SHOPNOW.

Our top deal pick:

J.Crew Sequin V-neck cardigan sweater $48 $148 Save $100 with code Copied! Code: SHOPNOW Copied! Code: SHOPNOW See at J.Crew

Time for a wardrobe upgrade! The chic design brand is offering discounts on its signature styles. Score an extra 40% off with code LDAY40.

Our top deal pick:

All Day Large Tote $104 $248 Save $144 with code Copied! Code: LDAY60 Copied! Code: LDAY60 See at Kate Spade

Many of the already marked-down Kate Spade items are even cheaper today!

Our top deal pick:

Ivy Street Amy Crossbody $49 $198 Save $149 See at Kate Spade Surprise

Go wild scooping up your favorite jeans, shorts and tees. Levi's has deals up to 30% off site-wide.

Our top deal pick:

Levi's 312 Shaping Jeans $49 $70 Save $21 See at Levi's

The mega-popular athleisure brand just added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section (which we personally love!). Look for leggings, jackets, joggers and more, starting at just $9.

Our top deal pick (it's selling fast!):

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" $39 $118 Save $79 See at Lululemon

Over 6,800 clothing, handbags and jewelry pieces are all yours at huge discounts right now!

Our top deal pick:

Calvin Klein Denim Trucker Jacket $45 $90 Save $45 See at Macys

Browse the sale section for sandals, bags, jeans, denim jackets and much more. Score an extra 30% off on select styles with code COOLDOWN.

Our top deal pick:

Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket: Brass Hardware Edition $368 $525 Save $158 with code Copied! Code: COOLDOWN Copied! Code: COOLDOWN See at Madewell

Treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories with up to 25% off markdowns.

Our top deal pick:

Michael Michael Kors Cropped Crepe Blazer $269 $395 Save $126 See at Michael Kors

Nike

The athletic brand just marked down a ton of new items as much as 50%, including sneakers, sports bras, hoodies, jumpsuits, swimwear and more. It's all right there in the sale section.

Our top deal pick:

Nike Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra $23 $35 Save $12 See at Nike

Nordstrom is hosting a massive sale, with up to 60% off apparel, accessories, home, beauty and more.

Our top deal pick:

Thread & Supply Plaid Woven Shacket $29 $49 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Mind-blowing deals are happening at Nordstrom Rack right now. Take this one: A flowy dress from Anne Klein for $28 down from $89. Sign us up!

Our top deal pick:

Anne Klein Halter Tiered Maxi Dress $28 $89 Save $61 See at Nordstrom Rack

It's a great time to refresh on basics: The brand is offering up to 60% off site wide.

Our top deal pick:

Old Navy Cropped Cardigan Sweater for Women $29 $37 Save $8 See at Old Navy

Shop outerwear, shoes, clothing and more for up to 40% off.

Our top deal pick:

REI Co-op XeroDry GTX Jacket $125 $179 Save $54 See at REI

This weekend, you can score designer duds for up 70% off.

Our top deal pick:

The Andamane Guia Oversized Blazer $254 $635 Save $381 See at Shopbop

Tons of Spanx's best-selling clothing, shapewear and activewear is on super sale today, including Oprah's favorite black pants.

Our top deal pick:

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny $38 $128 Save $90 See at Spanx

Score up to 30% off clothing, accessories and shoes at Target.

Our top deal pick:

Allegra K Women's Ruffled Short Sleeve Floral Mock Neck $32 $43 Save $11 See at Target

Walmart's Labor Day sale is your time to stock up on everything you need for up to, with deals starting as low as $10.

Our top deal pick:

Free Assembly Women's V-Neck Peplum Top with Long Sleeves $8 $26 Save $18 See at Walmart

There's more than just shoes on sale at Zappos! You can score more than 13,000 clothing items for way less too.

Our top deal pick:

Clarks Ashland Lane Q $39 $85 Save $46 See at Zappos