Krispy Kreme deal: Get half-off and $1 BOGO deals on original glazed dozens this week

Doughnut fans will be able to take advantage of a sweet discount this week as Krispy Kreme is offering its customers a deal on its classic glazed treat.

The doughnut purveyor is offering half off dozen boxes of its signature pastry − the original glazed − Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. And on Thursday, with the purchase of any dozen, you can get a dozen Original Glazed dozen for $1 to celebrate the official start of summer.

The company also said it would be surprising some randomly selected customers with a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts on Thursday.

The company is calling the half off promotion "Hot Light Happy Hour" and Thursday the "Hot Light-est day of the year," a reference to one of its slogans.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer’s official start than some sweet deals on our iconic original glazed dozens,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release.

Here's how to get your Krispy Kreme doughnut deal:

Half-off dozen boxes of original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available Monday through Wednesday at participating locations during the restaurant's evening "Hot Light" hours of 5-7 p.m.

Customers are limited to two dozen per purchase when ordered in-store and one dozen when ordered online or through the company's app. Online and app customers must use code "HOTNOW" to receive the offer.

Customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts can get another dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 on Thursday. Online and app users can redeem the offer by using the code "SUMMER."

