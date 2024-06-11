When is Labor Day 2024 and why do we celebrate it?

Much like how Memorial Day symbolizes the start of summer, Labor Day is emblematic of the season's end, despite the fact that the autumn equinox doesn't officially arrive until Sept. 22.

Even so, once Labor Day has come and gone, most people start packing up their swimsuits for another year and set their sights on all things pumpkin spice.

And as far as wearing white goes, well, that's another conversation entirely.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. If you're here wondering when Labor Day is this year, we're here to provide you with all the details of when it lands in 2024 so you can get planning underway for the long weekend.

Along with this year's date, we'll all fill you in on why we recognize Labor Day as a federal holiday, its origins and meaning and, yes, whether or not wearing white after Labor Day is still taboo, or if you can keep those white jeans in your closet indefinitely.

When is Labor Day 2024?

Labor Day always falls on the first Monday in September. Unlike Christmas or July 4, which both fall on the exact same date every year, the date in which Labor Day is observed fluctuates from year to year.

This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, Sept. 2.

So, if you're hoping to make travel plans for the long weekend or are planning on doing some back-to-school shopping, that's the date to mark down on your calendar.

Last year, in 2023, Labor Day fell on Sept. 4 and next year, in 2025, the holiday will be observed on Sept. 1.

Why do we celebrate Labor Day?

The idea of Labor Day emerged in the late 19th century out of the organized labor movements. In September 1882, unions in New York decided to throw themselves a parade to celebrate unions as a concept and the hard-working people comprising them.

Even though workers had to give up a day’s pay to attend, more than 20,000 people showed up to the parade. It was a celebration of historic proportions.

Soon after, unions in other states began hosting September parades, and within five years, several states declared “Labor Day” as official state holidays. In 1894, 12 years after the first labor parade in New York, President Grover Cleveland signed an act establishing Labor Day as a federal holiday on the first Monday of every September.

Still, the original spirit of honoring the work force remains, and Labor Day is a paid holiday for many American workers.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Another common tradition on Labor Day is to shop the many sales and discounts retailers offer over the long weekend. If you’re on the hunt for a new kitchen appliance, washer, dryer or mattress, the three-day weekend is an excellent time to hit one of many stores open on Labor Day because big ticket items are often marked down.

It's also a popular time to pick up school supplies and do back-to-school shopping since many children begin a new school year right after the holiday.

Can you wear white after Labor Day?

Wearing white after Labor Day has long been considered a fashion faux-pas. However, it's not completely certain where the old adage about not wearing white once the holiday has passed originated.

Some fashion historians say it's due, in part, to a social rule set by the American nouveau riche as a way to easily denote who was wealthy and who wasn’t, because people with less money could not afford seasonal clothes.

Others suggest that not wearing white after Labor Day came about because Labor Day marked the end of summer and white was traditionally considered summer-wear. Once the weather turned colder, people naturally favored darker clothing, like gray sweaters and dark navy suits.

Over time, what initially began as a trend eventually became integrated into fashion tradition and culture.

Either way, despite what fashion critics might say, it's not a hard and fast rule. Coco Chanel famously bucked the trend and wore white year-round, so in 2024, there’s absolutely no reason not to wear your favorite white clothes in the fall, winter and spring, too.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com