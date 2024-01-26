Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Both Wore See-Through Gowns to Maison Margiela’s Show

Kylie Jenner continued her big week in Paris with her third haute couture show so far, this time for Maison Margiela. She was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and her older sister Kim Kardashian. Kylie and Kim wore transparent dresses. Kim's was black and netted:

Getty Images

Getty Images

While Kylie's was silver with sequins:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Kylie previously attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture show yesterday:

Pierre Suu - Getty Images

And Valentino’s in the evening with her daughter, Stormi:

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

In September 2022, Kylie discussed her favorite fashion show experience up until that point in an interview with CR Fashion Book. “I would say the most impactful show for me was Virgil Abloh’s last Off-White show,” she shared. “I couldn’t make it to the show as I was very pregnant at the time, but I was able to watch it live. I thought it was so beautiful, emotional, and moving.”

She also revealed that Stormi will be inheriting quite a bit of special clothes from her. “I save everything for my daughter—I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older,” Kylie said. “I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom.”

In a more recent interview by Jennifer Lawrence for Interview, Kylie spoke in October about whether she really ever craves space from her sisters like Kim. “We can’t really take space because we work together,” Kylie said. “But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family.”

“You think Kourtney would?” Jennifer asked.

“I do,” she replied.

“Okay. We agree to disagree,” Jennifer quipped.

Kylie laughed and said, “It’s hard to find people who understand your life. It’s such a rare thing that we’re all going through in this business and with fame, so to have each other to lean on has been really important and the reason why I’ve been able to stay humble.”



You Might Also Like