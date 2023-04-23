Amazon's #1 bestselling solar torch lights are down to just $30 — nearly 60% off
It's getting to be that time of year — we can soon start enjoying our outdoor space even after the sun sets. That makes now the perfect time to get your outdoor lighting squared away. Conveniently, Amazon's got a deal on some handy gadgets that not only light up the night, but also absorb the sun's energy to keep them powered! The No. 1 bestselling Kurifier solar lights are just $30, down from $70 — that's 57% off.
Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights
They automatically charge each day and come alive at night; no need for you to turn them on or off. They provide up to eight hours of light at a pop, depending on how much direct sunlight they got during the day.
The solar panel is made from durable polysilicon that's waterproof, and each torch comes with a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground sans tools. "Super easy to assemble and install," wrote one of 5,000 five-star fans. "Have had out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days of winter, they are holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."
Some shoppers originally bought the lights as holiday decor, but ended up loving them so much they decided to use them year round. “I bought these to use with some Halloween decorations outside. I love them, though, and will be keeping them out and use them to line the walkway,” raved one. “They stay on all night and have held up great in the sun, rain and wind. They look really nice and the flicker is realistic.”
Another rave reviewer agreed, writing: “Probably could keep them up all year! Just read the instructions — they are super easy to put together! Totally recommend!”
“These are my favorite solar lights [that] I’ve purchased,” said a happy shopper. “I’ve had them over six months now, and they still light up all through the night. I love the flickering flame look as well.”
Just in time for spooky season, an eight-pack of these popular outdoor lamps can be yours for just $31 right now (when you take advantage of the on-site coupon), down from $70 — that’s more than half off! There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP if you want to score these fantastic flickering lights for way less.
Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
