Kylie Jenner says she is 'trying to be healthy and patient' after gaining 60 pounds during her second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner shares her gym routine as she tries to lose her pregnancy weight. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kylie Jenner is sharing her gym routine as she continues on her post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

The reality star, 24, took to her Instagram Story yesterday to share a video of herself walking on the treadmill, along with the caption, “Gained 60lbs during this pregnancy. Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/Pilates is my favorite combo.”

Kylie Jenner shares an update about her post-pregnancy weight loss. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner, who gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February, has previously shared how challenging it has been to return to her pre-pregnancy self . In March, she got candid with her more than 333 million followers on her Instagram Story, writing, "I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

Jenner, who was at the gym in the post, added, “I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today, but I'm here, and I'm feeling better, so you got this.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has also previously shared some of the progress she was making from her workouts. In April, she posted a photo to her Instagram Instagram Story of herself in a black crop top and sweats, writing, “My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally."

Jenner is currently working with her famous family on their new Hulu series The Kardashians, which documents the end of her second pregnancy.

In addition to getting real about her gym routine, the mom of two also took the time to share her well wishes to Scott with a throwback photo of the couple. She captioned the pic, “Happy birthday my love, my best friend, the most special person and father to our babies.”

