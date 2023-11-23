Kylie Kelce slams headline about her and Taylor Swift: ‘You’re reaching’

Kylie Kelce is clarifying headlines stating that the spotlight is "not her cup of tea" amid her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce, mother of three and wife to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, posted a TikTok on Nov. 22 responding to a Page Six headline addressing how she feels about the new spotlight on her family.

"I said it's not my cup of tea to like, have attention on me. I didn't say that," she said, while pointing upward at the Page Six headline that said she's "trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight."

"That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching, you are reaching. You're reaching!"

Kylie Kelce then told them to watch the original interview she did with Spectrum News in Kansas City on Nov. 19, where she responded to a question about the newfound spotlight on her family.

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera, I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it — that's my bread and butter," Kylie Kelce said. "But at the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I'm so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way."

In her TikTok, Kylie Kelce then pointed to an Us Weekly headline about Annie Elliott that stated: "Fellow Eagles Wife Mocks 'National Treasure' Kylie Kelce's Packing Skills After Chiefs Game."

"'Mocks?' You see this woman right here? Will protect at all costs. You keep her name out your mouth," Kylie Kelce said.

Kylie Kelce closed out her video with words of warning.

"These tabloids... nonsense," she said. "I'll tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F--- around and find out."

Kylie Kelce attended the first matchup between her husband and his brother since the 2023 Super Bowl on Nov. 20, where the Eagles won 21-17 over the Chiefs.

She explained why she wouldn't be sitting in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium in the interview with Spectrum News.

“Travis has a lot of people who come to games — appropriately so, everyone loves to support him. But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there,” she said. “Also, it’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

“I will be in the stands,” she added. “I’m a stands girl — I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

