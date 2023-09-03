Labor Day clothing sales 2023: The 30+ best deals, from Adidas to Zappos
Labor Day weekend has finally arrived. That means it's your chance to snag some epic discounts from top retailers — Levi's, Nordstrom, Coach and Lululemon to name a few. And we don't want you getting lost in the fray, which is why we put together a handy guide on all the top clothing and accessory sales.
Madewell Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket: Brass Hardware Edition$368$525Save $158 with code
Adidas
Hurry! Clothing, shoes and accessories from the beloved athletic brand are up to 55% off this weekend.
Amazon
You'll find a huge selection of bestsellers for winter and beyond, including blouses, sneakers, jackets, leggings and more currently on sale. Settle in for some serious scrolling.
Anthropologie
You can score an extra 40% off of hundreds of already discounted customer-favorite pieces today.
Athleta
New styles are up to 60% off — sports bras, leggings, hoodies and more await!
Coach
You'll find nearly 200 items up to 50% off — and you'll get free shipping and returns on your purchase.
Coach Outlet
Tops, dresses, shorts, pants and more — the outlet is brimming with treasures. You'll find some of the brand's already discounted pieces on sale for an extra 20% off.
Columbia
The outdoor gear retailer is offering 25% off almost everything on their website right now!
Eddie Bauer
During the brand's Labor Day sale, outdoor gear and clothes are up to 50% off.
Express
You can save up to 40% off popular clothing items this weekend. Prices start at just $10!
Girlfriend Collective
The inclusive athleisure brand is offering 20% off the entire website. We're talking leggings, cropped sweatshirts, puffer coats and more.
J.Crew
Dream of cooler months and save an extra 60% off on sale styles with the code SHOPNOW.
Kate Spade
Time for a wardrobe upgrade! The chic design brand is offering discounts on its signature styles. Score an extra 40% off with code LDAY40.
Kate Spade Surprise
Many of the already marked-down Kate Spade items are even cheaper today!
Levi's
Go wild scooping up your favorite jeans, shorts and tees. Levi's has deals up to 30% off site-wide.
Lululemon
The mega-popular athleisure brand just added a bunch of new styles to its We Made Too Much section (which we personally love!). Look for leggings, jackets, joggers and more, starting at just $9.
Macy's
Over 6,800 clothing, handbags and jewelry pieces are all yours at huge discounts right now!
Madewell
Browse the sale section for sandals, bags, jeans, denim jackets and much more. Score an extra 30% off on select styles with code COOLDOWN.
Michael Kors
Treat yourself to some new clothes and accessories with up to 25% off markdowns.
The athletic brand just marked down a ton of new items as much as 50%, including sneakers, sports bras, hoodies, jumpsuits, swimwear and more. It's all right there in the sale section.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is hosting a massive sale, with up to 60% off apparel, accessories, home, beauty and more.
Nordstrom Rack
Mind-blowing deals are happening at Nordstrom Rack right now. Take this one: A flowy dress from Anne Klein for $28 down from $89. Sign us up!
Old Navy
It's a great time to refresh on basics: The brand is offering up to 60% off site wide.
REI
Shop outerwear, shoes, clothing and more for up to 40% off.
Shopbop
This weekend, you can score designer duds for up 70% off.
Spanx
Tons of Spanx's best-selling clothing, shapewear and activewear is on super sale today, including Oprah's favorite black pants.
Target
Score up to 30% off clothing, accessories and shoes at Target.
Walmart
Walmart's Labor Day sale is your time to stock up on everything you need for up to, with deals starting as low as $10.
Zappos
There's more than just shoes on sale at Zappos! You can score more than 13,000 clothing items for way less too.
