Kylie Jenner poses in a bikini weeks after sharing update about her post-pregnancy fitness journey: 'Happy girl'

Kylie Jenner posed in a bikini in a new vacation photo. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

Kylie Jenner is posing in a bathing suit, weeks after updating fans about her post-pregnancy weight loss journey.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, posted an Instagram photo with her hair down, wearing a bikini while sitting on a surfboard in the middle of the ocean.

Jenner captioned the photo “happy girl” followed by several emojis. Her big sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “the most beautiful place.” The official The Kardashians Hulu account commented “so vibey.”

Jenner has documented her beach trip via her Instagram stories. Her recent posts include a photo of a tropical-looking drink and videos of herself relaxing and posing on the aforementioned surfboard. She also snapped a pic of her four-year-old daughter Stormi wearing a Fendi visor, as well as a screenshot of a frighteningly high UV index from the undisclosed location she’s staying in.

Kylie Jenner poses on a paddleboard on a tropical vacation. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In April, The Kardashians star used Instagram to open up about gaining 60 pounds during her second pregnancy.

“Gained 60lbs during this pregnancy,” she captioned an Instagram story where she walked on a treadmill. “Down 40lbs. Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/Pilates is my favorite combo.”

The 24-year-old has been candid with fans about how challenging it has been to return to her pre-pregnancy self.

In March, she opened up to her more than 333 million followers on her Instagram story, writing, "I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

Jenner also reminded her Instagram followers that "it's OK not to be OK."

"I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human," Jenner continued. "A beautiful healthy boy. And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So, yeah, just sending some love."

