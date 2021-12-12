Kristin Davis, 56, says she's 'angry' about comments about her age and body: 'F*** you'

Kristin Davis is speaking out about how focus on her weight — and now, her age, as she returns to screens as a 55-year-old Charlotte York Goldenblatt in And Just Like That... — has left her "angry."

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the Sex and the City actress addressed the attention she and co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have received as they reprise roles they originally played in their 30s. Parker has previously called out the "misogynist chatter" about the women aging, adding, "What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Davis, 56, is similarly frustrated. Though her on-screen alter ego is in favor of covering up gray hair in the new series, Davis is fed up with the scrutiny and the paparazzi's efforts to "get bad pictures” of the 50-something stars on set.

"Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” she told the Times.

"I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it, I just know it’s there,” she added of the criticism, likening it to how her body was discussed in the media during the show's original run.

“They would write articles every week about how I was ‘pear-shaped,’ which I didn’t feel was a compliment at the time,” she shared. “It would stress me out a fair amount because I couldn’t avoid it. I kind of feel like that’s how it is now too. But I also feel — I’m going to be blunt — I feel like, ‘F*** you. F*** you people, like, come over here and do it better.’ You know what I mean? Like, what are you doing?

“That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing," Davis added. "You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry."

Davis — who also opened up about her love life and experience as a single adoptive mom to two Black children, ages 10 and 3 — went on to argue that mature women deserve "more representation."

"As a single mom myself, life is not over at all, and it’s so ridiculous that we do not have more representation,” she said. “I feel like people have this idea that you’re done, you’re finished, your world view is done, your friends are done and that your relationships are done. No, no, nooooo.”

And yet the work she's been offered post-SATC (and turning 40) has yet to reflect that. Davis noted that she does not receive good scripts anymore, and she has a theory as to why.

"I think once you hit 40, you and everyone else — everyone up to Betty White, and I say Betty White because she’s turning 100 next year — are in the same group," she said.

