Labor Day appliance sales 2023: Save up to $2,000 on Samsung, Roomba, Ninja and more

Whether you need something as small as a toaster or as large as an oven, replacing an appliance can be painfully costly. But if you've waited all summer to replace that fridge, you did the right thing! Labor Day sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll see all year and we've scoured the internet to bring you the very best deals. Among the hits? We found an air fryer toaster oven from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore for $75 (down from $129!), a compact stand mixer from Dash that's over 50% off, a Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator marked down by $1,000 and so much more. Keep an eye on this space in between barbecues — we'll be updating throughout the holiday weekend!

Best Labor Day vacuum deals

The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum may not look like a force to be reckoned with, but this lightweight sucker is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction—but this one is also nimble enough to navigate even the tightest corners. It uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Fluffy) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.

"For the first time ever, I was able to buy a Dyson," shared a floored shopper. " I had always heard great things about their products, but I was never able to afford them. I always went for the cheaper brands which break within a year. We have tile and laminate flooring in our house, so I wanted something I could easily grab and clean with. I also wanted something my kids could use easily. This fits our family's needs perfectly!"

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $275 Save $96 See at Amazon

Onson 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $110 $620 Save $510 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $399 $550 Save $151 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

IonVac PowerMax 5V Cordless Handheld Vacuum $36 $70 Save $34 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum $324 $400 Save $76 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Best Labor Day kitchen appliance deals

Big kitchen or small, this gadget does it all. The top-rated Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the workhorse that can pressure cook, steam, crisp, bake, air fry, broil — takes breath — roast, dehydrate, sear, sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook and make yogurt! Plus, it'll have your meals ready up to 75% faster than other methods. Just choose which of the three SmartLid cooking modes you want to use and you'll be on your way to dinner. Best of all? You won't have to turn your house into a sauna by firing up your full-size oven this summer!

"This works magnificently!" raved a Ninja lover. "It hasn’t burned any food, and has cooked everything perfectly to temp! I LOVE making pot roast in it! The roast comes out SO tender compared to anything I’ve ever used to cook it! Plus, instead of taking 4-6 hours to cook it in an oven, it cooks amazingly within one hour and 30 minutes!"

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven $75 $129 Save $54 See at Walmart

Dash Compact Stand Mixer $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12 Cup Automatic Coffeemaker $89 $133 Save $44 See at wayfair

Cuisinart Non-Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press $105 $185 Save $80 See at Wayfair

Crzoe Countertop Ice Maker $45 $110 Save $65 See at Amazon

NutriBullet Personal Blender $56 $70 Save $14 See at Amazon

Znoav Juicer $36 $70 Save $34 with coupon See at Amazon

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo $186 $210 Save $24 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville $134 $180 Save $46 See at Amazon

Toshiba Convection Toaster Oven $119 $140 Save $21 See at Amazon

Best major appliance deals

If there's one appliance you definitely don't want to be without during the summer, it's a functioning fridge, and at over $1,000 off, this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator is priced just right. Not only will its sleek design look gorgeous in your kitchen, it'll also offer excellent food preservation, thanks to its three-layer fresh air filter and Door Cooling+ technology. Plus, you'll have two freezer drawers so you can separate your frozen meats from your ice cream, and the door is equipped with a handy water and ice dispenser.

"I absolutely love it!" exclaimed a rave reviewer. "It's a beautiful-looking refrigerator. It's super quiet, it makes great crushed ice and it holds a lot of food. The freezer is awesome, you can see the things in it. But my favorite part is the middle drawer access, great for the kids snack items, lunch meats, I even put all my pickles and relish in it."

Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator $2,499 $4,599 Save $2,100 See at Samsung

LG Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator $2,799 $4,099 Save $1,300 See at LG

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry $1,499 $2,349 Save $850 See at Samsung

GE 36-inch Energy Star French Door Refrigerator $1,498 $2,399 Save $901 See at Wayfair

GE 33" Side By Side Refrigerator $1,097 $1,799 Save $702 See at Wayfair

LG STUDIO WashTower Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer $1,999 $2,499 Save $500 See at LG

GE 30" 5.3-Cubic Feet Electric Freestanding Range $597 $899 Save $302 See at Wayfair

Tabu Chest Freezer $160 $240 Save $80 See at Walmart

GE 4.5-Cubic Foot Top Load Washer $568 $799 Save $231 See at Home Depot

Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Front Load Electric Dryer $628 $899 Save $271 See at Home Depot

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.