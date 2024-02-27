Krispy Kreme offering a dozen glazed doughnuts for $2.29 on Leap Day

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced a special reduced price for a dozen glazed doughnuts on Leap Day Feb. 29.

Customers who come in on Feb. 29 will be able to purchase a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for just $2.29 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Those with Leap Day birthdays can present their ID or other proof of their birthday to receive a dozen glazed doughnuts for free, with no purchase necessary.

An extra day is added to the calendar on Feb. 29 every four years to make up for the extra 0.24 days in Earth's orbit around the sun each year. The approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. born on Feb. 29 only get to celebrate their actual birthdate during Leap Years.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

Krispy Kreme isn't the only brand offering special deals and freebies to those with Leap Day birthdays, known as Leaplings.

Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering Leaplings the chance to build a Birthday Treat Bear in participating stores on Feb. 29 for just $4, compared to the usual price of $14, in a nod to their once-every-four-years birthdays.

Krispy Kreme in New Jersey

Collingswood: 1170 Haddon Ave

East Rutherford: 51 Route 17 Liberty Commons

Jersey City: 95 Columbus Ave

Paramus: 247 Route 4

Springfield: 25 US Highway 22

Source: https://site.krispykreme.com/nj

