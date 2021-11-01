Kristin Cavallari says she doesn’t read comments on social media: ‘It’s just not good for my mental health’

Kristin Cavallari says social media takes a toll on her mental health. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari is setting boundaries when it comes to social media, sharing that it has had a negative impact on her mental health.

The 34-year-old reality TV star has been in the spotlight for over two decades, but in a recent interview with The Cut she admitted that the constant feedback from audiences on social media is too much to handle.

"I think the biggest thing when you’re having self-doubt is to not be on social media. I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t really read comments on Instagram because it’s just not good for my mental health, good or bad," she told the publication. "I don’t think that people praising you constantly is normal, and neither are people tearing you down constantly — it’s not normal. Social media is really robbing us of our happiness, I think. We’re constantly comparing our worst to everybody else’s best and that’s a really dangerous place to be."

The mother of three has shared in the past that she doesn't read her comments. Still, she's been told about some of the things that people say in response to her Instagram posts — notably, when she posted a photo of her backside in a bikini back in September 2020.

"I don’t read my comments but a lot of people were like, you got mommy shamed and what not. And I just don’t understand, when you become a mom it doesn’t mean we have to crawl into a cave and hide out the rest of our lives," Cavallari said on Access. "A mom is a large part of who I am but it’s not all of who I am."

As the founder of Uncommon James, a fashion, beauty and home-goods company, Cavallari also experiences stress when it comes to maintaining the health of her company. "The big stuff comes to me and I’ve had to have really serious conversations with some of my employees. No matter how many times I have to do it, it’s never easy. Letting people go is horrible. I always have anxiety leading up to it. I can’t sleep, I feel like I’m going to throw up. I really hate that stuff," she said.

Luckily, she's learned how best to manage her mental health through exercise.

"I think the biggest stress reliever is working out. It really is. I mean, while there are obviously great physical benefits, my mental health is even more important and it’s just a way to keep me sane," she said. "And for me, sleep is also so important. So I know that if I’m not getting sleep, I really do start to get stressed out. Maybe I’m not waking up to work out in the morning, but if I need the extra sleep I’ll do that instead."