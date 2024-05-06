Krispy Kreme unveils new collection of mini-doughnuts in honor of Mother's Day

Mother's Day will be here before you know it, and Krispy Kreme is celebrating with a new collection of mini doughnuts.

Beginning Monday, May 6 and for a limited time, the company is inviting customers to "share a mini moment with all the special motherly figures in their lives" with the Minis for Mom Collection at participating stores in the U.S.

The collection will be available in a 16-count box that also includes four mini Original Glazed doughnuts. You can get the offering in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Customers can also get all three of the flavors in a mini 8-pack, delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

New flavors include iced rose, Oreos, strawberry icing

The mini-doughnuts will be available in three new flavors, including:

Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a white sprinkled heart

Mini Iced Rose Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in bright teal icing and decorated with a buttercream rose

Mini Chocolate Cookie Crumble Doughnut made with Oreo: A mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in chocolate icing and crushed Oreo cookies, and decorated with colorful daisy sprinkles and a chocolate buttercream dollop

“You love your mom, and your mom would love to spend time with you. Our Minis for Mom Collection is a sweet way to create mini moments with your mom this Mother’s Day,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme locations in Oklahoma

There is one Krispy Kreme location in Oklahoma at 13500 N Pennsylvania Ave in Oklahoma City.

Krispy Kreme offers free dozen doughnuts in revamped rewards program

Beginning Tuesday, April 30, Krispy Kreme is giving all rewards members a free original glazed dozen, including new members who join between April 30 and May 11. The company said current members were set to receive their free dozen on April 30.

All rewards members will also receive a dozen consecutive days of deals, including free doughnuts and coffee, beginning April 30 through May 11, according to the news release.

The doughnut giant announced April 30 it is revamping its rewards program with a more generous points system that makes it faster for members to earn and easier to redeem free doughnuts and beverages. Krispy Kreme Rewards members will now earn 10 points for every $1 spent and points can be redeemed for more items, including single, 3-pack, 6-pack and dozen doughnuts, as well as coffees and hot chocolates, according to a news release from the company.

Rewards members will also get additional exclusive and personalized perks, including a free sweet treat on their birthday, opportunities to try limited-time products for free, and double points for celebrating their anniversary month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mother's Day doughnuts: Krispy Kreme releases new limited-time flavors