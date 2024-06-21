Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on July 4 to customers in red, white and blue

Krispy Kreme is celebrating America's birthday with a new collection of doughnuts decorated with red, white and blue toppings − and of course, a free doughnut deal.

The company's Star Spangled Sweetness Collection features three "patriotic" doughnuts in a custom red, white and blue box and is available beginning June 21 for a limited time at participating shops.

The three flavors in the collection feature two all-new flavors and a returning fan-favorite, Krispy Kreme said in a news release. They include:

Firework Cookies & Kreme (New): An unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, hand-dipped in red icing and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece.

Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut (New): An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar and decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops.

Freedom Flag Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with patriotic red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme announced Friday a new collection of red, white and blue doughnuts in honor of the 4th of July holiday.

In addition to dozens being available at Krispy Kreme shops, customers can also get the new collection in a specialty 6-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. Customers can visit the Krispy Kreme website to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

'Friends'-themed doughnuts: Krispy Kreme releases 'Friends'-themed doughnuts, but some American fans aren't happy

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on July 4

Another sweet deal for Krispy Kreme fans: Customers who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops on July 4 can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the company said in the news release.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on 4th of July