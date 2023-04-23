Amazon's #1 bestselling solar torch lights are down to just $30 — nearly 60% off

It's getting to be that time of year — we can soon start enjoying our outdoor space even after the sun sets. That makes now the perfect time to get your outdoor lighting squared away. Conveniently, Amazon's got a deal on some handy gadgets that not only light up the night, but also absorb the sun's energy to keep them powered! The No. 1 bestselling Kurifier solar lights are just $30, down from $70 — that's 57% off.

Kurifier Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon A great deal at nearly 60% off — click the on-page coupon full discount. Save $40 with coupon $30 at Amazon

They automatically charge each day and come alive at night; no need for you to turn them on or off. They provide up to eight hours of light at a pop, depending on how much direct sunlight they got during the day.

The solar panel is made from durable polysilicon that's waterproof, and each torch comes with a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground sans tools. "Super easy to assemble and install," wrote one of 5,000 five-star fans. "Have had out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days of winter, they are holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."

You can score an 8-pack right now for just $30: Enlightening!

Some shoppers originally bought the lights as holiday decor, but ended up loving them so much they decided to use them year round. “I bought these to use with some Halloween decorations outside. I love them, though, and will be keeping them out and use them to line the walkway,” raved one. “They stay on all night and have held up great in the sun, rain and wind. They look really nice and the flicker is realistic.”

Another rave reviewer agreed, writing: “Probably could keep them up all year! Just read the instructions — they are super easy to put together! Totally recommend!”

“These are my favorite solar lights [that] I’ve purchased,” said a happy shopper. “I’ve had them over six months now, and they still light up all through the night. I love the flickering flame look as well.”

Just in time for spooky season, an eight-pack of these popular outdoor lamps can be yours for just $31 right now (when you take advantage of the on-site coupon), down from $70 — that’s more than half off! There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP if you want to score these fantastic flickering lights for way less.

Kurifier Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights $30 $70 Save $40 with coupon A great deal at more than 50% off — click the on-page coupon for the on-page coupon. Save $40 with coupon $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Storage and organization

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack $14 $25 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, 3-Pack $24 $36 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Auto

Mongoora Car Charger Adapter $8 $15 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $6 $13 Save $8 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $127 $500 Save $373 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $190 $700 Save $510 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum $69 $177 Save $108 See at Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim $200 $230 Save $30 See at Amazon

Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $95 $130 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 $17 Save $4 See at Amazon

Home

Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack $65 $100 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $100 Save $70 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $11 $17 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill $150 $240 Save $90 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat $20 $36 Save $16 See at Amazon

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon