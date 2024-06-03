La-Z-Boy promo codes, coupons, and deals for June 2024

— Our team of experts verifies every coupon, discount and deal. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you shop using our links.

If you’re planning to move or just looking to spruce up your space, you’ve probably discovered that buying furniture can drain your bank account. Durable, high-quality pieces that’ll last don’t come cheap, so it’s important to take advantage of savings whenever you can. Our La-Z-Boy coupon codes can help you do just that, offering discounts on some of the best sofas and recliners.

Our special La-Z-Boy coupon codes can be used across La-Z-Boy’s site with reduced prices on recliners, chairs, sofas and more. We have multiple codes to choose from so you can find one that works best for you and what you intend to buy. Now is the perfect time to shop so you can give your home a refresh ahead of summer or gift a piece to a loved one in your life.

How do I use La-Z-Boy coupon codes?

Our La-Z-Boy coupon codes are easy to use and only require a few easy steps. You’ll simply choose the coupon code by clicking the green Get Code option next to the code you wish to use. This will display the details of the code or sale promotion and you can click to copy it or simply follow the link.

Browse the La-Z-Boy site and add the items you wish to purchase to your cart. Once in your cart, you’ll see a Promo Code field on the checkout page where you can paste the code to get the discount. Your discount will be applied to your total and you’ll be able to see your savings. All you’ll need to do is enter your payment information along with your delivery address to complete your purchase.

Is La-Z-Boy furniture worth it?

Yes, La-Z-Boy furniture is worth it, especially if you can spend less by using our La-Z-Boy coupon codes. La-Z-Boy has been a leading furniture brand for decades and is trusted by many to deliver well-made pieces that provide top-tier comfort without sacrificing style and amazing design. La-Z-Boy’s pieces are highly rated, especially its recliners, which can easily enhance any living space.

While La-Z-Boy is most known for its living room furniture, the brand offers pieces that will serve a purpose in nearly every room in your home. Whether you’re looking to overhaul your dining room or bedroom, La-Z-Boy’s promo codes have you covered with discounts on dining sets, beds, dressers, and more.

Thankfully, with our La-Z-Boy coupon codes, you can shop La-Z-Boy furniture for less and rack up savings. You can find loveseats for as low as $949 or score 20% off of anything on the site. There are endless pieces to choose from, so there truly is something for anyone regardless of their taste or decor style. La-Z-Boy’s furniture is timeless and built to last for years to come.

La-Z-Boy is introducing The Decliner, a limited-edition recliner equipped with artificial intelligence that will allow users to text an excuse to cancel plans by pulling on the recliner's handle.

Should I buy a La-Z-Boy recliner?

Yes, buying a La-Z-Boy recliner is definitely a good idea. Comfy recliners are what La-Z-Boy has been notorious for throughout the years, and everyone could use one in their home. Its Astor Platinum Power Lift Recliner is one of the best recliners we’ve tested and has earned a spot on our list as the best recliner for customization.

La-Z-Boy recliners perfectly blend comfort and support to provide the ultimate relaxation experience for those looking to unwind. The brand even makes pet furniture so your pup can have a haven of their own and get top-notch sleep as they would on a human-sized sofa. La-Z-Boy’s pet furniture is also very stylish and can seamlessly blend in with your home’s decor.

