Kyrie Irving Debuts Second Colorway for His Anta Kai 1 Sneaker

Following the release of his Anta signature sneaker in its debut colorway, Kyrie Irving debuted the second iteration of the Anta Kai 1 during a game last week.

The “Kaiverse” colorway for the Anta Kai 1 features a lighter but no less colorful scheme than its predecessor. Silver takes over the majority of the upper, while red and purple accents feature throughout the sneaker, including a gradient utilizing both on the mudguard. Orange then forms the back half of the midsole, and the outsole is rendered in a colorless, translucent rubber.

The Anta Kai 1 released last week in its first colorway, “Artist on the Court,” which appears primarily in purple with pink and lime green as accenting hues. Anta was able bring its first model for Irving to market quite rapidly, as the brand only announced it had signed the controversial superstar in July. The highlight of the sneaker’s technology is a carbon fiber plate hosted inside a TPU foam midsole with targeted stability at the forefoot.

Irving’s deal with Anta ended a brief period of sneaker free agency after he had been dropped by Nike for sharing on social media a documentary featuring antisemitic views and dragging his feet before eventually denouncing them. Nike had made eight signature sneakers for Irving, and the Kyrie line was one of the more popular on the basketball market.

The Anta Kai 1 “Kaiverse” doesn’t yet have an official release date but will likely launch soon. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

