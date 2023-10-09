Krispy Kreme’s All-New Halloween Doughnuts Feature a First-Time-Ever Partnership

Zoinks, we're excited!

Getty Images/Allrecipes

Spooky season is officially upon us—and if you don’t have Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween playing in the background all day and your jack-o’-lanterns out, what are you waiting for? Well, if you aren’t already in the Halloween spirit, maybe this exciting news from Krispy Kreme will help.

This October, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with a Halloween (and, frankly, all-year-round) icon for the first time ever to release an all-new Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen. We know, jinkies, right!?

Krispy Kreme partnered with Warner Bros. to give Scooby—and doughnut—fans four new doughnuts inspired by Mystery Inc. and the iconic ghouls the gang fought. The doughnuts will be available beginning October 9 at both Krispy Kreme locations and grocery stores, like Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, and Publix, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Releases Scooby-Doo Halloween Doughnuts

When you’re ready for a Scooby snack of your own, you’ll find Krispy Kreme’s Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut, Mystery Machine Doughnut, Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme Doughnut, and Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut.

The Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut coated in Mystery Machine blue and green icing and topped with orange cake batter buttercream and a Scooby-Doo chocolate piece.

Its Mystery Machine Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles and topped with lime green icing and a Mystery Machine chocolate piece.

The Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme Doughnut is filled with Oreo Cookies N’ Kreme filling and topped with purple and black icing, Oreo pieces, and The Creeper monster chocolate piece.

Finally, its Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut coated with orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Krispy Kreme

You can, of course, order these doughnuts à la carte, but when you order the full dozen, they come in a special limited-edition Scooby-Doo box that’ll look great on your Halloween party treat table.

While Krispy Kreme will deliver these doughnuts to some grocery stores daily—it should be noted that they’re solely available in six packs. Because of that, you’ll only get the Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut, Mystery Machine Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles Doughnut in the grocery packs.

We know we’ll be running to Krispy Kreme to try these doughnuts—probably on October 13 since the store is running a buy one dozen get a second Original Glazed dozen for $.13 promotion. Though we’re sure we’ll be back many times before Halloween is over—and we know it’ll make Scooby and Shaggy proud that we’re doing what they love and chowing down on these adorably festive doughnuts.

Read the original article on All Recipes.