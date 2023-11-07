Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky's relationship timeline

Kyle Richards is providing an update on the status of her relationship with Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 27 years.

While appearing on a special episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" from BravoCon, Richards said that she and Umansky are not divorced and are only separated.

“I misspoke on the (red) carpet today,” she said on the show that was filmed in Las Vegas and aired Nov. 6. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad.”

In October, rumors swirled around Umansky and his "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Emma Slater . Pictures emerged appearing to show the pair holding hands, leading some fans to think the two had become more than friends. Richards commented on the photos during an appearance on "WWHL" in October and said the pics "hurt" her feelings.

Richards said on the Nov. 4 episode of the "Two Ts In a Pod" podcast, produced at BravoCon, that Slater has not reached out to her amid the rumors but called the dancing pro "very nice," citing an earlier experience meeting her through the competition show.

Richards also reacted to Umansky's response to the rumors.

Umansky denied the dating rumors in an Instagram video with Slater in October. He said he and the dancer have become great friends, and Slater added that the two formed a "super supportive relationship" through the show and have "similar personalities."

When asked by fellow "Housewives "Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge how she felt about the video, Richards said she's "undecided."

"I don't know, I just — I'm not sure," she said. "But listen, we are separated. We're allowed to do what we want. It's just strange to see."

While she said she encouraged her husband to go on the show and voted for him "every week," she added that watching him dance with Slater was difficult at times.

"It's not easy to watch," she said.

Umansky and Slater were eliminated during the Oct. 31 episode of “DWTS.”

On Oct. 4, Umansky confirmed he separated from Richards in an interview with People.

“We’ve been married for 27 years, we’re having a bit of a rough patch,” he said.

“She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel,” Umansky added. “We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel.”

Read on to learn more about Richards and Umansky's relationship.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky meet at a nightclub

In a 2021 interview with The Knot, Richards revealed she met Umansky at a nightclub called Bar One when they were in their 20s.

"It’s so funny to me because now our kids go there and we’ll say ‘well, that’s actually where we met 27 years ago.’ Twenty-seven-plus (years ago)! (Mauricio) thought I was Demi Moore’s sister — and I had actually been told that (before) — so he worked up the courage to come over and say hello, thinking that I was her sister," she said.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky start dating

Once they started dating, Umansky said he was really taken with Richards' parenting skills.

At the time, Richards was already a mom to her oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, whom she welcomed in 1988 with her then-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. The two were married from 1988 to 1992.

"She has an amazing soul. She’s an amazing person. And quite honestly, the fact that she already had a daughter, it made dating a lot more important," Umansky told The Knot. "I had to take it much more seriously because I was responsible for a woman with a daughter. I also got insight into the way that she was as a mom and how good of a mom she was. And that gave me insight into the future and what it would look like."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky get engaged

While recalling their engagement to The Knot, Umansky said he planned a "pretty, romantic evening" for them once he decided he wanted Richards to be his wife.

"The proposal, oh my God, I took Kyle out to (Santa Monica restaurant) Shutters... on a date, and I gave her a bouquet of flowers," he said. "And it was a very pretty, romantic evening and inside the flowers I had a rosebud case..."

Umansky noted that the ring box was shaped like a rosebud, and once Richards didn't notice he hid the ring box inside the flowers, he told her to smell the bouquet.

"Here’s the truth. I saw something that looked like a box, but I didn’t want to be wrong and embarrass myself," Richards said.

Umansky added, "And then when she saw the box and she opened it and saw the ring, I got down on one knee and I asked her to marry me."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky get married

In January 1996, Richards and Umansky got married in a Jewish wedding at a Bel-Air Country Club, they told The Knot.

Richards noted that they had a January wedding because she was pregnant with their first kid and her second child at the time, and she wanted to make sure her dress would fit.

"It was just amazing bringing my family together and his family and all of our friends. And it’s so funny, I’ll never forget the day of our wedding, everyone had to wear kippahs on their head, and my family was like, ‘Wait, what’s happening?’ I looked over and my brother-in-law, who’s not Jewish, was in the mirror putting it on and I was like, ‘Okay, this is a first for our family,'" Richards recalled.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome their first child together

In 1996, Richards gave birth to her first child with Umansky, daughter Alexia.

After she graduated from Emerson College in 2018, Alexia went on to work for her father's real estate company, "The Agency," and is now a cast member in Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome their second child together

In 2000, the couple welcomed their daughter Sophia.

In 2022, Sophia graduated from George Washington University and received a sweet shoutout from her mom.

"So incredibly proud of you @sophiakylieee 😭❤️🙏👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much & am so proud of you every day. But today my heart was bursting with pride 🙏," Richards wrote on Instagram.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky welcome their third child together

In 2008, Umansky and Richards welcomed their youngest child, daughter Portia, together.

In 2017, Portia went to school dressed as her favorite superhero, which was her mom.

"Today Portia was supposed to dress as her favorite Superhero at school. She chose to go as me," Richards said on Instagram when she shared a pic of her daughter emulating her style. "Be still my beating heart !💓 #humblebrag She said she had to wear gray sweatpants and a comfy shirt 🙋🏻‍♀️ When we got to school her principal said “Let me guess, you’re your Mom” #daymade 🎉🎉🎉."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shoot down divorce rumors

In early 2023, rumors started to surface that Richards and Umansky were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

In light of the reports, the couple issued a joint statement on Instagram, saying that “any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

Mauricio Umansky confirms he and Kyle Richards and are separated

In October 2023, Umansky told People that he and Richards are “separated” but are “not throwing in the towel” just yet.

