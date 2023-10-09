Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts This Halloween

Plus, get a practically-free dozen on Friday the 13th.

Getty Images/Allrecipes

It’s hard to decide if our favorite “f” word is “food” or “free,” but put the two together, and you’ve definitely found our favorite phrase. We’re sure you love free food as much as we do, so we’ll never gatekeep the best deals—like the fact that you can score two different Halloween-themed offers at Krispy Kreme this month. Because there’s nothing spookier than paying full price.

In addition to releasing an all-new Halloween partnership with Scooby-Doo, which features four doughnuts inspired by the nostalgic cartoon, Krispy Kreme is also celebrating the October holiday with two deals for free and discounted doughnuts on two of the creepiest days of the year: Halloween and Friday the 13th.

How to Get $.13 Dozens at Krispy Kreme

Starting on the eerie Friday the 13th, Krispy Kreme will sell its dozens for buy one get one for $.13. All day on October 13, when you buy any dozen at the regular price, you can get a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for just $.13. That means if you want to try the limited-time Scooby-Doo dozen or mix-and-match a dozen for your “Friday the 13th” watch party, you can get a second dozen practically for free.

How to Get Free Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

Then, after your double dozens are all gone, Krispy Kreme is treating us to another freebie on Halloween. Before you go into a dazed candy-induced state later in the evening, start your trick-or-treating at your local Krispy Kreme store. On October 31, any customer who wears a costume to a participating Krispy Kreme location will receive a free doughnut of their choice. There’s no purchase required for this one; just dress up in any costume, and you’re eligible for the deal.

So, whether you want a free classic doughnut, like the Original Glazed or chocolate sprinkles, or to try one of the limited-time doughnuts for free, like the pumpkin spice cheesecake or a Scooby-Doo-inspired patry, it’s up to you. The sky’s the limit as long as you wear your Halloween costume.

This month, Krispy Kreme is all treats, no tricks, so be sure to take advantage of these limited-time deals before it’s too late.

Read the original article on All Recipes.