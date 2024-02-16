Kylie Kelce on Her "Less Is More" Beauty Routine and Championing Body Confidence in Sports

If there's one thing Kylie Kelce is passionate about, it's sports. She's a former college athlete who played field hockey in high school and college. She also happens to be married to Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles—and in-laws with Kansas City Chief tight end and Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce.

As a former athlete, current field hockey coach, and girl mom (she has three daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett), Kelce is an especially outspoken advocate for championing women in sports. It's this exact reason why she partnered with Dove to spotlight its new Body Confident Sport Program, an initiative designed to help girls (and all young athletes, for that matter) have a positive body image.

"The Body Confident Sport Program was developed to serve as a first-of-its-kind and scientifically-proven set of coaching tools to build body confidence in 11 to 17-year-old girls and encourage them to stay in sports," Kelce explains. "By partnering with Dove and its Body Confident Sport Program, I hope to help make sports a place where young female athletes can thrive by allowing them to freely express themselves through the sports they love without the pressure of worrying about what they may look like while they play."

Ahead, Kelce opens up about the impact sports have had on her life, advice for the next generation of female athletes, and her game-day beauty must-haves.

What's the biggest life lesson you carry with you from playing sports?

"We're better off if we work as a collective. As an athlete and a coach, I know first-hand the immense impact playing sports can have on a young person and the number of lifelong lessons that can be learned on and off the field—many of which are taught by coaches. That's why I'm so excited about partnering with Dove on its Body Confident Sport Campaign to empower girls to feel confident in themselves—both in the sports they play and throughout the rest of their lives."

Do you have any advice for the next generation of female athletes?

"According to Dove's research, more than half of girls in the US who have dropped out of sports say they were mocked, criticized, and bullied because of their body size. I encourage all girls in sports to prioritize uplifting their teammates and the other female athletes around them. It's crucial that we don't let negative body talk stop us from playing the sports we love, and that starts on our own fields, courts, and teams."

During football season, what are some of your game-day beauty essentials?



"Between running around to make sure everything is packed and getting the girls ready, game days are typically a bit chaotic, so I always have a ponytail holder on hand to keep my hair back. I also love to keep a small dry shampoo handy to freshen my hair up throughout the day if needed. I've been loving the Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($10) since it's so affordable.

I also keep a ChapStick Lip Balm ($4) with me to keep my lips moisturized throughout the long days. I can easily reapply it between coaching or errands with the kids. Applying deodorant in the mornings (and sometimes throughout the day!) is also essential for me on game days. Lately, I've been using the Dove VitaminCare+ Deodorant ($10) that just launched, and I love that it's formulated with Vitamin B3, is aluminum-free, and offers 72 hours of odor protection, so I never need to worry when I'm in the stands or on the field. With makeup, I like to keep it minimal and think mascara is the perfect way for me to look put together. Using a waterproof option is also crucial to avoid it running throughout long days or while I'm on the field."

Are there any beauty tips you plan to pass on to your girls one day?

"My mantra has always been 'less is more.' While I think girls should enjoy experimenting with skincare and makeup, it's equally important to appreciate being a kid, let your natural beauty shine, and feel confident in your everyday life. This beauty tip has been consistent throughout my life. Today, I want to feel comfortable in my natural state, with a super easy routine."

Cooper Neill / Getty Images

What's your favorite way to practice self-care as a busy mom?

"My favorite form of self-care is alone time and taking some time to check up on the people I love. I'll go get a coffee by myself or call a girlfriend. Mindful solitude helps me reset—when raising children, you need that space to remind yourself that you're doing great and give yourself some love, too."

Now that the season is over, do you have any fun family plans on the horizon?

"We went to Disney World while we were at the Pro Bowl and had an absolute blast. The girls enjoyed eating all of the snacks, and I loved watching Jason and Ellie ride the spinning teacups. Our family trips are really important to me because it's a time for Jason and I to connect with the girls and raise them with memories that will last a lifetime."

Have you made any resolutions for 2024?

"I haven't made any resolutions. I just want to stay authentic to myself. Just because I have more followers on social media doesn't mean I'm going to change how I do things."

Up Next: Shop the Super Bowl Outfits Worn by Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and 3 Other NFL WAGs for Less, Starting at $13

Read the original article on Byrdie.