“We’ve been married for 27 years, we’re having a bit of a rough patch,” he said.

“Sometimes life throws you different things” and “you’ve gotta work through it," Umansky added.

Kyle Richards says fans will see the 'good and bad' moments from her life on Season 13 of 'RHOBH'

Richards took to Instagram ahead of the Season 13 premiere of “RHOBH" to tell her fans that they will see both "good and bad" moments from her life.

"Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever," she said. "I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least. I am grateful that are plenty of fun times too."

"Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew. So, now it’s time to sit back and watch ( and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.)," Richards continued. "As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life #RHOBH."

Kyle Richards says she was 'taken aback' by pictures of Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer partner

During an Oct. 25 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Richards spoke about some recent photos that were taken of Umansky and his Season 32 "Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer partner, Emma Slater.

In the pics, it appears the two are holding hands.

When asked about the pictures, Richards said she was "taken aback" by the snapshots.

"Upset?" Andy Cohen asked.

"Yes," Richards replied. "That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings."

When Cohen asked Richards if she thinks something is going on between Umanksy and Slater, she said she was unsure, even though the pictures seemed fishy.

“Well, the thing is this, I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there is something there," Richards said. "Listen, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Umansky and Slater for comment.

In light of the photos, Richards said she decided to delete an Instagram post she shared that supported Umansky's stint on the show. Even though she felt bothered by the pictures of him and Slater, she didn't let it affect her voting capabilities.

"I also voted for them," she said. "I have proof that I did too. I even sent the proof to the family chat. I did my votes, and I sent the screenshot to the family chat.”

Kyle Richards reveals she was the 'driving force' behind her and Mauricio Umansky's separation

During her Oct. 25 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Richards revealed that she was “the driving force” behind her split with Umansky.

“It originated from me,” she said.

Richards said when the news of her and Umansky's split first came out, it was "really, really devastating" for their family.

"My kids were just crying and wouldn't leave the house," Richards said. "It was really, really difficult. Now they're much better, and they're really strong. They're just so together and so smart and they've been my best, best, best friends. I could not be more proud of them. They're amazing human beings. Thank God I have them."

She also shared that she and Umansky are still living in the same house but are sleeping in separate rooms.

Mauricio Umansky responds to dating rumors about him and Emma Slater

Amid Season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars," photos emerged of Umansky and Slater holding hands, stoking rumors that the two are in a relationship after his separation from Richards.

On Oct. 26, Umansky and Slater posed a selfie video during a rehearsal to set the record straight.

The dancing duo denied a romance in the video posted to Umansky’s Instagram story. They explained that they’ve become “really good friends” while competing together on “DWTS.”

Mauricio Umansky and pro dancer Emma Slater addressed dating rumors about them in a new Instagram video. (@mumansky18 via Instagram)

After high-fiving each other for making it through the latest round of competition, Umansky changed gears.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing that’s going out and about whether or not Emma and I are dating, whether or not we went out on a date,” he said. “For full clarity, we are not dating.”

He explained that the two have become friends as they’ve “been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Slater then chimed in, saying of their rehearsals, “Guys, it’s intense. Like you really form a very, very special bond, and I think we have similar personalities.”

Slater added that she and Umansky have forged a “super supportive relationship.”

“We’re definitely there for each other,” she explained, adding, “And it’s beautiful. That’s a great thing.”

“It is,” agreed Umansky, who then explained what happened before they were photographed hand in hand. They stepped out to a restaurant to get sushi “in our rehearsal clothes,” he said.

“Rehearsal clothes,” Slater repeated for emphasis, waving her hand over her athletic attire.

Umansky said as the pair left the restaurant, they were “recapping” their week. The two “grabbed” one another’s hands as they continued “recapping and summarizing” while walking to their cars.

The paparazzi snapped photos of them and turned the gesture into a “blown-out moment,” he said.

“That’s it. Hope that clarifies it,” he said before assuring fans he and Slater will “keep on dancing” and “having fun.”

TODAY.com was directed to Umansky’s Instagram story after reaching out to his representative for comment. TODAY.com did not hear back from reps for Slater.

Kyle Richards gets emotional talking about her marriage at BravoCon

At BravoCon, Richards got a little emotional when she started talking about her separation from Umansky.

“We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens and we have a really strong family unit,” she said while tearing up.

“We’re just trying to figure it out. We know we love each other," she said.

“This is not my fairytale clearly,” Richards added. “I do appreciate all of your support.”

Kyle Richards clarifies relationship status with Mauricio Umansky

While at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Richards filmed a special episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that aired Nov. 6.

During her appearance, Richards said she wanted to clear up something she said earlier on the red carpet about her and Umansky's marriage that went viral.

“I misspoke on the (red) carpet today,” she said. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated.’ And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad.”

Richards explained that she still views her marriage with Umansky as a "success" even though they're separated at the moment.

“We’re still a love story. I love him very much," she said.

