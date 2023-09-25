Don't let the sun set on this sale! These mega-popular solar torch lights are 40% off

What is it?

As summer turns to fall, outdoor lights will illuminate the enchanting shadows of the season, and these Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights are just $29, down from $50. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given these realistic-flame lights glowing reviews.

Why is this a good deal?

Simply put: They look fantastic, there are eight lights included (versus the standard six), and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these lights.

Why do I need these?

They automatically charge during the day using the sun's light, and then they come alive at night; no need for you to turn them on or off. They provide up to eight hours of soft, flickering light, depending on how much direct sunlight they've gotten during the day. Kurifier also offers a one-year replacement should any of the lights burn out.

We're carrying a torch for these illuminating wonders.

What fans say

Each torch sits on a plastic stake and pole that can be inserted directly into the ground sans tools. "Super easy to assemble and install," wrote one five-star fan. "Have had them out for a couple of weeks, and even in the shorter days they're holding their charge and glowing a long time. Great path markers."

Some shoppers originally bought the lights as holiday decor but ended up loving them so much they decided to use them year-round. “I bought these to use with some Halloween decorations outside. I love them, though, and will be keeping them out and using them to line the walkway,” raved one. “They stay on all night and have held up great in the sun, rain and wind. They look really nice and the flicker is realistic.”

Another rave reviewer agreed, writing: “Probably could keep them up all year! Just read the instructions — they are super easy to put together. Totally recommend!”

“These are my favorite solar lights,” said a happy shopper. “I’ve had them for over six months now, and they still light up all through the night. I love the flickering flame look as well.”

"A year later and they still function perfectly," said one pleased reviewer. "We've had many compliments on them. Just wish they came with a few extra spikes."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

