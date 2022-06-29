Kristin Cavallari says she doesn't weigh herself anymore: 'I can tell how my clothes fit me'

Kristin Cavallari detailed her fitness routine and goals in a recent interview. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari is loving the skin she's in.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the mother of three revealed that she feels stronger than she ever has and is "really comfortable" in her skin. What's not on the reality star's radar? Weight loss.

"My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I'm not trying to lose weight," she said.

Cavallari noted that she has gained weight in the last few years, something she has embraced, with no desire to step on a scale.

"I don't weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me," she said of the main way she gauges her weight gain.

While she has been taking it all in stride, she acknowledges that her current physique paints quite the contrast to how she looked a few years ago.

"I didn't realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I'm happy that I've put on weight," she said.

Instead of focusing on shedding pounds, the Laguna Beach alum is all about putting on muscle with the help of a personal trainer who has helped Cavallari become the strongest version of herself.

"He kicks my ass. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I've ever lifted in my entire life," she says. But the intense workouts have a major payoff.

"I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I'm the strongest I've ever been," she said.

In addition to her training sessions, Cavallari also does Versa Climbing, a full-body vertical cardio workout that will "kick your butt," she said.

While working out plays a significant role in the Uncommon James founder's build, she also eats "really healthy" and seldom drinks alcohol.

Inquiring minds will soon be able to get an inside look at Cavallari's favorite dishes, as she's working on a cookbook in addition to her many other ventures — including an upcoming podcast and jewelry brand. It's all keeping her hands full, but the business owner wouldn't have it any other way.

Story continues

"My work-life balance right now is at a perfect place and I'm really thankful for that," she said.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.