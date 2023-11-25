Kyle Richards’ Favorite ‘Cute and Cozy’ Memory Foam Slippers Are Only $13 Right Now



Kyle Richards recently shared that she loves the “cute and cozy” Ankis Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers.

Reviewers note that the fuzzy slippers are super comfortable and “feel like walking on pillows.”



The slippers come in 10 colors and are available in a range of sizes.

Is there anything better than lounging in a cozy pair of slippers when it’s cold outside? One of our favorite Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Kyle Richards, happens to agree. The 54-year-old recently shared a pair of “cute and cozy” slippers she loves to wear at home, the Ankis Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers.

Shop Now Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers amazon.com $11.99 Ankis

In an Amazon livestream, Richards touted the Ankis slippers as spa day essentials. “Look how cute and cozy these look,” she said while holding up a white pair. “Forgetting a spa day, when I get home, the first thing I do is just take everything off, put on my most comfortable sweatpants, slippers...These are really cute and fluffy and soft.”

So what makes these slippers so special? It’s all in the plush upper made of faux rabbit fur, as well as the four layers of memory foam in the insole that provide soft cushioning. The shoes also come with a waterproof and non-slip sole. And the comfy slippers also feature a cross-band design for a stylish and breathable fit. The kicks are available in 10 beautiful color options, including a stylish leopard print and an adorable rainbow tie-dye pattern.

It’s no surprise that reviewers online can’t stop raving about the pick. “These slippers are so cute and comfy! It feels like you’re walking on pillows. I want 20 pairs,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I’m OBSESSED! I purchased these slippers and did not expect them to be as comfortable as they are, but they are everything!” another happy customer noted. “They hug my feet so well and keep them in place. I never feel unsteady with these slippers on my feet.”

Be sure to snag these slippers ahead of the holiday rush—they make for the best wellness gifts and the best gift for Mom you can buy on Amazon.

After adding the slippers to your cart, make sure to check out more of Richards’ product recs below.

Mini Fridge

Shop Now Mini Fridge amazon.com $44.37 AstroAI

Triple Firming Neck Cream

Shop Now Triple Firming Neck Cream amazon.com $52.80 Neostrata

3 Pack Leggings

Shop Now 3 Pack Leggings amazon.com $22.59 Fullsoft

