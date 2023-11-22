Is L-Glutamine Good for Your Gut? A Registered Dietitian Weighs In

Learn how this popular supplement affects your gut health from a nutrition expert.

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Are you taking supplements for your gut health but wondering whether they live up to the hype? If so, we may have some helpful expert insights. In a recent Instagram post by Abbey Sharp, RD, a registered dietitian, YouTuber and blogger behind the popular YouTube channel Abbey's Kitchen, the dietitian shared that supplementing high doses of the amino acid L-glutamine (the most abundant amino acid in your body) may potentially improve gut health, muscle recovery and healthy weight management.

In the Instagram video, Sharp points to a small 2019 study that found supplementing L-glutamine powder may help reduce belly and body fat, waist circumference and heart disease risk in overweight individuals.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the mechanisms here, but it does seem that L-glutamine can improve the health and composition of the gut microbiome and improve insulin sensitivity, both of which play a role in weight management,” said Sharp in the video.

Other research supports Sharp’s message. According to a 2019 study published in Food Science and Human Wellness, L-glutamine can help enhance your gut health by supporting your microbiome, strengthening your gut mucosal layer and combating inflammation.

Referencing another social media influencer’s Instagram post, Sharp said, “Glutamine’s role in the gut microbiome likely also explains why this creator described less bloating and improved skin, because anything that’s going to improve our health on the inside will support outward skin health and vitality.”

While taking L-glutamine supplements may be a good way to help improve your health, Sharp notes it’s not a cure-all for your gut health woes. “Glutamine isn’t a magic pill [...] but in conjunction with a calorie deficit, it might offer a little leg up. I’m a fan of L-glutamine, and I say speak to your doctor or dietitian about whether it’s right for you,” said Sharp.

The Bottom Line

In a recent Instagram post, registered dietitian and YouTuber Abbey Sharp explores the effects of supplementing the amino acid L-glutamine can have on your gut health. Renowned for its benefits related to muscle recovery and weight loss, Sharp highlights research suggesting that L-glutamine can boost gut health by promoting flourishing gut bacteria, strengthening the gut’s mucosal layer, and reducing inflammation. However, she emphasized that L-glutamine isn’t a magic cure for better gut health. Sharp advises combining supplementation with a calorie deficit to optimize its weight loss and gut health benefits. Before starting any new supplement regimen, consult a healthcare provider or registered dietitian to determine the appropriate L-glutamine dosage for your gut health.

