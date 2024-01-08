Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Vintage Hanae Mori Dress at Golden Globes 2024

Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in a skin-baring, black lace, floor-length gown from Hanae Mori, complementing the ensemble with Jimmy Choo heels.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Hanae Mori was a storied Japanese fashion designer. She showed at both New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, and was the first Asian woman admitted as an official haute couture design house. The designer announced her retirement in June 2004 and held her last fashion show for haute couture fall 2004 in Paris.

Jenner sourced the dress from Beverly Hills shop Timeless Vixen, which is known for offering rare women’s vintage, designer and couture fashion. The store has loaned dresses to high-profile celebrities, such as Katy Perry, Cher and Madonna.

Julia Garner, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet took a cue from his reality TV star date and also opted for an all-black ensemble, with his look including a black suit, shirt and shoes from Celine with crystal-encrusted detail on the blazer. He accessorized his ensemble with a Cartier diamond necklace and a Cartier Crash collection wristwatch in 18-karat white gold with diamonds.

Jenner was in attendance as a guest of Chalamet, who was nominated at this year’s ceremony for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in “Wonka” as the film’s title character. The award ultimately went to Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers.”

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023. It is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by WWD parent company Penske Media Corp. Ahead of the ceremony, WWD hosted its first real-time red carpet digital show, cohosted by Jeannie Mai, highlighting the looks from the red carpet arrivals. On Monday, WWD revealed the winners of its Style Awards during the red carpet recap on wwd.com/golden-globes at 10 a.m. ET.

