KVCC unveils new school of cosmetology, barbering

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Valley Community College on Thursday unveiled its new school of cosmetology and barbering.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the school’s Texas Township Campus. The new school is located in a renovated 10,000-square-foot building. The space will be home to the school’s salon and spa, the barbershop and several classrooms.

KVCC President L. Marshall Washington says the new school is another example of the college’s commitment to technical education and skills training.

“Skilled trades provide a viable alternative to traditional academic pathways, offering a practical and hands-on approach to learning that resonates with a wide range of learners,” Washington said.

The school will take its first class this fall, which will consist of 40 cosmetology students and 20 barbering students.

