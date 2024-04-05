KRM employee reflects on organization, fighting stigmas

Apr. 5—Editor's Note: This is the last of a two-part series titled "Beauty from ashes: A sit-down with the Kokomo Rescue Mission's Jesse Fondots."

There's an old saying which states a helping hand can be a ray of sunshine in a cloudy world.

The words are basically emphasizing that you never really know how one simple act or action can change the course of another person's life.

Kokomo resident Jesse Fondots will be the first to tell you he doesn't know why or how God chose him to be in the role he's currently in as director of operations at the Kokomo Rescue Mission.

But he will also admit he believes God put people in his path along the way who were catalysts in helping him get there.

Because that's all people need sometimes, Fondots told the Tribune during a sit-down interview earlier this month.

They just need to be seen.

They just need to be heard.

They just need to know that someone believes in them.

In Fondots' case, one of those people God put in his path was the KRM's former Executive Director Van Taylor, who Fondots met during his early days as a resident at the shelter.

'I just wanted to give back'

When Taylor and Fondots met, Fondots said he was riding the success of a lot of personal accomplishments.

He had reconnected with his son Colton, who he credits as saving his life, and he was successfully navigating the Howard County Drug Court while still maintaining good-standing residency at the KRM.

Then one day in the mission's cafeteria, Fondots said he and Taylor struck up a conversation about the young man's future.

"I remember he (Taylor) was like, 'What's your name? What are you doing?'" Fondots recalled. "I said I was in Drug Court, and I was going to be allowed to have a job. He asked me what I wanted to do."

Fondots remembers telling Taylor he simply wanted to do whatever he could to further the goals of the Mission.

"I was just so thankful for what the Rescue Mission did for me," he said. "I was joyful for that. They gave me a place to stay, food, hygiene products. And so I told him I just wanted to give back in whatever way I could to them."

So Taylor asked Fondots during that conversation what position he could see himself in, and the two settled on the warehouse.

An application process later, and Fondots found himself as a KRM truck driver, a role he said he was familiar with due to his time spent driving semi-trailers.

And about 18 months later, Fondots — who successfully graduated from Howard County Drug Court in 2021 — became warehouse manager.

But in 2022, Taylor decided to retire from the KRM.

However, in one of his last courses of action, Taylor moved Fondots into the role of director of operations.

And Kevin Smith, KRM's current executive director, kept Fondots in that position too.

"To tell you the truth, that just really turned my life around," Fondots told the Tribune. "Now I'm able to have a house, and I got my record expunged. It's been incredible."

In his role, Fondots oversees eight buildings, four warehouses and dozens of employees, a task he said he doesn't take lightly.

But perhaps one of his favorite parts, he admitted, is working with the organization's 168 residents spread across the main building's men's shelter, the women's shelter (Watered Garden) and the women and children's shelter (Open Arms).

Because, as Fondots pointed out, he knows exactly what it's like to be in their shoes.

'They're not throwaways'

Fondots smiles when he thinks about how far he's come since that little boy who hid in a laundry basket because he was scared of the world surrounding him.

He married again last summer, and he and his wife Phoenix became parents to a baby boy named Angelo last December.

And his relationship with Colton is the best it's ever been, Fondots said, crossing two of his fingers to explain how "tight" the pair are.

But because he knows what it's like to be that scared little boy, he said he's made it his mission to love on the men, women and children who are a part of the KRM family.

"I love getting in the mess with the guys," he said, referring particularly to the men who reside at the main shelter. "I want to get in the mud, and I want to help them get out of their situation. Words can't explain how rewarding that ultimately is either. And to know that I'm doing exactly what God has called me to do, it's probably the biggest reward of all.

"Everyone is battling something, right?" Fondots added. "And so as you go through these things in life with people like this, you just create this bond. And I just want to walk beside them through whatever it is they're struggling with because I absolutely know what that's like."

Fondots said he'd also like to see society's eyes change, especially when it comes to the KRM and its residents.

"It's sad because a lot of people still don't know what we do, even after 70 years," he said. "Some people think we're just a homeless shelter, but we're so much more than that. We have things like Red Ribbon Christmas, Thanksgiving dinners, back-to-school giveaways, the food ministry and so much more. We're not just some homeless shelter. There's so much good work being done inside those walls every day."

And a lot of that good work, he added, is about realizing every resident who comes through the KRM has value.

"What do I wish people knew about the residents?" Fondots said, pausing a moment to collect his thoughts. "I would like for people to know that we all have hard times in our lives, and some people are blessed that their hard times haven't been as hard as others. Their cookie hasn't crumbled the same. Because everybody we get, they're in a crisis, and they need help.

"But they're not throwaways," he added. "I mean, I just look at myself. I promise you, if I can do it, anybody can. There are diamonds in the rough. We have so many smart people there (KRM), and they just need a little extra help. They just need someone to listen."

And while the issue of homelessness or near-homelessness is a topic Fondots admits is still stigmatized by society, he's hopeful education will eventually make those stigmas and misconceptions disappear.

"I get it," he said, "people don't have to help these men and women the way that I do, but I just think not seeing them as useless would just change the world. They just need a chance, and I guarantee you that some will jump on it. I mean, look at me. I was given an opportunity, and I grabbed it."

'Beauty from ashes'

The interview was starting to wind down when Fondots began to talk again about his childhood, the one he was so scared of back then but the one that he now admits made him the man he is today.

His own sons will never have to know what that pain is like, he said, and for that he's extremely thankful.

But he did say he would always be open and honest while speaking to his boys about his past.

Because that's his story, he said, the good and the bad.

"I look back at my childhood, and all it did was prepare me to get where I am today," he said. "And I know it sounds weird, but I promise you that I wouldn't have it any other way. Back then, I really didn't know what was going to happen from day to day, but look at this beauty around me now.

"And like I said before, I don't know why I'm in this position or why God put me here," Fondots added. "I feel like I'm on this rocket, and I'm just holding on. It's a big job, and there's a lot of responsibilities, but this is all just God. I just held on to the rocket, and God has carried me through. The scripture says from ashes to beauty. And that's it. It's just beauty from ashes. That's me."