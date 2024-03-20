Kylie Jenner Brought Back the ‘90s Corporate Mullet, and We’re Here for It

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Just when you think society has reached peak bob capacity, Kylie Jenner debuts a new cropped ‘do in a Sam Edelman ad. To be fair, Jenner’s new hair is giving less “bob” than it is late '90s corporate mullet—which I am not mad about.

In her new ad campaign for Sam Edelman (which you can see posted to her Instagram grid), Jenner showed off her new short hair in a series of black and white shots. In one picture, the social media star poses in a bra and underwear set with a pair of black tights. In others, she wears a V-neck bodysuit.

The short hair appears to be partly inspired by today's ubiquitous bob and partly by the wolf cut that was everywhere a couple of years ago, but mostly by the short shag haircut made popular by the likes of Rachel Green and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail.

Jenner's ‘90s-inspired cut may have just been for the photoshoot, as other recent photos show the reality star with her usual long waves. However, consider this the start of a petition for Jenner to make the cut permanent. We’re do for a new It 'Do, and Kylie Jenner is just the celebrity to get the ball rolling.

Originally Appeared on Glamour