KSAB hosts successful Household Hazardous Waste event

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Keep San Angelo Beautiful hosted a successful Household Hazardous Waste event today, collecting everyday household items from hundreds of residents.

The annual event saw participation from 250 to 450 cars, according to organizer Charlotte Anderson.

Ella Saves the Ocean participated, collecting plastic bags, and retired Texas and American flags. “We’ve been doing this for more than five years. Today, residents are dropping off plastic bags, flags for retirement, secure documents for shredding, and cardboard for recycling,” Anderson said. “Electronics are also being collected by Big Country Recycling, and there’s a separate area for dropping off oil.”

The event, free to the community, also highlighted volunteer opportunities and identified areas in need of trash pickup. More information on upcoming events can be found at KeepSanAngeloBeautiful.com

