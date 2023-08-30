Labor Day appliance sales 2023: Save up to $1,000 on Whirlpool, Roomba, Ninja and more
Whether you need something as small as a toaster or as large as an oven, replacing an appliance can be painfully costly. But if you've waited all summer to replace that fridge, you did the right thing! Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year and we've scoured the internet to bring you the very best deals. Among the hits? We found an air fryer toaster oven from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore for $75 (down from $129!), a compact stand mixer from Dash that's over 50% off, a Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator marked down by $1,000 and so much more. Keep an eye on this space in between barbecues — we'll be updating throughout the holiday weekend!
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum$179$275Save $96
Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker with SmartLid$109$280Save $171
Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator$1,999$3,005Save $1,006
Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry$1,499$2,349Save $850
Best Labor Day vacuum deals
With this No. 1 bestseller, you'll never have to lug a hefty vacuum around your home ever again!
If you're the type of person who lets dust collect on your floor a little too long just because you hate vacuuming so much, we've got the perfect solution: this popular iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. It'll do all the work for you, and thanks to its low profile it'll even get into those neglected places like under your couch and bed. Its dual multi-surface brushes dig up debris from both hard and carpeted floors, and the nifty edge-sweeping bristles will lift up dust bunnies along your walls. You can even control it from your phone or via Alexa and Google Assistant, and after 90 hours of work it'll automatically return to its dock to recharge.
"Love my new Roomba!" exclaimed a floored shopper. "I had a different robot vacuum before but it just couldn't compare to the Roomba brand. First of all, the suction power is much, much stronger. Second, Roomba easily cleans carpets on which my previous robot used to get stuck. It's also great for pet hair (we have two dogs, so you can imagine what it's like here during the shedding season). And the best part, it's easily connected and controlled via SmartHome (Alexa), and can be scheduled to clean through an app — super convenient. I'm sticking with Roomba from now on. I'm officially obsessed and not even sorry."
Best Labor Day kitchen appliance deals
A countertop appliance that has a whopping 14 functions in one? Snag it while it's over 60% off!
Big kitchen or small, this gadget does it all. The top-rated Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the workhorse that can pressure cook, steam, crisp, bake, air fry, broil — takes breath — roast, dehydrate, sear, sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook and make yogurt! Plus, it'll have your meals ready up to 75% faster than other methods. Just choose which of the three SmartLid cooking modes you want to use and you'll be on your way to dinner. Best of all? You won't have to turn your house into a sauna by firing up your full-size oven this summer!
"This works magnificently!" raved a Ninja lover. "It hasn’t burned any food, and has cooked everything perfectly to temp! I LOVE making pot roast in it! The roast comes out SO tender compared to anything I’ve ever used to cook it! Plus, instead of taking 4-6 hours to cook it in an oven, it cooks amazingly within one hour and 30 minutes!"
Best major appliance deals
Act fast, and you'll save over $1,000 on this stainless steel beauty!
If there's one appliance you definitely don't want to be without during the summer, it's a functioning fridge, and at over $1,000 off, this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator is priced just right. Not only will its sleek design look gorgeous in your kitchen, it'll also offer excellent food preservation, thanks to its three-layer fresh air filter and Door Cooling+ technology. Plus, you'll have two freezer drawers so you can separate your frozen meats from your ice cream, and the door is equipped with a handy water and ice dispenser.
"I absolutely love it!" exclaimed a rave reviewer. "It's a beautiful-looking refrigerator. It's super quiet, it makes great crushed ice and it holds a lot of food. The freezer is awesome, you can see the things in it. But my favorite part is the middle drawer access, great for the kids snack items, lunch meats, I even put all my pickles and relish in it."
Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry$1,499$2,349Save $850
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.