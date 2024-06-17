Kroger wants you to have a pint of ice cream; how and when to get it

Kroger is kicking-off the start of summer with a free ice cream giveaway Thursday — right in the middle of the season's first epic heatwave.

To celebrate the summer solstice on June 20, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, with 15 straight hours of sunlight, Kroger will give away 50 pints per minute of their store brand ice cream.

During the 900 minutes of sunlight on Thursday, Kroger will give away 45,000 pints of free ice cream in any flavor, including favorites like Deluxe Tie Dye Burst, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vivid Vanilla and Chocolate Chip.

"Summer means more time with family, more time by the pool and more time indulging in our favorite treats, and nothing says a perfect summer day like sunshine and Kroger Brand ice cream," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger in a press release. "With more sunshine to enjoy a sweet treat, we are giving away ice cream for 15 hours straight; that is a whole lot of free ice cream."

The offer can be redeemed by visiting https://www.kroger.com/pr/free-ice-cream on June 20 only, and downloading a limited-time, single-use digital coupon via while supplies last.

