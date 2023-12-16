Kyle Richards Says This Cult-Favorite Water Bottle Is ‘Great for Hiking’



Kyle Richards recently shared the water bottle she uses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler is “great for hiking.”



The popular, best-selling tumbler is also loved by reviewers, who rave that it’s leakproof and easy to carry.



Leave it to a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to always have the best product recommendations. Kyle Richards has already given us some of our favorite picks of the year, from her go-to affordable leggings to the hair-thickening spray she uses for thicker strands. Now, the 54-year-old star is sharing the water bottle she brings while hiking: the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler.



Shop Now IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw amazon.com $35.00 Stanley

Richards noted the pick during a recent Amazon livestream, where she revealed some of her favorite Amazon best-sellers. One of them was the viral, best-selling Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumbler, which Richards said was “a very big deal in my house.” But there’s another water bottle from the same brand that Richards specifically loves for hiking—and that’s the IceFlow Tumbler.

Comparing the two popular beverage holders, Richards noted that she loves the Quencher for “taking in my car and running around all day”—whereas her 30-ounce IceFlow tumbler is “great for hiking.”

“This one is smaller for a hike—it feels lighter,” she explained of the IceFlow. She then added that she loves its handle design: “When it has a handle, it makes it so much easier... when hiking. So this makes it a lot easier to carry around and make sure that you get your water in,” she said.

The ergonomic, rotating handle is just one of the many great features of the IceFlow Tumbler. Durable yet lightweight, the top-rated water bottle is constructed with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks chilled for up to 12 hours (or iced for up to two days), per the brand. It’s also designed with a built-in straw that flips up for easy sipping, and then snaps shut with a leakproof design when it’s not in use. And did we mention it’s dishwasher-safe?

Reviewers agree with Richards that it’s great for taking on hikes. “Perfect for hiking...I love everything about this Stanley!” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I love the tumblers with the straw out for easy access but I needed something that didn’t leak and I could just throw in my backpack and this is perfect! Easy to open the straw and to close. Will definitely be buying in another color.”

Snag your own Stanley IceFlow—you can take your pick from a whopping 25 colors and sizes ranging from 20 ounces to 96 ounces (Richards owns the 30-ounce size in the color “Lapis.”) Then, be sure to check out more of Richards’ favorite products below.

