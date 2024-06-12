Kroger is giving away free ice cream: Here's how to get yours in the Upstate

Kroger stores are offering refreshing treats to help cool down customers in honor of the oncoming summer solstice.

On Thursday, June 20, the longest day of sunlight of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of summer, Kroger is giving away 50 pints of free Kroger brand ice cream every minute — 900 minutes of sunlight in all, with 45,000 pints of free ice cream available according to a company news release.

The offer applies to pints of any flavor of Kroger brand ice cream, including Mint Chocolate Chip, Vivid Vanilla and Kroger Brand Deluxe Tie Dye Burst.

To celebrate summer, Kroger is giving away 45,000 pints of Kroger brand ice cream on Thursday, June 20.

How to get free ice cream from Kroger

To redeem the free ice cream, visit FreeKrogerIceCream.com to download a free digital coupon for one-time use on June 20.

The coupon is redeemable Kroger stores, but also at other related locations, including Fred Myer, King Soopers, Ralphs and Smith's Food and Drug.

The promotion applies to all U.S. states except the following: California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, Tennessee and Virginia.

When is the summer solstice? First day of summer 2024

The first day of summer this year will occur on June 20, 2024, with the 2024 summer solstice itself taking place at 3:51 p.m. on that day.

The astronomical start to summer varies each year depending on when the summer solstice occurs.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Kroger free ice cream giveaway: How to get it in South Carolina