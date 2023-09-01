Why you can trust us
Labor Day appliance sales 2023: Save up to $2,000 on Samsung, Roomba, Ninja and more

Rachel Roszmann
·Weekend Editor
·3 min read
stick vacuum, refrigerator, stand mixer
Ready to score some incredible Labor Day appliance deals? Grab 'em before they're toast. (Photos: Walmart, Wayfair, Amazon)

Whether you need something as small as a toaster or as large as an oven, replacing an appliance can be painfully costly. But if you've waited all summer to replace that fridge, you did the right thing! Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year and we've scoured the internet to bring you the very best deals. Among the hits? We found an air fryer toaster oven from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore for $75 (down from $129!), a compact stand mixer from Dash that's over 50% off, a Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator marked down by $1,000 and so much more. Keep an eye on this space in between barbecues — we'll be updating throughout the holiday weekend!

Quick Overview

  • Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

    $280$420
    Save $140
    See at Walmart

  • iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

    $179$275
    Save $96
    See at Amazon

  • Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $110$620
    Save $510
    See at Walmart

  • iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $399$550
    Save $151
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • IonVac PowerMax 5V Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $36$70
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

  • Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum

    $129$250
    Save $121
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

    $324$400
    Save $76
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $89$123
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

  • Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker with SmartLid

    $130$280
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

    $75$129
    Save $54
    See at Walmart

  • Dash Compact Stand Mixer

    $40$80
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffeemaker

    $89$133
    Save $44
    See at wayfair

  • Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

    $105$185
    Save $80
    See at Wayfair

  • Crzoe Countertop Ice Maker

    $45$110
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

  • NutriBullet Personal Blender

    $56$70
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Znoav Juicer

    $36$70
    Save $34 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

    $186$210
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $134$180
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Toshiba Convection Toaster Oven

    $119$140
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

    $2,149$3,005
    Save $856
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

    $2,499$4,599
    Save $2,100
    See at Samsung

  • LG Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator

    $2,799$4,099
    Save $1,300
    See at LG

  • Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

    $1,499$2,349
    Save $850
    See at Samsung

  • GE 36-inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator

    $1,498$2,399
    Save $901
    See at Wayfair

  • GE 33" Side By Side Refrigerator

    $1,097$1,799
    Save $702
    See at Wayfair

  • LG STUDIO WashTower Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer

    $1,999$2,499
    Save $500
    See at LG

  • GE 30" 5.3-Cubic Feet Electric Freestanding Range

    $597$899
    Save $302
    See at Wayfair

  • Tabu Chest Freezer

    $160$240
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

  • GE 4.5-Cubic Foot Top Load Washer

    $568$799
    Save $231
    See at Home Depot

  • Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Front Load Electric Dryer

    $628$899
    Save $271
    See at Home Depot
Best Labor Day vacuum deals

Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

$280$420Save $140

Score $140 off this beloved dirt destroyer that converts to a convenient handheld for smaller messes.

$280 at Walmart

The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum may not look like a force to be reckoned with, but this lightweight sucker is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction—but this one is also nimble enough to navigate even the tightest corners. It uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Fluffy) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.

"For the first time ever, I was able to buy a Dyson," shared a floored shopper. " I had always heard great things about their products, but I was never able to afford them. I always went for the cheaper brands which break within a year. We have tile and laminate flooring in our house, so I wanted something I could easily grab and clean with. I also wanted something my kids could use easily. This fits our family's needs perfectly!"

  • Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $110$620
    Save $510
    See at Walmart

  • iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

    $399$550
    Save $151
    See at Amazon

  • IonVac PowerMax 5V Cordless Handheld Vacuum

    $36$70
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

  • Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

    $324$400
    Save $76
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $89$123
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen appliance deals

Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Qt. 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker with SmartLid

$130$280Save $150

A countertop appliance that has a whopping 14 functions in one? Snag it while it's over 50% off!

$130 at Amazon

Big kitchen or small, this gadget does it all. The top-rated Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the workhorse that can pressure cook, steam, crisp, bake, air fry, broil — takes breath — roast, dehydrate, sear, sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook and make yogurt! Plus, it'll have your meals ready up to 75% faster than other methods. Just choose which of the three SmartLid cooking modes you want to use and you'll be on your way to dinner. Best of all? You won't have to turn your house into a sauna by firing up your full-size oven this summer!

"This works magnificently!" raved a Ninja lover. "It hasn’t burned any food, and has cooked everything perfectly to temp! I LOVE making pot roast in it! The roast comes out SO tender compared to anything I’ve ever used to cook it! Plus, instead of taking 4-6 hours to cook it in an oven, it cooks amazingly within one hour and 30 minutes!"

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

    $75$129
    Save $54
    See at Walmart

  • Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffeemaker

    $89$133
    Save $44
    See at wayfair

  • Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

    $105$185
    Save $80
    See at Wayfair

  • Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

    $186$210
    Save $24
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

    $134$180
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

Best major appliance deals

Whirlpool

Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator

$2,149$3,005Save $856

Act fast, and you'll save over $1,000 on this stainless steel beauty!

$2,149 at Walmart

If there's one appliance you definitely don't want to be without during the summer, it's a functioning fridge, and at over $1,000 off, this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator is priced just right. Not only will its sleek design look gorgeous in your kitchen, it'll also offer excellent food preservation, thanks to its three-layer fresh air filter and Door Cooling+ technology. Plus, you'll have two freezer drawers so you can separate your frozen meats from your ice cream, and the door is equipped with a handy water and ice dispenser.

"I absolutely love it!" exclaimed a rave reviewer. "It's a beautiful-looking refrigerator. It's super quiet, it makes great crushed ice and it holds a lot of food. The freezer is awesome, you can see the things in it. But my favorite part is the middle drawer access, great for the kids snack items, lunch meats, I even put all my pickles and relish in it."

  • Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

    $2,499$4,599
    Save $2,100
    See at Samsung

  • LG Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator

    $2,799$4,099
    Save $1,300
    See at LG

  • Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

    $1,499$2,349
    Save $850
    See at Samsung

  • GE 36-inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator

    $1,498$2,399
    Save $901
    See at Wayfair

  • LG STUDIO WashTower Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer

    $1,999$2,499
    Save $500
    See at LG

  • GE 30" 5.3-Cubic Feet Electric Freestanding Range

    $597$899
    Save $302
    See at Wayfair

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

